Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:58 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Charleston, WV with parking

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
818 1/2 Orchard Street
818 1/2 Orchard St, Charleston, WV
1 Bedroom
$500
Above Garage Apartment in Charleston - Above garage apartment located in Charleston. Apartment is within walking distance to shopping, banking, and transit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5755176)

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Kanawha City
5607 Kanawha Avenue Southeast
5607 Kanawha Avenue Southeast, Charleston, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2124 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom single family home in Kanawha City. Features 2 full baths, screened porch, 1 car detached garage, living, family, dining room, office/sitting room, lots of space in this home! Washer and dryer are included.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
South Hills
1011 A Pine Road
1011 A Pine Rd, Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
South Hills, Bridge road community location, Completely remodeled duplex, 2br, 1 bath, granite counter-tops, gas fireplace, off street parking, back deck, heart of town, walking distance to shops and restaurants.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kanawha City
610 41st St SE
610 41st Street Southeast, Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available 07/15/20 Lovely Traditional Home - Property Id: 314451 Beautiful traditional 2 story home surrounded by other lovely homes. Close proximity to University of Charleston, CAMC Memorial and across from river from East End.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Side
615 Grant Avenue
615 Grant Street, Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$795
794 sqft
615 Grant Avenue Available 07/22/20 Two Bedroom Updated Home in Charleston - Charming Renovated Home with new Kitchen and Deck. This is beautiful home in Charleston's Luna Park historic district featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1805 Whitney St
1805 Whitney St, Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$725
925 sqft
2 Bedroom House with central heat and air, decks, westmoreland area

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
West Side
10 Vine Street
10 Vine Street, Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED for $1250 per month. Fabulous 2 bed 1 bath townhouse near Magic Island with off street parking.
Results within 1 mile of Charleston

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1621 Kenwood Road
1621 Kenwood Road, Kanawha County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Rural setting, but very close to downtown Charleston and Southridge shopping/entertainment as well as interstate (less than 15 mins away for each). Cozy home on a dead end, quiet road. Newly renovated with new appliances, HVAC, and windows.
Results within 5 miles of Charleston
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
Roxalana Hills Apartments
700 Roxalana Hills Dr, Dunbar, WV
1 Bedroom
$834
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
916 sqft
Designed for those who live an active lifestyle, this community is rich in fitness amenities. Units are available furnished or unfurnished, with features such as garbage disposals, central air conditioning, and private patios or balconies.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
4322 Blackwell Street
4322 Blackwell Street, South Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath home on a corner lot with spacious living room, appliance filled kitchen and basement for plenty of storage. Home offers new carpet, beautiful back deck and carport. Visit www.wvrentals.biz to apply online.
Results within 10 miles of Charleston

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2370 Adams Avenue
2370 Adams Avenue, St. Albans, WV
3 Bedrooms
$850
960 sqft
Newly Remodeled Three Bedroom Home in St. Albans - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5906988)

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5168 Russet Drive
5168 Russet Drive, Cross Lanes, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Cross Lanes three bedroom - Three bedroom, one and a half bath home sits on five acres in Cross Lanes. Recent updates include kitchen, baths, flooring, windows, doors, and paint.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
2706 Forrestal Avenue - 2706
2706 Forrestal Avenue, St. Albans, WV
2 Bedrooms
$595
700 sqft
Newly updated 2 bed 1 bath apartment in Saint Albans. Freashly shampooed carpet, vinyl kitchen flooring and freshly painted. Features has a nice covered front porch with storm doors and smalll storage shed in back yard. Flat yard.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
2411 Shaver Avenue
2411 Shaver Avenue, East Bank, WV
1 Bedroom
$450
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FOR RENT: 1 bed 1 bath apartment. Second floor with private entry $450 month trash services included. Off street parking. Kanawha County HUD approved. Located 2411 Shaver Ave, Apt 10, East Bank, WV. Walking distance to stores, PO and park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Charleston, WV

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Charleston apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

