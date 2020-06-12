/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:49 PM
201 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Woodinville, WA
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
$
Town Center
27 Units Available
Campbell Run
13305 NE 171st St, Woodinville, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
916 sqft
Nestled in the heart of historic Woodinville, WA, let Campbell Run Apartments welcome you to your new home.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Town Center
20 Units Available
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE, Woodinville, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1135 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Tenants can enjoy a grilling station, cyber cafe and hot tub on-site. Near DeYoung Park. Close to State Route 522. Within 20 miles of Seattle.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Town Center
15 Units Available
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St, Woodinville, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
1024 sqft
Residents live in units with fireplace, ice maker, laundry and walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, conference room, elevator and game room. Located close to wineries, recreational activities, and the 522 and 405 freeways.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
Town Center
2 Units Available
Patagonia Village
14110 NE 179th St, Woodinville, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
998 sqft
A fantastic community near area parks, and minutes from the freeway. On-site pool, fitness center, and covered parking. Each apartment features a private patio or deck, updated kitchens, and spacious interiors.
Results within 1 mile of Woodinville
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
Evergreen Hill
7 Units Available
Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
900 sqft
Kirkland City Park and the wineries near Sammamish River are within walking distance of this community. There's a business center, spa, hot tub, and picnic area onsite. Apartments feature granite countertops and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
8 Units Available
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1105 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-405 with easy access to shops and restaurants. Units feature cozy fireplaces, private patios and soaring ceilings. Residents have a 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
12716 NE 144th St # D301
12716 Northeast 144th Street, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
935 sqft
Kirkland 2 bed condo $1899 /month - Exceptionally open, light and spacious condominium unit in a great Kirkland community that is close to shopping, schools and local services.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
12720 NE 144th St., #D201
12720 NE 144th St, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
935 sqft
Beautiful 2bd, 2ba Condo Available in Perfect Kirkland Location! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brickyard Road-Queensgate
1 Unit Available
16353-119th Lane NE
16353 119th Lane Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
New remodeled 3 story Townhome in Bothell For Rent,Available now! New Floor,Kitchen,paint. Water/Sewer are included in the rent. - Beautiful Well Maintained Cambridge Townhouse Community with community playground, and clubhouse.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brickyard Road-Queensgate
1 Unit Available
15700 116th Ave NE #312
15700 116th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1172 sqft
15700 116th Ave NE #312 - (FOR RENT) Elegant, quiet third floor unit with a huge spacious floor plan. Huge living room has fireplace with mantel. Fantastic kitchen features slab granite and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 01:30pm
North Creek-195th
1 Unit Available
3915 243rd Pl SE K-101
3915 243rd Place Southeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
983 sqft
Welcome Home to this Stunning condo in Excellent and Quiet Cambria Hills- near I-405 & Bothell UW! Rare 9ft ceilings create a great feeling of spaciousness, as do a generous covered entry area & large private back patio.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 01:30pm
Brickyard Road-Queensgate
1 Unit Available
16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE
16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1182 sqft
If you are looking for the perfect 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 3 story townhouse with a stellar location, then look no further! Located in the Sonoma Villero Townhomes at 16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE, #1008, Bothell, WA right off the 405. 1200 sq ft.
Results within 5 miles of Woodinville
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Redmond
7 Units Available
Milehouse
8300 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,828
1076 sqft
Close to Sammamish River Trail, The Stroll, Edge Skate Park, Redmond Town Center, Marymoor Park, Redmond Library, Trader Joe's. Amenities include a crossfit/yoga studio, movie theater with big-screen projector, dog-wash station, ski storage, electric charging stations, outdoor hot tub, bike storage.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Downtown Redmond
14 Units Available
Veloce
8102 161st Ave NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1050 sqft
Close to Redmond Regional Library, Edge Skate Park, Downtown Central Park, Heron Rookery, Redmond Town Center, Trader Joe's, Sammamish River, Burke Gilman Trail, Redmond Transit Center, Redmond Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, theater room, in-unit laundry, bike rentals.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Downtown Redmond
13 Units Available
Riverpark
15803 Bear Creek Pkwy, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1197 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Heron Rookery, Dudley Carter Park, Burke Gilman Trail, Marymoor Dog Park, Trader Joe's, QFC, Redmond Town Center, Highway 520, Redmond Transit Center. Pet-friendly apartments with kayak and bike rentals, indoor parking garage, island kitchens, theater room, outdoor hot tub.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Downtown Redmond
13 Units Available
red160
16015 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1182 sqft
Luxury apartments nestled in a park-like setting. Units feature all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Extra storage space, air conditioning and patio. Game room, BBQ area, clubhouse and business center. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Canyon Park
14 Units Available
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1050 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Downtown Redmond
7 Units Available
Chelsea Square
16340 NE 83rd St, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
1196 sqft
Located within minutes of the Redmond Town Center and right next to the Transit Center. These recently renovated units feature classic hardwood and carpet flooring, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Pool, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
Bear Creek
18 Units Available
Heights At Bear Creek Apartments
17771 NE 90th St, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1038 sqft
Sleek apartments with large closets and plush carpeting. Lots of community offerings, including a barbecue area, fitness center and covered parking. Exercise and play sports at nearby Hartman Park.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
20 Units Available
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1060 sqft
Avalon North Creek features spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments convenient in Bothell Mill Creek.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Downtown Redmond
14 Units Available
Avalon Redmond Place
8935 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1017 sqft
Modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, extra storage and in-unit washer/dryer. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool, spa and 24 hour maintenance for all tenants.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
North Redmond
18 Units Available
Avalon at Bear Creek
11305 183rd Pl NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1110 sqft
Just 2 miles from Highway 520 and Redmond's downtown area. This gated community has a heated pool, playground, and area for picnics and barbecue, among other amenities. Spacious homes have extra storage space.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
15 Units Available
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1209 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Downtown Redmond
8 Units Available
Avalon ParcSquare
16080 NE 85th St, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1105 sqft
Awesome downtown Redmond location. Modern apartments with gourmet kitchens, bright and open floor plans and huge walk-in closets. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, classy clubhouse and on-site hair salon.
Similar Pages
Woodinville 1 BedroomsWoodinville 2 BedroomsWoodinville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodinville 3 BedroomsWoodinville Accessible ApartmentsWoodinville Apartments with Balcony
Woodinville Apartments with GarageWoodinville Apartments with GymWoodinville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWoodinville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWoodinville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WA