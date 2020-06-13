/
accessible apartments
9 Accessible Apartments for rent in Vineyard, UT
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
25 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
47 Units Available
The Alloy at Geneva
100 S Geneva Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1211 sqft
A vibrant community with a resort-style pool and spa. Overlooking the mountains and lake. On-site playground, hot tub, a 24-hour gym and a dog park. Updated interiors including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Vineyard
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunset Heights
28 Units Available
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
Studio
$1,010
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Vineyard
Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
33 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated June 12 at 03:00pm
Orem North
10 Units Available
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
Studio
$930
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1415 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Scera Park South
1 Unit Available
774 S 850 E
774 South 850 East, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2690 sqft
774 S 850 E Available 07/01/20 Updated Kitchen with tile and Granite - Awesome Orem Neighborhood - Watch video tour of this home at http://youtu.
Results within 10 miles of Vineyard
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
219 S Tamarak Circle
219 Tamarak Circle, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1787 sqft
219 S Tamarak Circle Available 08/01/20 Row End Town Home in Great Location - Beautiful row end town home in sought after Grays Farm community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
421 W 1860 S
421 West 1860 South, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2065 sqft
421 W 1860 S Available 07/01/20 Must See 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Lehi! - Come and see this wonderful home in Lehi. This 4 bed 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2854 S Island Fox Ln
2854 South Island Fox Lane, Saratoga Springs, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
4247 sqft
2854 S Island Fox Ln Available 07/01/20 Amazing Saratoga Springs Home With Tons of Space - This spacious 4247 square foot home in Saratoga Springs coming available for rent! This wide open floor plan sports a fantastic kitchen, 5 bedrooms, 3.
