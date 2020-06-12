/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
75 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Glen Allen, VA
Flats at West Broad Village
3930 Wild Goose Ln, Glen Allen, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1222 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with extra storage and high ceilings. Community includes a cyber cafe, playground and business center. Near General Sheppard Crump Memorial Park and I-295.
The Meadows Apartments
1300 Meadowfield Ln, Glen Allen, VA
2 Bedrooms
$952
940 sqft
Step inside The Meadows and you will immediately be surrounded by our stately brick construction and beautifully landscaped grounds. We are located one block from I-295 and I-95 which is quick access for any commuter.
Colonial Village at Hampton Glen
4118 Whitford Cir, Glen Allen, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
847 sqft
Located near I-64 and local shopping. On-site cardio and strength center, basketball court, play area, and tennis court. Updated interiors feature new kitchens and flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, and large patios or balconies.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Allen
LakeRidge Square
10267 Lakeridge Square Ct, Ashland, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1020 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Comfortably surrounded by lush woodlands, LakeRidge Square apartments offers the feeling of a quiet, friendly neighborhood in the cozy town of Ashland, Virginia.
River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
815 sqft
Near J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Downtown Richmond. Recently renovated with fireplace, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and tennis courts.
940 Masters Row #N
940 Masters Row, Henrico County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
Spacious 2 BR 2 Bath location is at the Links in the heart of Virginia Center Commons! Great shopping and easy access to highways! Enjoy an easy lifestyle.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Allen
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
The Scout at Scott’s Addition
947 Myers Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1159 sqft
We've taken every step to make sure that life at The Scout is everything you hoped it would be and just a little bit more.
Symbol
1814 Highpoint Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1180 sqft
We've built one of the most interesting living experiences possible, right here in the heart of one of Richmond's most exciting and dynamic neighborhoods.
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
975 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Canopy at Ginter Park
3200 Brook Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1238 sqft
Canopy at Ginter Park features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Northside Richmond, VA. Residents enjoy elegant details throughout each apartment, including designer cabinetry, wood plank flooring, and soaring 9' ceilings.
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln, Short Pump, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
922 sqft
The Trails at Short Pump is an upscale apartment community in Richmond, Virginia. We are conveniently located near I-295, I-64, and Rt.
Hanover Crossing Apartments
9258 Hanover Crossing Dr, Mechanicsville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
917 sqft
Easy access to local amenities. On-site fitness center, roller hockey, volleyball and basketball courts, and a sauna. Play area, pool and dog park. Homes offer spacious layouts, vinyl plank flooring and energy-efficient appliances.
Preserve at Scott's Addition
1310 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1056 sqft
The Preserve at Scott's Addition is the joining of two buildings built decades apart, a true mix of historic architecture and modern design. Phase 1 is the complete renovation of the historic Coca Cola Building.
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1156 sqft
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
996 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments is NOW OPEN! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
976 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St, Henrico County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
930 sqft
Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia.
3600 West Broad
3600 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
Newly renovated historic building located in walkable Scott's Addition neighborhood at the junction of Route 33 and I-195. Granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balcony provide a modern touch. Pet-friendly, with BBQ and fire pit.
Maple Springs Apartments
5624 Maple Run Ln, Laurel, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
860 sqft
Close to Interstates 64, 95, 295 and 288 for easy commuting. Apartment homes have spacious kitchens, closet space and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym, hot tub and pool, sand volleyball and a nature trail.
Argon
3805 Cutshaw Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
864 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
7608 Roscommon Court - 1, Apt. 2311
7608 Roscommon Court, Laurel, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
880 sqft
MUST SEE PROPERTY! Apartment is located at the third, top floor of the building! Recently renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, wood floors, upgraded bathrooms, plenty of storage space.
