Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

73 Apartments for rent in DeSoto, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric...
Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
7 Units Available
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Access to pools, cybercafe, and office tools. These modern apartments are located by beautiful hiking/biking trails like the Roy Orr Trail. Many gathering areas and a social calendar with activities for all residents.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Huntington Ridge is located at 821 S Polk St DeSoto, TX and is managed by CLEAR Property Management , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1388 sqft
Mount Vernon's new and renovated Apartment Homes offer a charm that is not often found in this day and age. Professionally managed by people who really care.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
1 Unit Available
Park at Wintergreen
320 East Wintergreen Rd, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
952 sqft
Come discover our beautifully landscaped pet-friendly community here at the prestigious Park at Wintergreen Apartment Homes. Here you'll find the ideal combination of necessities and location to satisfy your needs.
Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
6 Units Available
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1167 sqft
Come home to Bellwether Ridge Apartments in Desoto, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere.
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
7 Units Available
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1070 sqft
Charming homes with plush carpeting and washer/dryer hookups. Lots of community offerings, including a fitness center and off-street parking. Near Cedar Hill State Park and Thorntree Country Club. Easy access to I-35 and US 67.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
$
15 Units Available
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The search is over... come home to the DeSoto Ranch Apartment Homes. Because your needs are so important, each of our services have been thoughtfully chosen to create a tranquil living experience.
Results within 1 mile of DeSoto
Last updated June 13 at 06:21am
21 Units Available
Bellevue Terrace
7878 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$720
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$898
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
925 sqft
Located at the intersection of Highway 67 and I-20, this community is moments away from some of the best shopping and dining in Dallas. Enjoy dips in the pool at this pet-friendly community. In-unit fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
13 Units Available
Greens of Hickory Trails
8613 Old Hickory Trl, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1213 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Greens of Hickory Trail. Our Dallas apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
250 E Highway 67, Duncanville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
993 sqft
Located along Route 67 and close to I-35E. Modern apartments with oversized closets, a modern kitchen and breakfast bar. Community includes a pool, a gym, a clubhouse and a coffee bar with free WiFi.
Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
24 Units Available
The Harrison
7905 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
898 sqft
Sparkling bi-level pool. Bright rainbow playground with climbing equipment, slide. Affordable housing community with income limits. Immediate access to I-20 and US-67.
Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
10 Units Available
PACIFICA
7550 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
914 sqft
Located close to I-20 and Route 67. Spacious apartments with a patio or balcony, hardwood flooring and modern kitchen with appliances. Community offers a pool, on-site laundry and free parking.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
13 Units Available
Luna Apartments
8081 Marvin D Love Freeway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
454 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
706 sqft
At Luna Apartment Homes, we go above and beyond to ensure that our community offers amenities suited to your lifestyle. Our spacious floor plans come supplied with must-have and nice-to-have amenities designed to ease the stress of day-to-day life.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr., Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$932
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1144 sqft
Nestled within the serene foliage and rolling hills of Cedar Hill, and conveniently located near Dallas and Fort Worth, Legacy of Cedar Hill offers the best of both worlds, by combining the best of city residential private apartment living within
Results within 5 miles of DeSoto
Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
3 Units Available
Highland Road Village
2704 S Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$922
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
944 sqft
Finding an apartment home in Dallas, Texas has never been easier! Be one of the residents to call the community of Highland Road Village home here at our beautiful apartment community.
Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
11 Units Available
Windsor Forest
2970 Spruce Valley Ln, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1040 sqft
Are you searching for great apartment home living? Well, look no further because Windsor Forest has set the new standard in Dallas, Texas! We offer a great location that is guaranteed to make your life comfortable and convenient.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
$
Kimball
8 Units Available
Agave Azul on Boulder
3130 Springwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1232 sqft
Dallas' best kept secret, nestled in an abundance of mature greenery and beautiful Briar Gate Park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
3 Units Available
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. On-site laundry facilities provided. Recreational amenities include a pool and playground. Near shopping at Cedar Hill Village and the Plaza at Cedar Hill.
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
14 Units Available
Muse
3035 W Pentagon Pkwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
978 sqft
Standout community features include swimming pool, on-site maintenance and laundry facility. Residents live in units with balconies, ceiling fans and A/C. Located close to Westmoreland Dart Station, restaurants and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
Redbird
24 Units Available
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Southwest Center Mall, I-20 and Bahama Beach Waterpark. Units with upgraded features including designer crown molding, stone entryways and garden tubs with luxurious ceramic surrounds.
Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
43 Units Available
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,154
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1406 sqft
NOW OPEN! The Jane at Preston Trails is a brand new apartment community offering one, two, and three-bedroom open-concept residences in Cedar Hill, TX.
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
Wolf Creek
26 Units Available
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
884 sqft
Easy access to Highway 67, I-20 and I-35, as well as shops and dining. Community includes a pool, media room and 24-hour fitness center. Units have large closets and W/D hookup.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Redbird
35 Units Available
6500 South
6500 S Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
887 sqft
Deluxe apartment units have fireplaces and luxurious master bedrooms, and are recently renovated. On-site features include playground, three swimming pools, clubhouse, hot tub and fitness facility. Conveniently located just southwest of Dallas.
Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
Redbird
1 Unit Available
The Way Apartments
5301 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1206 sqft
The Way Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in southwest Dallas, Texas. Our convenient location near Marvin D Love Freeway means easy access to your favorite shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
City Guide for DeSoto, TX

DeSoto is among North Texas' oldest towns. It was first settled in 1848, just shortly after Texas became independent from Mexico.

Although it's just 16 miles away from Dallas, DeSoto is a happening city in its own right. It's a hub for arts and culture, and there's always something going on. That said, it still retains a great sense of community. There are a whole host of town events that go on throughout the year and you won't risk getting yelled at if you ask to borrow a cup of sugar from your neighbors. The town has a long and interesting history, and you'll still find some stunning historic buildings in the area, such as Nance Farm. There are some stunning places to live in DeSoto, whether you prefer older or newer properties. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in DeSoto, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for DeSoto renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

