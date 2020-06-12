Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:44 PM

10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Victoria, TX

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Country Lane Townhomes
4801 NE Zac Lentz Pkwy, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1260 sqft
Country Lane Townhomes, the definition of modern southern living and is located in beautiful Victoria, Texas. Here at Country Lane Townhomes, our primary goal is your relaxation.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
19 Units Available
Summerstone
2107 N Ben Jordan St, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
869 sqft
Welcome to Summerstone Apartments in Victoria, Texas. Conveniently located in a peaceful neighborhood, our family-friendly community provides you with a comfortable environment that is accommodating to every type of lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
124 Units Available
Autumn Park
4405 N Navarro St, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,074
1088 sqft
Welcome home to Autumn Park, a community of apartments in Victoria, Texas. Boasting spacious one, two and three-bedroom layouts, Autumn Park sets the standard in affordable apartment living that is suitable for families and working professionals.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
23 Units Available
The Duke
301 Augusta Dr, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1296 sqft
Modern homes with USB ports, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Enjoy a resort-style pool, tennis court and yoga studio on-site. Near Victoria Mall for convenient shopping. Easy access to the Zac Lentz Parkway.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
303 Londonderry
303 Londonderry Dr, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1381 sqft
- (RLNE3488318)

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
502 Chimney Rock Drive
502 Chimney Rock Dr, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3106 sqft
Pretty home in well established desirable Woodway Subdivision. Mature trees throughout, walking trails, and sidewalks. Foyer with high ceiling, formal dining, nice art niche area, large laundry room.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
109 Chama
109 Chama Dr, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1596 sqft
109 Chama - Cimarron Subdivision. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, approx. 1596 sq ft, fireplace, wet bar, fenced backyard with patio, 2 car garage with door openers, washer/dryer connections, central a/c and heating.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
117 Clydesdale
117 Clydesdale Ln, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1267 sqft
117 Clydesdale Available 06/01/20 - (RLNE4312887)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1522 Alamo Drive
1522 Alamo Dr, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1007 sqft
Looking for a charming completely updated rental in a quiet neighborhood? This rental is not only in quiet neighborhood but located within minutes of schools, restaurants, and shopping. Rental boasts 3 bedrooms with 1 bathroom. Central Air and Heat.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
306 Creekridge Drive
306 Creekridge Dr, Victoria, TX
Gorgeous Family Size Home, open concept amazing curve appeal, tall ceilings, chef kitchen spacious bedrooms and closets, large back-yard with a swimming pool, call today for an appointment.

June 2020 Victoria Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Victoria Rent Report. Victoria rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Victoria rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Victoria rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Victoria rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Victoria stand at $765 for a one-bedroom apartment and $946 for a two-bedroom. Victoria's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Victoria, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Victoria rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Victoria has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Victoria is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Victoria's median two-bedroom rent of $946 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Victoria.
    • While rents in Victoria remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Victoria than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Victoria.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

