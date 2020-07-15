Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fitchburg Springs.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fitchburg Springs is now renting 1, 2 and 3 bedroom private entranced apartments. Set in a wooded area away from traffic and noise yet close to everything, our community offers the best of both worlds. Our professional on-site staff and 24 hour emergency maintenance service create a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere. The outdoor pool and spectacular golf course views create the perfect living environment. Call today to see your new home. We have several apartment homes reserved at reduced rents should your household income fall within area guidelines. Call today for details on this great money saving opportunity. This is made possible due to our participation in Wisconsin's affordable housing program.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)