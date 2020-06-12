/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:13 PM
33 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Forney, TX
Last updated June 12 at 12:28pm
32 Units Available
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane, Forney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1033 sqft
NOW OPEN! NOW LEASING!Find your fit at The Emerson at Forney Marketplace. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Forney, Texas, were designed with your busy and active lifestyle in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
44 Units Available
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd, Forney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1191 sqft
Brand New Apartments in Forney, Texas. Luxurious and serene, Gateway Oaks Apartments is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life. Featuring spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for rent.
Results within 10 miles of Forney
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1038 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Embree Hill in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
893 sqft
Beautiful complex close to Lake Ray Hubbard and a short drive to downtown Dallas. Spacious apartments with W/D hookup, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Community has fire pit, sparkling pool and large, welcoming clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
125 Units Available
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1218 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
30 Units Available
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive, Rowlett, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1127 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
17 Units Available
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd, Rowlett, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1169 sqft
Welcome home to the Towers at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
12 Units Available
Ray Hubbard Ranch I
1365 E Interstate 30, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
At Ray Hubbard Ranch I Apartments, you'll enjoy features and amenities designed to make life just a little more care-free! Ray Hubbard Ranch offers a sparkling swimming pool, mature landscaping with large trees, and plenty of green areas.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
858 sqft
Peaceful, landscaped community close to I-30, I-635, Lake Ray Hubbard, and shopping and dining. Limited access gates for safety, 24-hour fitness center and double tennis courts.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
934 sqft
1-2 bedrooms in resort-style complex convenient to Town East Mall and Cannaday Elementary School. Patio or balcony offers view of spacious swimming pool. Extra storage available. Complimentary cable.
Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
10 Units Available
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1023 sqft
Located just minutes from I-635 and the George Bush Tollway. Close to shopping centers. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Units are spacious and feature private patios/balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1114 sqft
Mission Rockwall offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a quiet community just off of John King Boulevard. Furnished apartments and access to a gym, pool, car wash and other amenities are the standard.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
50 Units Available
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
955 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments in heart of Mesquite. Close to Hwy 80 and I-635. Walk to Mesquite Rodeo, Dallas Regional Medical Hospitals, AMC 30 Theaters. Pet-friendly, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool and putting green.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
1 Unit Available
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
974 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savoy of Garland Apartments in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
13 Units Available
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1125 sqft
We provide a one of a kind lifestyle with our generous amenities and quality service.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
11 Units Available
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
840 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with updated kitchens, cherry cabinetry, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer-dryer hookups, balcony/patio. Pet friendly. Enjoy pool, tennis court, fitness center, clubhouse. Easy access to historic downtown Rockwall, shopping, dining.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1117 sqft
Luxurious homes feature walk-in showers, hardwood style floors and oversized windows. Community has pool, sundeck and more. Steps from the world-class shopping and dining of Garland.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd, Rockwall, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1234 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer-dryer hookups. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, barbecue station and fitness center. Close to I-30. Near Lake Ray Hubbard.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
954 sqft
At The Hills of Palos Verdes, we are committed to providing our residents with a neighborly community equipped with exceptional amenities. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes feature woodburning fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
971 sqft
Grassy courtyard with grill and picnic areas. Two sparkling pools with shade pergola. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Less than a mile to I-635, US-80.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
150 Units Available
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1122 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1048 sqft
Duck Creek provides one-, two- and three-bedroom unit rentals with full-size washer and dryer connections, private patios, and conference rooms. Dogs and cats will also feel at home thanks to their pet-friendly amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
11 Units Available
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1036 sqft
Welcome to Sonoma Court Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
3 Units Available
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
960 sqft
Updated units with ceiling fans, fireplaces and microwaves. Close to I-30, public transportation and Walmart. Dog- and cat-friendly community featuring covered parking. Close to Lake Ray Hubbard.
