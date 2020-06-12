/
2 bedroom apartments
36 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Magna, UT
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
Magna
14 Units Available
Oquirrh Hills
2850 S 844 W, Magna, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1009 sqft
The Oquirrh Hills apartments boasts a large suite of amenities like a seasonal pool, year-round hot tub, pavilion with a grilling/picnic area, playground, off-leash pet park, and a top of the line fitness center with a playroom for the children.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 05:36pm
Magna
1 Unit Available
7390 West Candis Place
7390 West Candis Place, Magna, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Move In Ready July 6th! Basement Apartment New Kitchen, New Cabinets, Fresh Paint, New Appliances! Beautiful Basement Unit, very spacious and in a wonderful neighborhood featuring a large layout. Recently remodeled.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Magna
1 Unit Available
8417 W 3100 S
8417 3100 South, Magna, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
NEW LOWER PRICE! Magnificent Magna Residence! - Come see this 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom duplex unit! Home features a dishwasher, washer/dryer hook-ups, and deck. The home has an incredible backyard and is in a wonderful neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Magna
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Central Hunter
22 Units Available
Sandalwood
2606 South Anna Caroline Drive, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
1027 sqft
Excellent location, close to shopping destinations like Target and Winco. Community amenities include a gym, garage, pool, and more. Residents live in units with air conditioning, granite counters, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Hunter East
18 Units Available
Pinnacle Highbury
5301 White Horse Lane, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
987 sqft
Nestled between North Table Mountain ark and Mt. Galbraith Park, near Golden Fwy. Spacious apartments with fireplace, detached garage, in-unit W/D, vaulted ceilings. Dog park, media center. Historic District a short drive away.
Results within 10 miles of Magna
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Granger South
5 Units Available
Mountain View
4656 S 3860 W, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
955 sqft
Two-bedroom apartments with laundry, air-con and walk-in closets. The complex has a pool and gym, plus superb mountain views. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and bus routes, with downtown Salt Lake City not far.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
Granger East
17 Units Available
Shadowbrook
3852 S 1845 W, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1051 sqft
A choice of floor plans available, with each home having extra storage room and a private balcony or patio. Community amenities include a swimming pool, business center and clubhouse. Near I-215.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
$
Westbrook
35 Units Available
Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing
3851 Cobble Ridge Dr, West Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
860 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have private patio/balcony, in-home washer/dryer and large bedrooms. Community is located close to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to I-215 and I-15.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Jordan Oaks
24 Units Available
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1166 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
North Central Taylorsville
23 Units Available
Overlook Point
4612 S 2930 W, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
929 sqft
Overlook Point Apartments are conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, museums and parks just off of I-215. Comes with in-unit laundry and access to a pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Covered parking also available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
Granger
12 Units Available
Aspen Village
3043 W 3500 S, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$960
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aspen Village in West Valley City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
$
Jordan Meadows
13 Units Available
Landing Point Apartments
176 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
845 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Landing Point Apartments in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Westpointe
10 Units Available
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
826 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Copper Hills
27 Units Available
Wilshire Place Apartments
6447 W Wilshire Park Ave, West Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1260 sqft
Great location near schools, shopping and greater Salt Lake City. Units have sleek design and modern fixtures with spacious living areas. Community features a swimming pool, hot tub and picnic/BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Poplar Grove
13 Units Available
Meridian
30 North Orange Street, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
976 sqft
Eight minutes from downtown Salt Lake City, these homes feature open floor plans, designer lighting, and walk-in closets. This smoke-free community provides bike storage and a clubhouse for residents.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
Granger East
5 Units Available
Apartments at Decker Lake
2184 W 3100 S, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
750 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment features one- and two-bedroom units with convenient amenities, including a garbage disposal and air conditioning. Property amenities include a playground, fitness center and laundry facility. Close to I-215 and the Redwood Recreation Center.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Glendale
23 Units Available
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
850 sqft
Located between I-215 and Highway 201. A landscaped community with courtyard, clubhouse, playground and pool. Homes feature carpet, a fully equipped kitchen, furniture and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Cobble Creek
23 Units Available
Boulder Canyon
5517 W Slate Canyon Dr, West Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1028 sqft
Community features outdoor patio and barbecue grills, playground and basketball court. Apartments offer granite countertops, mountain views, and personal patios or balconies. Excellent location just steps from favorite local restaurants.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Cobble Creek
17 Units Available
Affinity 56
8088 South Uinta View Way, West Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1080 sqft
Community features lazy river, lush landscaping and gym. Apartments have modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Located close to Rio Tinto Stadium and downtown.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Jordan Meadows
18 Units Available
Sky Harbor Apartment Homes
1876 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
614 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-215. Community features luxury amenities like swimming pool, spa, racquetball court and fitness center. Units feature dishwasher, walk-in closets and garbage disposal.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:28pm
$
23 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 5 at 06:07pm
South Salt Lake City
5 Units Available
Sun River
1080 W 3300, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
614 sqft
Close to the Central Valley Golf Course and lots of employers. These comfortable apartments include some paid utilities and disability access, with oversized closets, updated interiors, and a relaxing heated outdoor pool.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Westpointe
5 Units Available
Aspen Cove Townhomes
1814 Independence Blvd Unit G, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
Apartments with patios and extra-large kitchens for townhome-style living. Community features on-site management, additional storage and flexible lease terms. Located close to Salt Lake City Airport and Mueller Park Picnic Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Jordan Meadows
Contact for Availability
West Station Apartments
175 N Harold St, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
907 sqft
A Downtown Salt Lake City community minutes from the airport, University of Utah and area shopping. The community features a hot tub, fitness center, community gardens and bike storage. Electric car charges provided.
