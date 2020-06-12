Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM

24 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bullhead City, AZ

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Bella Vita
2030 Prospector Court, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1260 sqft
Bella Vita Apartments offers amazing 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in Bullhead City, AZ ranging from 916 square feet to 1,320 square feet. Select apartments have beautiful white cabinetry with a washer and dryer included.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Holiday Shores
1 Unit Available
863 Brill Drive
863 Brill Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1440 sqft
863 Brill Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - Cute cozy fully furnished 3 bedroom/2 Bath home located in the heart of Bullhead City, AZ.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arroyo Vista Estates
1 Unit Available
3736 Rawhide Drive
3736 Rawhide Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1671 sqft
3736 Rawhide Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL -3 Bedroom/2 Bath - **RESERVED 2/1/2021-4/30/2021** Beautiful home located in Bullhead City in the desirable Arroyo Vistas. Fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 3 Car Garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buena Vista
1 Unit Available
1650 Arriba Drive
1650 Arriba Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
1650 Arriba Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER RENTAL - 4 Bedroom/1.5 Bath - WINTER RENTAL Traveling with your RV and need a spot to park during your winter vacation? Look no further. Cute 4 Bedroom, 1.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun Ridge Estates
1 Unit Available
3440 Florence Ave
3440 Florence Avenue, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1293 sqft
3440 Florence Ave Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - WINTER VACATION RENTAL Are you looking for a home in the desired Bullhead City area for the winter??? Well look no further.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riviera
1 Unit Available
641 Primrose Ln.
641 Primrose Lane, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1415 sqft
641 Primrose Ln. Available 08/01/20 VACATION RENTAL - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City - VACATION RENTAL Cute 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City ready for vacationers. Fully furnished.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rio Lomas
1 Unit Available
3629 Terra Loma Dr
3629 Terra Loma Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
3629 Terra Loma Dr Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL l - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City - WINTER VACATION RENTAL This 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home is located in Bullhead City. Quiet neighborhood and nice location.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Laughlin Ranch
1 Unit Available
2921 Steamboat Dr
2921 Steamboat Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1710 sqft
Laughlin Ranch new construction pool home 3 car garage available now schedule a showing at bhcrent.com

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Palo Verde Place
1 Unit Available
2001 Lause Bay
2001 Lause Bay, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1734 sqft
Beautiful vacation rental near Chaparral Golf Course. This fully furnished 3 bed/2 bath home with fireplace, is near golf course, 6 catch and release ponds, and private boat launch.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Desert Foothills Estates
1 Unit Available
2768 Desert Stars Lane
2768 Desert Stars Lane, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1489 sqft
No pets allowed. Ready for the perfect tenants. Beautiful home in fantastic location, view of the casinos, close to school, river and Kathrines Landing at Lake Mohave. Completely fenced, boat deep 3 car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
658 Honeysuckle Road
658 Honeysuckle Rd, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 658 Honeysuckle Road in Bullhead City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Buena Vista
1 Unit Available
1467 Arena Cr.
1467 Arena Circle, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1970 sqft
Buena Vista, 3 Bedroom Home - Here is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage and AZ room. Bonus car port out back to store toys. Large yard for all your toys. Located on a small cul de sac. NO DOGS No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4732535)

1 of 1

Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
Sun Ridge Estates
1 Unit Available
859 Warren Road
859 Warren Rd, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has an open concept kitchen/living room with a fireplace. The entire house has been freshly painted and all new flooring. There is an inside washer/dryer area. The backyard is fenced and there is a 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Bullhead City

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunrise Vistas
1 Unit Available
2527 E. Vicki Ave.
2527 E Vicki Ave, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$900
1054 sqft
Great Home in Sunrise Vistas! - Come check out this cute 3 bedroom, 2 baths home in the clean and quiet neighborhood of Sunrise Vistas. This home features laminate and carpet throughout the home, a carport, and a backyard shed and fire pit.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
168 Sundance Shores
168 Sundance Shores Street, Laughlin, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1482 sqft
168 Sundance Shores Laughlin, NV 89029 - 168 Sundance Shores Laughlin, NV 89029 contains 1482 sq ft. with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Close to the Laughlin Casino Strip. (RLNE5410265)

1 of 15

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Sunrise Vistas
1 Unit Available
4335 S. Rafe Avenue
4335 S Rafe Ave, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$875
1103 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Manugactured Home with large kitchen, fenced backyard, covered parking, Storage Shed, Community Pool/Spa
Results within 5 miles of Bullhead City
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Laughlin
9 Units Available
The Vistas Apartment Homes
3300 Needles Hwy, Laughlin, NV
3 Bedrooms
$745
1079 sqft
The Vistas apartments are conveniently located near the river and casinos. Each unit comes with in-unit laundry, outdoor space and walk-in closets. The luxury community has a pools, movie theater, gym and more.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laughlin
1 Unit Available
3230 Canyon Terrace
3230 Canyon Terrace Drive, Laughlin, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Gorgeous remodeled 3bd, 2 bth home! - This home has been completely remodeled . New flooring to custom paint. Fire place. Quiet neighborhood. 2 car garage. Fenced in back yard. Come check out this jewel!! (RLNE4544215)

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5718 Pasadena Ave
5718 S Pasadena Rd, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1420 sqft
5718 Pasadena Ave Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL WITH RV PARKING- 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - Need RV Parking? Maybe bringing your boat? This house has the space for you!!! 3Bed/2 Bath home in Fort Mohave, just 8 miles from Bullhead City.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Desert Lakes Golf Course Estates
1 Unit Available
5894 S Desert Lakes Drive
5894 S Desert Lakes Dr, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1866 sqft
3BR/2BA home is located near the driving range and clubhouse. 2-car garage. Very nice, quiet neighborhood.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Desert Lakes Golf Course Estates
1 Unit Available
2133 Desert Lakes Drive
2133 E Desert Lakes Dr, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1425 sqft
Very nice 3 bed 2 bath with 2 car boat deep garage on the golf course at Desert Lakes. Comes Fully furnished, including all appliances. Full length covered patio with golf course and mountain views. Move in Ready. Please apply at www.rentLbp.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Sunrise Vistas
1 Unit Available
4419 S Caitlan Avenue
4419 S Caitlan Ave, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1505 sqft
This is a 3 bdrm, 2 bath home with a covered patio, 3 car boat deep garage, community pool and spa. Pets must be approved by owner. Property is not fenced. Pets must be approved by owner

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Laughlin
1 Unit Available
2345 Brookings Harbor
2345 Brookings Harbor Dr, Laughlin, NV
Gorgeous 4Bdrm 2 bath single story home!! - This is a Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 Bath single story home is located at 2345 Brookings Harbor Dr Laughlin NV 89029.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Desert Lakes Golf Course Estates
1 Unit Available
1952 Pyramid Lake Drive
1952 E Pyramid Lake Dr, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1855 sqft
Homes only area with Community pool. 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage. Fully fenced with block wall and RV parking. 2 master suites.

June 2020 Bullhead City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bullhead City Rent Report. Bullhead City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bullhead City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Bullhead City rents declined slightly over the past month

Bullhead City rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bullhead City stand at $674 for a one-bedroom apartment and $853 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Bullhead City's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arizona

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bullhead City, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arizona, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Gilbert is the most expensive of all Arizona's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,541; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Surprise, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,352, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3%).
    • Gilbert, Mesa, and Peoria have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.9%, 3.4%, and 3.1%, respectively).

    Bullhead City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Bullhead City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Bullhead City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bullhead City's median two-bedroom rent of $853 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.3% rise in Bullhead City.
    • While Bullhead City's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bullhead City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Bullhead City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

