Worthington Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage car wash area clubhouse coffee bar courtyard lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community

The Worthington has 1 and 2 bedrooms in Oconomowoc with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, nine and ten foot ceilings, your own laundry equipment, wonderful patio or balcony, and heated underground parking. Select units feature a private entrance. Enjoy views of the private courtyard from the glass-walled club room with a flat screen television and kitchen facilities.

1 and 2 Bedrooms, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, 9-10 Foot Ceilings, Washer and Dryer in Unit, Patio or Balcony, Heated Underground Parking