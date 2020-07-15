All apartments in Fitchburg
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:31 AM

Fitchburg Springs

3325 Leopold Way · (608) 856-3489
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3325 Leopold Way, Fitchburg, WI 53713

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,036

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 100 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,234

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 911 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,234

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 974 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fitchburg Springs.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fitchburg Springs is now renting 1, 2 and 3 bedroom private entranced apartments. Set in a wooded area away from traffic and noise yet close to everything, our community offers the best of both worlds. Our professional on-site staff and 24 hour emergency maintenance service create a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere. The outdoor pool and spectacular golf course views create the perfect living environment. Call today to see your new home. We have several apartment homes reserved at reduced rents should your household income fall within area guidelines. Call today for details on this great money saving opportunity. This is made possible due to our participation in Wisconsin's affordable housing program.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $20 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
rent: 1 Cat: $20, 2 Cats: $30
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open Lot.
Storage Details: Package Locker, Storage Unit: $30

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fitchburg Springs have any available units?
Fitchburg Springs has 3 units available starting at $1,036 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Fitchburg Springs have?
Some of Fitchburg Springs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fitchburg Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Fitchburg Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fitchburg Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, Fitchburg Springs is pet friendly.
Does Fitchburg Springs offer parking?
Yes, Fitchburg Springs offers parking.
Does Fitchburg Springs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fitchburg Springs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fitchburg Springs have a pool?
Yes, Fitchburg Springs has a pool.
Does Fitchburg Springs have accessible units?
Yes, Fitchburg Springs has accessible units.
Does Fitchburg Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fitchburg Springs has units with dishwashers.
Does Fitchburg Springs have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Fitchburg Springs has units with air conditioning.
