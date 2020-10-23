Neighborhood Guide: Madison

Check out the top neighborhoods in Madison for renting an apartment: Downtown Madison, Marquette and more

Apartment List
/
WI
/
madison
/
Neighborhoods
Last updated October 23 2020 at 9:45 AM

  1. 1. Downtown Madison

    See all 5 apartments in Downtown Madison

    1 of 10

    Verified
    3 Units Available
    City Gables
    335 W Doty St, Madison, WI
    Downtown Madison
    1 Bedroom
    $1,465
    771 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    Ask
    Last updated October 23 at 01:57 AM

    1 of 6

    1 Unit Available
    454 W Dayton St 105
    454 West Dayton Street, Madison, WI
    Downtown Madison
    Studio
    $700
    350 sqft
    Last updated October 23 at 09:45 AM

    1 of 10

    Verified
    3 Units Available
    City Gables
    335 W Doty St, Madison, WI
    Downtown Madison
    1 Bedroom
    $1,465
    771 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    Ask
    Last updated October 23 at 01:57 AM

    1 of 6

    1 Unit Available
    454 W Dayton St 105
    454 West Dayton Street, Madison, WI
    Downtown Madison
    Studio
    $700
    350 sqft
    Last updated October 23 at 09:45 AM

  2. 2. Marquette

    See all 6 apartments in Marquette

    1 of 7

    Verified
    4 Units Available
    Livingston Place
    310 S Livingston St, Madison, WI
    Marquette
    Studio
    Ask
    1 Bedroom
    $1,430
    704 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    Ask
    Last updated October 23 at 01:59 AM

    1 of 9

    Verified
    15 Units Available
    Kennedy Place
    2045 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
    Marquette
    1 Bedroom
    $1,425
    845 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,795
    1125 sqft
    Last updated October 21 at 02:15 AM

    1 of 7

    Verified
    4 Units Available
    Livingston Place
    310 S Livingston St, Madison, WI
    Marquette
    Studio
    Ask
    1 Bedroom
    $1,430
    704 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    Ask
    Last updated October 23 at 01:59 AM

    1 of 9

    Verified
    15 Units Available
    Kennedy Place
    2045 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
    Marquette
    1 Bedroom
    $1,425
    845 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,795
    1125 sqft
    Last updated October 21 at 02:15 AM

Nearby Cities

Rockford, IL