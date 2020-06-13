/
accessible apartments
40 Accessible Apartments for rent in Antelope, CA
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Antelope
7 Units Available
Indigo Apartments
7740 Watt Ave, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
799 sqft
Fall in love with the country charm at Indigo Apartments, a lush community with rolling lawns, mature trees, and shady walking paths.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Antelope
14 Units Available
Antelope Vista Apartments
3600 Elverta Rd, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,188
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
953 sqft
In the heart of Antelope, situated in a lush, park-like community you will find comfort, quality, and convenience close to downtown.
Results within 1 mile of Antelope
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
The Harlow
6830 Walerga Rd, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
839 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located in Sacramento, this community is near freeways and area shopping. Each home offers a washer and dryer, large patios, and gas appliances. The gated community features a spa, pool area and fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Antelope
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
$
Harding
11 Units Available
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1170 sqft
A beautiful location that's recently renovated with granite countertops, lots of storage and hardwood floors. Lots of amenities, including a fire pit, pool, lobby and grill area. Units come fully furnished. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
28 Units Available
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1258 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Eclipse 96 Apartments
12202 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
845 sqft
An incredible home awaits you at Eclipse 96 Apartments, an impressive apartment community in one of the Sacramento area’s most desirable locations.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harding
4 Units Available
Villages of the Galleria
701 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roseville's Premier Luxury Condominium Rentals! Style, sophistication, beautiful landscaping and stunning architecture accent the Villages of the Galleria apartment homes, located in dynamic Roseville, California.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunrise Ranch
3 Units Available
Foxborough
7795 Antelope Rd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
960 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with washer/dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, spa and tailored courtyards. Located in the heart of the city close to Interstate 80, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
Oakvale
2 Units Available
Hawthorne
5820 Sutter Ave, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1000 sqft
A comfortable, quiet community near the American River Parkway. Controlled access. On-site grill area, open parking and garden-like surroundings. Recently renovated community with large closets and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Highland Park
6 Units Available
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1478 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harding
10 Units Available
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,284
1256 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Kaseberg - Kingswood
4 Units Available
Sonterra
700 Vallejo Ave, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1018 sqft
This charming community offers lots of updates. It's located near Westfield Galleria Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, heated spa and pool. Apartments feature granite countertops, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kaseberg - Kingswood
1 Unit Available
Adora
512 Adora Cir, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with designer lights, attached parking garages, private patios and additional sound insulation. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, grilling stations and an outdoor gym. Less than 10 minutes from Westfield Galleria.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunrise Oaks
1 Unit Available
Greenback Ridge
7566 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit Greenback Ridge Apartments located in the beautiful Citrus Heights, California just off of Greenback Lane.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunrise Ranch
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Commons
8123 Sunrise Boulevard, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
873 sqft
Discover a blend of warmth and sophistication at this newly renovated gated condominium style community.
Results within 10 miles of Antelope
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
$
Marconi North
5 Units Available
Sur Apartments
2927 Marconi Avenue, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 200 yards east of Town & Country Village shopping center, SUR Apartments at 2927 is one of California's finest apartment communities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
Sunset West
6 Units Available
The Winsted
101 Coppervale Cir, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
East of Sacramento, before the rolling hills rise to meet the majestic Sierra, lies the beautiful master-planned community of The Winsted at Sunset West. Each individual apartment home offers residents features normally found only in custom homes.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
$
2 Units Available
The Vantage
2051 W La Loma Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
777 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Vantage in Rancho Cordova. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3250 Laurelhurst Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,194
1454 sqft
Upscale apartments with open layouts in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, in-unit washer/dryers, walk-in closets and marble countertops. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The James
6201 W Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury, comfort and impeccable style come together to make The James the perfect place to call home. Our apartment homes in Rocklin feature thoughtful design and a variety of exciting extras that make for the perfect living experience.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
Carmichael Colony
3 Units Available
Renew Carmichael
6930 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
895 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
$
La Riviera
6 Units Available
River Blu
8795 La Riviera Dr, La Riviera, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Blu in La Riviera. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
La Riviera
3 Units Available
Riverside Villas
2852 Paseo Rio Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
829 sqft
Located on the American River, this beautiful complex makes it easy to walk, bike and jog right from your front door. Amenities include various floor plans, central HVAC, updated kitchens and beautiful views.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
Arcade Village
3 Units Available
Amber Grove
4009 Marconi Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
922 sqft
Welcome home to Amber Grove Apartments in Sacramento, CA!\n\nNestled in the heart of Sacramento, Amber Grove Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
