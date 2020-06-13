Apartment List
/
TX
/
allen
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

98 Accessible Apartments for rent in Allen, TX

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
68 Units Available
The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge will change the way you look for an apartment home in the metroplex. You'll soon discover that living here in Allen is far more meaningful than simply being near Dallas and Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
36 Units Available
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,140
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,553
1409 sqft
Located in the top-rated Allen ISD and minutes away from popular shopping, dining, and entertainment spots, our community delivers Allen, TX living to your doorstep.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
32 Units Available
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,128
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1023 sqft
Home should be somewhere you are excited to come back to. All of our amenities and in-home features are designed with your needs and wants in mind.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and custom two-tone paint. On-site amenities include a conference room, swimming oasis and billiards table. By US Route 75. Near Twin Creeks Village for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
10 Units Available
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,093
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1091 sqft
Invest in the excitement and energy at Hidden Creek Apartment Homes located in Allen, and just steps away from the 'Flare and Fun' of Watters Creek at Montgomery Farms.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
$
122 Units Available
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1469 sqft
Welcome to Citron Allen Station Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Allen, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Results within 1 mile of Allen
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
40 Units Available
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,051
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Pet-friendly. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool and barbecue area. Near the shopping, dining and entertainment at Fairview Town Center. Close to US 75.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
18 Units Available
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1472 sqft
At McKinney Pointe, our generous amenities set us apart and provide residents with a one of a kind living experience.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
35 Units Available
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Thornbury at Chase Oaks, a luxurious way of life.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
35 Units Available
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1315 sqft
Impressive designer finishes like 42-inch espresso shaker cabinets, granite counters, and crown molding. Even more impressive amenities include lagoon-style pool with poolside kitchen, hot tub, movie theatre, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Craig Ranch
32 Units Available
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,053
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Secure parking, a pool with cabanas, and stainless-steel appliances are just the beginning of the luxury details found at these apartments in McKinney. Moments from Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community in Plano within close proximity to Highways 75 and 121, and George Bush Turnpike. Pet-friendly apartment with on-site fitness center, swimming pool, playground and dog park. Includes oversized closets, vaulted ceilings and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Fairview
344 Murray Farm Rd, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,008
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1330 sqft
On-site amenities include a social room with shuffleboard and a resort-style pool with grilling area. Apartments have alarm systems and large utility rooms. Located between Indian Springs Road and Murray Farm Road.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
37 Units Available
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,057
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1378 sqft
Located along the Sam Rayburn Tollway and only moments from the Cinemark Allen, this community has shopping, entertainment and dining nearby. This green community features a clubhouse, 24-hour gym and pool. Hardwood flooring in units.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
243 Units Available
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1210 sqft
Our office is OPEN (by appointment) and we are here for you! Contact us today for online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Craig Ranch
Contact for Availability
Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1363 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Central Park At Craig Ranch in McKinney. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Allen
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
11 Units Available
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime central location close to downtown Plano and Highway 75. One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with private backyards, faux wood flooring, raised ceilings and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
$
8 Units Available
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1007 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
59 Units Available
The Mansions McKinney
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1011 sqft
The Mansions McKinney in McKinney, TX, boast beautiful features such as resort-style pools and a 24-hr fitness center. Luxurious apartment units offer porcelain tile backsplashes, custom blinds, and proximity to local establishments and attractions.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1245 sqft
Resort-style community with a relaxing courtyard, BBQ/grill area for outdoor dining, pool table and swimming pool. Located near West Plano shopping and dining. Private garages and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1292 sqft
This amenity-packed community features a ballpark, jacuzzi and media center. Units come with walk-in closets, designer appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Situated away from the main road, but Eldorado Parkway is just moments away.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Stratford Estates
33 Units Available
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1000 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Plano just minutes from George Bush Freeway, Highway 75 and DART. Newly renovated apartments feature fireplace, hardwood floors and W/D in unit. Bark park and five saltwater pools!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
55 Units Available
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1416 sqft
Residents have many amenities, including a hot tub, volleyball court, gym and media room, to enjoy at this property. Plenty of shopping and dining options at Headquarters Village. Units include hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
$
84 Units Available
Circa Frisco
9779 Gaylord Pkwy, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1364 sqft
With its distinctively aesthetic facade, Circa Frisco Apartments sets a lavish stage from the outside in, ushering its residents into an entirely unique, sophisticated, ultra-luxury environment where every detail has been considered.

June 2020 Allen Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Allen Rent Report. Allen rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Allen rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Allen Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Allen Rent Report. Allen rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Allen rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Allen rents declined significantly over the past month

Allen rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Allen stand at $1,256 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,561 for a two-bedroom. Allen's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Allen throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Allen

    Rent growth in Allen has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Allen is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Allen's median two-bedroom rent of $1,561 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Allen.
    • While rents in Allen remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Nashville (+2.1%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,166, and $1,191 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Allen than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Allen is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAllen 3 BedroomsAllen Accessible ApartmentsAllen Apartments under $1,000
    Allen Apartments under $1,100Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with BalconyAllen Apartments with GarageAllen Apartments with GymAllen Apartments with Hardwood Floors
    Allen Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAllen Apartments with ParkingAllen Apartments with PoolAllen Apartments with Washer-DryerAllen Dog Friendly ApartmentsAllen Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
    Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
    Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
    Dallas Theological Seminary