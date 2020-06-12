/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
91 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sumner, WA
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
4 Units Available
The Main Apartments + Lofts
15367 Main St E, Sumner, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,958
970 sqft
Enjoy a village square atmosphere, where apartment buildings surround an acre of pedestrian-oriented outdoor amenity spaces. Designed to promote community, outdoor activity, and relation before stunning views of Mount Rainier.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
5011 157th Avenue Court East - D
5011 157th Avenue Court East, Sumner, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
840 sqft
*****IN-UNIT LAUNDRY!***** Beautifully Renovated 2-Bedroom Apartment Home! All New Everything! Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen, Full Size Washer & Dryer (In-Unit), New Stainless Appliances, Stone Countertops, New Cabinets, Ceramic Tile Wood-Plank Flooring
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
1807 Pease Ave
1807 Pease Avenue, Sumner, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
840 sqft
Two bedroom FIRST FLOOR apartment within a four-plex in a convenient location in downtown Sumner! Flat rate fee of $95 to be paid with rent pays for water, sewer, garbage, yard maintenance! Coin-Operated laundry facilities on site.
Results within 1 mile of Sumner
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Lakeland
20 Units Available
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
944 sqft
European style apartment community located in the heart of Lakeland - next to the Town Center! Featuring views of the Olympics and Cascades, Palermo is right across the street from walking trails and sports facilities.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Lakeland
12 Units Available
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
997 sqft
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
27 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
915 sqft
Featuring picturesque, tree-lined river trails and lush community gardens, Riverside Park offers spacious, well-appointed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full sized washers and dryers, private patios or balconies and bonus
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
19 Units Available
Cobble Court
345 Pacific Ave N, Pacific, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
893 sqft
With spacious, classic Cape Cod-style apartment homes, picturesque landscaping and generous community amenities, Cobble Court is a relaxing sanctuary for your busy lifestyle.
Results within 5 miles of Sumner
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Glenwood
16 Units Available
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
965 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
Lea Hill
8 Units Available
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
880 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highways 167 and 18. Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas and ample indoor and outdoor storage. Multiple on-site amenities, including a party room and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Copper Creek Apartment Homes
102 5th Ave, Milton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
950 sqft
We strive to provide a welcoming atmosphere with all the perks and amenities that will make you feel at home.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
Fife
4 Units Available
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
958 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
11 Units Available
Renwood
9002 186th Ave E, Bonney Lake, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
980 sqft
Convenient to Highways 410, 167, 512 and prime shopping, dining and entertainment locations, Renwood's garden style setting features spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring airy, open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and full sized
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Lakeland
8 Units Available
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1009 sqft
Four Lakes is the newest premier luxury apartment community in the beautiful Lakeland Hills, just a stone's throw away from Lake Tapps.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
North Auburn
3 Units Available
NEELY STATION APARTMENTS
1433 8th St NE, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
868 sqft
Paradise of North Auburn! Neely Station stands alone in the North Auburn area! We’re re-setting the standards for exceptional customer service & only the highest quality of homes.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Surprise Lake Village
2800 Queens Way, Milton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1014 sqft
Enjoy lakeside living in a complex with a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookups or in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. Pets allowed.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Cambridge Apartments
737 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
958 sqft
A Home to Compliment Your Lifestyle Cambridge on Seventh is a beautiful apartment community conveniently located in Puyallup Washington, just a short drive from S Meridian St.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
971 sqft
Located just off WA-512/161. Chestnut Hills Apartments are close to multiple parks, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping, and dining. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, gym, pool, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
South Auburn
4 Units Available
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
886 sqft
Complex with gorgeous indoor pool, minutes from I-5. Perfect for commuters. Close to public transit and shopping. Wood burning fireplace and full sized washer/dryer in every unit. Tanning studio and athletic center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
980 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated December 12 at 10:28pm
Contact for Availability
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1052 sqft
Spacious, newly renovated apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and outdoor space. Walking distance to multiple parks, and community access to parking, pool, gym, and clubhouse.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Auburn
1 Unit Available
107 16th St Se
107 16th Street Southeast, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1040 sqft
107 16th St Se Available 06/22/20 Single story Home in Downtown Auburn - This charming one story home in downtown Auburn is just minutes from everything.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Auburn
1 Unit Available
1512 A St SE
1512 A Street Southeast, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
830 sqft
Open to Applications - Gorgeous, newly updated 2 bd / 1 ba with approx. 830 SQ FT located in the beautiful City of Auburn! Gorgeous hardwood laminate flooring and vinyl throughout the home.
1 of 4
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
North Auburn
1 Unit Available
717 F Pl NE Apt D1
717 F Place Northeast, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1011 sqft
Unit D1 Available 05/22/20 Beautiful two bedrooms one bathroom fourplex near MultiCare Auburn Medical Center.
Results within 10 miles of Sumner
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
776 sqft
Residents enjoy units with laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, playground, BBQ grill, dog park and pool table. Convenient location for commuters, between Seattle and Tacoma.
Similar Pages
Sumner 1 BedroomsSumner 2 BedroomsSumner 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSumner 3 BedroomsSumner Accessible Apartments
Sumner Apartments with BalconySumner Apartments with GarageSumner Apartments with GymSumner Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WA