73 Apartments for rent in DeSoto, TX with balcony
DeSoto is among North Texas' oldest towns. It was first settled in 1848, just shortly after Texas became independent from Mexico.
Although it's just 16 miles away from Dallas, DeSoto is a happening city in its own right. It's a hub for arts and culture, and there's always something going on. That said, it still retains a great sense of community. There are a whole host of town events that go on throughout the year and you won't risk getting yelled at if you ask to borrow a cup of sugar from your neighbors. The town has a long and interesting history, and you'll still find some stunning historic buildings in the area, such as Nance Farm. There are some stunning places to live in DeSoto, whether you prefer older or newer properties. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for DeSoto renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.