Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning in unit laundry oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fitchburg Springs is now renting 1, 2 and 3 bedroom private entranced apartments. Set in a wooded area away from traffic and noise yet close to everything, our community offers the best of both worlds. Our professional on-site staff and 24 hour emergency maintenance service create a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere. The outdoor pool and spectacular golf course views create the perfect living environment. Call today to see your new home. We have several apartment homes reserved at reduced rents should your household income fall within area guidelines. Call today for details on this great money saving opportunity. This is made possible due to our participation in Wisconsin's affordable housing program.