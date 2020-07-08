All apartments in Oconomowoc
Oconomowoc, WI
Worthington Apartments
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:13 AM

Worthington Apartments

233 W Wisconsin Ave · (262) 746-5074
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

233 W Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 315 · Avail. now

$1,710

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1205 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Worthington Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
lobby
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
The Worthington has 1 and 2 bedrooms in Oconomowoc with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, nine and ten foot ceilings, your own laundry equipment, wonderful patio or balcony, and heated underground parking. Select units feature a private entrance. Enjoy views of the private courtyard from the glass-walled club room with a flat screen television and kitchen facilities.\n1 and 2 Bedrooms, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, 9-10 Foot Ceilings, Washer and Dryer in Unit, Patio or Balcony, Heated Underground Parking

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $20 per person
Deposit: Up to one month rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Earnest Money Deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee:
limit: 1
rent: $35
restrictions: Dependent on breed exclusions of current insurer
Parking Details: Underground Parking is $125 per month.
Storage Details: Storage Units Are available fro $25 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Worthington Apartments have any available units?
Worthington Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Worthington Apartments have?
Some of Worthington Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Worthington Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Worthington Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Worthington Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Worthington Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Worthington Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Worthington Apartments offers parking.
Does Worthington Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Worthington Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Worthington Apartments have a pool?
No, Worthington Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Worthington Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Worthington Apartments has accessible units.
Does Worthington Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Worthington Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Worthington Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Worthington Apartments has units with air conditioning.
