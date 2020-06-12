/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:12 PM
17 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Winchester, VA
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
10 Units Available
Peppertree VA
221 Peppertree Ln, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
924 sqft
Luxurious community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, sauna and tennis court. Residents live in units with garbage disposal, walk-in closets, dishwasher, fireplace, hardwood floors and bathtub. Located close to Winchester Medical Center.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
1 Unit Available
Stuart Hill
1981 Randolph Pl, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1157 sqft
Located close to Park Place, Shenandoah University and Winchester Medical Center. Units include laundry, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios or balconies. Luxury community includes tennis court, pool and BBQ grills.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 2 at 06:24am
6 Units Available
Noah at Wright Apartments
1056 Woodstock Lane, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$975
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Noah at Wright Apartments in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 1 at 12:50pm
5 Units Available
Noah at Pine Plaza
105 Weems Lane, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
Bright, spacious, and pet-friendly, the layouts of our two, three, and four-bedroom apartments make it easy to decorate and store all your prized possessions.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
2658 LIMESTONE COURT
2658 Limestone Court, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1024 sqft
Tucked in at the end of Limestone Court this lovely townhome offers privacy with a large deck and gated-yard that backs to trees. A fully finished basement with full bath provides additional square footage for you to enjoy.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
321 N BRADDOCK STREET
321 North Braddock Street, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Beautiful Apartment & Great Downtown Location. The apartment in the middle is available. Just repainted throughout and hardwood floors polished. 2 Bedrooms & 1 full bath (you have to walk through the bathroom to get to the second bedroom).
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
105 TAFT AVENUE
105 Taft Avenue, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
This Great 2 (possibly 3rd bedroom finished room in Basement) Townhouse with 1 full bath. convenient location, near shopping and restaurants. with WASHER and DRYER.! . On street parking. Central air. Great for college students, and family's.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
21 STEWART STREET S
21 North Stewart Street, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
This great 3rd floor apartment in Winchester has all the charm of downtown Winchester. Very short walk to Old town. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, family room with hardwood floors Has a great fully enclosed sun porch to relax. Tons of storage .
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
119 TAFT AVENUE
119 Taft Avenue, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
Great 1 level, 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment . Great location close to Shenandoah University. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Tenant pays all utilities. . No smoking. No pets! Application fee is $30 per adult
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
211 W. Leicester St #3
211 West Leicester Street, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Great apartment with rear and front porch. Close to downtown too! Rent includes Heat, water, Sewer and Trash.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1304 RAMSEUR LANE
1304 Ramseur Lane, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
2384 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL!Professionally decorated 2 story condo available w/ 2-6month rental options.This spacious condo features 2 bdrm,3 ba, den, formal living&dining rooms, family room, separate laundry room,&le closet space.1 car garage.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
2270 VALOR DRIVE
2270 Valor Drive, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
900 sqft
ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN RENT (electric, heat and air, water and sewer, trash, and basic tv cable) Beautiful apartment with 2 master suites with carpeted bedroom floors, ceramic tile floors through out, granite counter tops.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
400 N. Loudoun St. #2A
400 N Loudoun St, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$895
400 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath 2nd floor 2 Bedroom 1 Bath
Results within 1 mile of Winchester
1 of 25
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
117 BROOKLAND TERRACE
117 Brookland Terrace, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1173 sqft
**Rental available 3/1/20. 620+ CREDIT SCORES REQUIRED FOR ALL TENANTS 18+ YEARS WITH RECENT, DETAILED CREDIT REPORT PROVIDED BY POTENTIAL TENANT. W2'S, BACKGROUND AND JOB HISTORY TO BE CHECKED. SECURITY DEPOSIT & FIRST MONTHS RENT DUE. NO SMOKING.
1 of 9
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
301 BANBURY TERRACE
301 Banbury Terrace, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK, SECURITY DEPOSIT AND 1 YEAR'S LEASE REQUIRED. Good commuter location. End unit traditional 2 story townhome with washer/dryer hookup. Small yard in rear w/attached storage.
Results within 5 miles of Winchester
1 of 2
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
556 ROUND HILL ROAD
556 Round Hill Road, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1339 sqft
2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home with partially finished attic. NO PETS! Backs to railroad tracks. Well & septic.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
820 LOCUST STREET
820 Locust Street, Stephens City, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
11520 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in center of Stephens City, VA. Great commuter location close to the Interstate 81 & 66. Heat pump and central air conditioning. All brick unit with porch. Stove and refrigerator.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Frederick, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VALeesburg, VAHagerstown, MDSterling, VAGainesville, VABallenger Creek, MDMartinsburg, WVBroadlands, VA
Lansdowne, VACharles Town, WVDulles Town Center, VAMiddletown, MDCumberland, MDWarrenton, VASudley, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAWoodstock, VACulpeper, VA