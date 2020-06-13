Apartment List
/
VA
/
west falls church
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 AM

417 Apartments for rent in West Falls Church, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
29 Units Available
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1515 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
12 Units Available
Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1100 sqft
Tranquil living in this garden-style community located directly off Route 50. Enjoy beautifully manicured lawns and courtyards as you grill at the BBQ or take a dip in the pool.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2908 YARLING COURT
2908 Yarling Court, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
998 sqft
Amazing waterfront 2 bedroom condo. Contemporary & open floor plan w/ wood burning FP, neutral carpet, full size washer/dryer and access to large balcony from both the living room & MBR.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2853 FAIRMONT STREET
2853 Fairmont Street, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1519 sqft
Detached home w/ detached garage!! Hardwood floors & carpet, new paint, lighting, etc.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7729 CAMP ALGER AVENUE
7729 Camp Alger Avenue, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1820 sqft
Remarkable 3 level townhouse! End unit! Inviting kitchen with center island and granite countertops. Built-in bookshelves and ample storage throughout the property. Master has a walk-in closet and attached 3 piece bath.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6641 BARRETT ROAD
6641 Barrett Road, West Falls Church, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1188 sqft
This vintage 4-bedroom home is charming yet practical, light and bright, with a great location and lovely green yard. Previous tenants liked it so much they stayed for six years! This is NOT a big house, but it's very nice.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7589 CHRISLAND COVE
7589 Chrisland Cove, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1472 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! GREAT LOCATION! GORGEOUS 3 Level, 2 BR 2 BA Home w/ FreshPaint, Gleaming Hardwood Floors, New windows, and a New Deck. Fenced back yard for privacy- in a gated community.Great Location. Quick access to Metro & I-66!

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7600-H Lakeside Village Dr
7600 Lakeside Village Dr, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
628 sqft
Lakeside in Falls Church - Totally updated Augusta Model w/ fully renovated kitchen. Neutral carpet & paint throughout. Updated master with custom closet and bathroom w/ new fixtures, tile floor, mirror, vanity doors, etc.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2994 YARLING COURT
2994 Yarling Court, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1379 sqft
Gorgeous RARE WATERFRONT condo with LOFT in picturesque LAKESIDE community! Hidden gem 1.5 mile to Dunn Loring METRO & 1 mile to Mosaic District.
Results within 1 mile of West Falls Church
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Vienna
23 Units Available
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,709
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Falls Church
Contact for Availability
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,741
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,577
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,911
1798 sqft
Enjoy modern sophistication with condominium-level finishes and amenities unlike any other apartment residence in Falls Church. Community is wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. Features gym, pool, guest suite, dog park, business center and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
$
Merrifield
50 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,667
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
Falls Church
10 Units Available
Merrill House Apartments
210 E Fairfax St, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,359
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,464
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1115 sqft
Elegant apartments in a smoke-free community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, walk-in closets, carpeting and central AC/heat. Community offers pool, picnic area and BBQ. Near parks, attractions and transit.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
Falls Church
66 Units Available
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,348
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,639
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1129 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
Falls Church
12 Units Available
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
Merrifield
22 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,002
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,624
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Falls Church
15 Units Available
West Broad
301 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,726
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1168 sqft
Just minutes from Benjamin Banneker Park and Southgate Village Shoppes, this community offers EV charging stations, a cyber lounge and free Wi-Fi in common areas. Apartments include kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and keyless entry systems.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Merrifield
31 Units Available
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Dunn Loring
32 Units Available
Avalon Dunn Loring
2750 Gallows Rd, Dunn Loring, VA
Studio
$1,630
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
1088 sqft
Units in this attractive development offer plank flooring, glass subway tile backsplashes, SONOS wall-mounted speakers, built-in window coverings, walk-in closets, and baths with quartz countertops. The development is within walking distance of the Metro.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Merrifield
25 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,685
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Merrifield
34 Units Available
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,600
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1052 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Dunn Loring metro station, it is also 5 minutes away from the Mosaic shopping district. Exquisitely furnished apartments that feature crown moldings, built-in speakers and more.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Seven Corners
9 Units Available
Hollybrooke
3012 Patrick Henry Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,362
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
710 sqft
Welcome to Hollybrooke Apartments An AHC Inc Community. Our community is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails, and plenty of entertainment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated August 1 at 12:51am
Falls Church
15 Units Available
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1156 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, large closets and large balconies. Community features a deluxe 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, game room, pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards and business center.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
444 W BROAD STREET
444 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1061 sqft
Commuters delight, close to Beltway, I-66, Routes 7 and 29. Approx 1.2 miles to West Falls Church and approx 1.5 miles to East Falls Church Metro Stations. W & OD Trail accessible via Pennsylvia Ave side street. Harris Teeter nearby.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in West Falls Church, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for West Falls Church renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

West Falls Church 1 BedroomsWest Falls Church 2 BedroomsWest Falls Church 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Falls Church 3 BedroomsWest Falls Church Apartments with Balcony
West Falls Church Apartments with GarageWest Falls Church Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Falls Church Apartments with ParkingWest Falls Church Apartments with Pool
West Falls Church Apartments with Washer-DryerWest Falls Church Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Falls Church Furnished ApartmentsWest Falls Church Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MD
Manassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University