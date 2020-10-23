Neighborhood Guide: Madison
Check out the top neighborhoods in Madison for renting an apartment: Downtown Madison, Marquette and more
1. Downtown MadisonSee all 5 apartments in Downtown Madison
1 of 10Verified3 Units AvailableCity Gables335 W Doty St, Madison, WIDowntown Madison1 Bedroom$1,465771 sqft2 BedroomsAskLast updated October 23 at 01:57 AM
1 of 61 Unit Available454 W Dayton St 105454 West Dayton Street, Madison, WIDowntown MadisonStudio$700350 sqftLast updated October 23 at 09:45 AM
1 of 10Verified3 Units AvailableCity Gables335 W Doty St, Madison, WIDowntown Madison1 Bedroom$1,465771 sqft2 BedroomsAskLast updated October 23 at 01:57 AM
1 of 61 Unit Available454 W Dayton St 105454 West Dayton Street, Madison, WIDowntown MadisonStudio$700350 sqftLast updated October 23 at 09:45 AM
2. MarquetteSee all 6 apartments in Marquette
1 of 7Verified4 Units AvailableLivingston Place310 S Livingston St, Madison, WIMarquetteStudioAsk1 Bedroom$1,430704 sqft2 BedroomsAskLast updated October 23 at 01:59 AM
1 of 9Verified15 Units AvailableKennedy Place2045 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WIMarquette1 Bedroom$1,425845 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,7951125 sqftLast updated October 21 at 02:15 AM
1 of 7Verified4 Units AvailableLivingston Place310 S Livingston St, Madison, WIMarquetteStudioAsk1 Bedroom$1,430704 sqft2 BedroomsAskLast updated October 23 at 01:59 AM
1 of 9Verified15 Units AvailableKennedy Place2045 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WIMarquette1 Bedroom$1,425845 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,7951125 sqftLast updated October 21 at 02:15 AM