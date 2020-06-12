/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
65 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Corinth, TX
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
26 Units Available
Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road, Corinth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1166 sqft
Welcome to Oxford at Lake View, the premier luxury apartments in Corinth, Texas. Featuring incredible apartment homes and unparalleled communal amenities for all to enjoy, Oxford at Lake View offers unmatched luxury for each of its residents.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
24 Units Available
Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd, Corinth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1052 sqft
Welcome to Preserve At Pecan Creek. Beautiful property located close to I35 and convenient to shopping, restaurants and entertainment!
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
33 Units Available
Millennium Place
6651 S I-35 E, Corinth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1255 sqft
Come home to Millennium Place and experience true urban residential living. Conveniently situated in the growing city of Corinth, TX in the Lake Cities area, Millennium Place will be the center of the brand new, mixed use Millennium development.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
16 Units Available
Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St, Corinth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1138 sqft
Oxford at the Boulevard in Corinth, Texas, are upscale apartments with all the latest amenities, like granite countertops, a saltwater pool and a great fitness center. Near shopping and entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of Corinth
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
$
26 Units Available
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1066 sqft
The Lodge at Pecan Creek is a brand new community offering: Beautiful Clubhouse with Complimentary Coffee BarCyber Cafe with 3 computer terminals Salt water resort style swimming pool with outdoor kitchen Complimentary Coffee Bar Reserved, covered
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
41 Units Available
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1101 sqft
Masterfully designed and crafted in a style reminiscent of the rolling landscape of the Texas Hill Country, Hickory Creek Ranch Apartments provides a tranquil ambiance with state-of-the-art amenities.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Mansions at Hickory Creek
1021 Point Vista Rd, Hickory Creek, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1273 sqft
Welcome home to Mansions at Hickory Creek Apartments! Our upscale community offers beautiful one and two bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas, gourmet kitchens, generous storage space, faux-wood flooring, attached garages, full-size
Results within 5 miles of Corinth
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
220 Units Available
Square9
315 South Locust Street, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$869
1012 sqft
Introducing Square 9 apartment homes now for rent in Denton, Texas. Square9 is Denton's premiere upscale living experience within walking distance of Denton Square.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
34 Units Available
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
931 sqft
Affordable one- and two-bedroom units located close to Denton Regional Medical Center, UNT and TWU. Apartments feature new interior renovations, spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and wood-style flooring.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
$
9 Units Available
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
936 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and patio/balcony. Ample community amenities, including a dog park, fire pit, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Located near I-35E. Shop at Vista Ridge Mall during your free time.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:22pm
8 Units Available
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
937 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mckinney Park in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
18 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature in-unit laundry, beautiful kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. 24-hour fitness center, tennis court, pool and hot tub! Peaceful location with convenient business center resources.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
$
34 Units Available
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
Indulge in the good life at Westwind Apartments in Denton, Texas where you'll experience the gold standard of community living.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1035 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, garden tubs and large closets. Community includes a business center, playground and pool. Minutes from Lewisville Lake. Close to Highway Loop 288 for convenient transportation.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1117 sqft
The Veranda homes take apartment living to the next level. The Veranda brings modern luxury apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Denton, TX.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
2 Units Available
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$999
855 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeland in Lewisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
8 Units Available
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$858
976 sqft
If you are looking for a great two or three bedroom apartment home in Denton, Texas that is bright, spacious and conveniently located close to everywhere that matters to you, then look no further than Waterford at Spencer Oaks! Come see what
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
817 sqft
Come experience the best of apartment home living at The Vibe Denton.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
921 sqft
Sleek homes right near I-35. Close to the Golden Triangle Mall for convenient shopping. Residents have access to a volleyball court, pool and basketball court on-site.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
$
Southridge
2 Units Available
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
940 sqft
Comfortable units with a peaceful community. Recently updated. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a pool. Easy access to I-35. Close to nightlife spots such as Vitty's Sports Bar.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated May 22 at 12:02am
Contact for Availability
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Live Beautifully. Live carefree every day. At Majestic Parc, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Results within 10 miles of Corinth
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
89 Units Available
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd, The Colony, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1153 sqft
Offering ONE MONTH FREE on select homes! We are open and are available for in-person tours!
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
25 Units Available
Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1045 sqft
Just far enough from Dallas to be tranquil but still accessible, residents of this property can get anywhere via the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Onsite gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub available. Units are recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$855
1115 sqft
Coronado Villas located in Denton, Texas features the quality living at affordable prices.
