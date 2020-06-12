/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
94 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Brambleton, VA
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22668 Blue Elder Ter #303
22668 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1156 sqft
22668 Blue Elder Ter #303 Available 08/01/20 Condo with open floor plan in Ashburn! - PROPERTY WILL BE FRESHLY PAINTED. Open floor plan featuring two bedrooms, two full baths. Open kitchen has stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
22778 Sagamore Sq
22778 Sagamore Square, Brambleton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
Bright 3 level townhouse in a great school district can be yours for $ 1,950/month.The monthly rent includes Verizon FiOS high speed internet & HD TV, and front yard maintenance. If you are interested, please call.
Results within 1 mile of Brambleton
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
29 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1204 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Broadlands South
19 Units Available
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,958
1283 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
21 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Broadlands South
12 Units Available
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1170 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107
43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1221 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 2.5 bath condo - Renters Warehouse DC presents this fully upgraded 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a den condo in Ashburn.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42534 MAYFLOWER TERRACE
42534 Mayflower Te, Brambleton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1438 sqft
SUNNY&BRIGHT,2 BED,2.5 BATH,1 CAR,1438 SQ FT,SPACIOUS BALCONY TH STYLE CONDO IN HEART OF BRAMBLETON*HOME HAS OPEN KIT W/SS APP.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
21821 PETWORTH COURT
21821 Petworth Court, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1328 sqft
Beautiful 3 level 2BR/2Ba Garage condo Townhome * Gated Community * 2 Master Bedrooms * Washer/Dryer on Bedroom level * Eat-in Kitchen w/ Bonus Breakfast Bar * Deck * Huge Living Rm w/ Gas Fireplace *LL room is great for an office or den * Lots of
Results within 5 miles of Brambleton
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
28 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
41 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1254 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Ashbrook
28 Units Available
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1155 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
17 Units Available
The Elms at Arcola
24710 Tribe Sq, Arcola, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1364 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplace. Tenants have access to community garden, pool, playground, clubhouse and Internet cafe. Gym with yoga classes. Cat- and dog-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
33 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1262 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Ashburn Village
12 Units Available
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1065 sqft
Situated with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway. Tenants have access to gym, trash valet, pool and car wash area. The luxurious units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Broadlands
13 Units Available
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1211 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Ashburn Village
8 Units Available
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
904 sqft
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202
20590 Cornstalk Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1184 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202 in Ashburn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
20578 Snowshoe Sq #201
20578 Snowshoe Square, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1221 sqft
Spacious, garden style condo w/ two master suites! - Spacious, sunny garden style condo unit w/ two master suites & nice layout perfect! Washer & dryer in unit gas heat and one assigned parking space. Nice view of mature trees from balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
44870 TIVERTON SQUARE
44870 Tiverton Square, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
Nestled in the One Loudoun neighborhood, here is your opportunity to live at the center of it all. Steps to the premier downtown One Loudoun upscale shops and dining a block away.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
43890 HICKORY CORNER TERRACE
43890 Hickory Corner Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1440 sqft
Gorgeous 2BR/2.5BA, luxury condo that lives like a town home. Hardwood floors on main & upper levels. Spacious LR/DR combo with slider to balcony with serene view. Kitchen w/SS Appliances, Gas Cooking & Granite Countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Ashburn Farm
1 Unit Available
21019 TIMBER RIDGE TER #101
21019 Timber Ridge Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
972 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY - COMPLETELY RENOVATED CONDO - CHARMING, OPEN AND BRIGHT WITH 2BR AND 2 BATHS, ONE LEVEL . New kitchen cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances, gas range, built in microwave, garbage disposal, breakfast bar.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Stone Ridge North
1 Unit Available
42239 SHORECREST TERRACE
42239 Shorecrest Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1876 sqft
Beautiful 4 level end unit garage townhome. Open floorplan with nice finishes throughout. Top floor master suite. Great community with lots of amenities. Close to schools and shopping. Just off route 50 in Stone Ridge.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Ashburn Farm
1 Unit Available
20950 TIMBER RIDGE TER #301
20950 Timber Ridge Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Welcome to 20950 Timber Ridge Terrace Unit #301, a charming 2-bedroom, 2 bath condo. This light and bright home has lots of windows and neutral paint tones throughout. The kitchen has stainless-steel appliances, and a newer stove.
