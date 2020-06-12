Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:26 PM

92 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Abilene, TX

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
River Oaks-Brookhollow
8 Units Available
Royale Orleans
2701 Southwest Dr, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$985
1699 sqft
Welcome home to a fully-appointed apartment with a gourmet kitchen, private patio or balcony, and on-site covered parking and clothing centers. Ideal location just minutes from Mall of Abilene and downtown Abilene.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Buck Creek Area
9 Units Available
The Residence at Heritage Park
2789 E Lake Rd, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1231 sqft
A large grotto-style pool, 24 hour gym and Sandy volleyball court provide residents with plenty of on-site entertainment. Apartments in this complex feature large closets, covered parking and built-in microwaves for ultimate convenience.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
North E. Hwy 80
6 Units Available
Riatta Ranch
1111 Musken Rd, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,021
1234 sqft
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Parking available. Community highlights include a pool, volleyball court, and business center. Close to Abilene Zoo and Abilene Christian University. Easy access to I-20 for convenient transportation.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Cobb Park Area
1 Unit Available
1526 Green Street
1526 Green Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
942 sqft
Beautiful original hardwood floors in this recently freshened up home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and 1 car garage.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5318 Belton Street
5318 Belton Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1185 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage in great location, close to Dyess AFB! Available 7-1. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Separate cook top. Washer-Dryer hookups in garage. Large spacious fenced yard with grass and storage shed.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Abilene Heights Area
1 Unit Available
2125 Cedar Crest
2125 Cedar Crest Drive, Abilene, TX
2125 Cedar Crest Available 07/13/20 2125 Cedar Crest - 4 bedroom, 2 bath located on the north side of Abilene. (RLNE5851962)

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Original Town North
1 Unit Available
938 Cedar Street
938 Cedar Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$750
1060 sqft
938 Cedar - Pardon our mess as we finish up on this remodel! Fresh paint, beautiful vinyl floors throughout, brand new windows! Washer and dryer connections and your own carport! Located just off North 10th so it makes it close to Hendrick, HSU,

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chimney Rock Area
1 Unit Available
2834 Robertson
2834 Robertson Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1604 sqft
2834 Robertson - Beautiful remodeled with everything new! New carpet in bedrooms, new vinyl throughout the rest of the house, new stainless appliances, GRANITE COUNTERS, Huge bedrooms, lots of closet space, nice yard and patio area! All pets must be

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Red Bud Area
1 Unit Available
2901 Bennett Dr
2901 Bennett Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1131 sqft
2901 Bennett Dr Available 07/30/20 Coming Soon! 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath - for lease - 2901 Bennett Dr, Abilene, TX 79605 - This beautiful, newly updated, 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Over Place Area
1 Unit Available
2417 S 18th St
2417 South 18th Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1012 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bath - for lease - Available NOW! - Newly remodeled and ready for move-in, this 3 bedroom/ 1 bath home is located in the Over Place Area neighborhood and will lease quickly so schedule to see it today before its

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North E. Hwy 80
1 Unit Available
718 Byrd
718 Byrd Drive, Abilene, TX
- (RLNE5788804)

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chimney Rock Area
1 Unit Available
3242 Woodhollow
3242 Woodhollow Circle, Abilene, TX
Beautiful 4 bedroom! - (Owner/Agent) Spacious 4 bedroom home on the South side! Beautiful fireplace, in ground swimming pool, large bedrooms, and so much more. This one won't last long! (RLNE5769577)

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cobb Park Area
1 Unit Available
658 Forrest
658 Forrest Avenue, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
1051 sqft
Complete Update! 3 beds, 1 bath + NEW STOVE AND FRIDGE - Just updated: 3 bed 1 bath, 1 car garage home in north Abilene. 1 car garage and carport parking.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cobb Park Area
1 Unit Available
2401 State St.
2401 State Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$875
1056 sqft
- (RLNE4667515)

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3625 Scranton
3625 Scranton Lane, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
925 sqft
Wylie School Area - Very nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath. No smoking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4061519)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Abilene Heights Area
1 Unit Available
826 EN 15th Street
826 East North 15th Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$990
1218 sqft
826 EN 15th Street Available 08/14/20 825 EN 15th - (RLNE3343185)

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North College
1 Unit Available
1605 N.18th
1605 N 18th St, Abilene, TX
1605 N.18th Available 08/14/20 1605 N. 18th St - (RLNE2987249)

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Abilene Heights Area
1 Unit Available
750 EN 14th
750 East North 14th Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1364 sqft
750 En 14th - (RLNE2987520)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Abilene Heights Area
1 Unit Available
2518 Rountree
2518 Rountree Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1317 sqft
Near ACU - Great 3 bedroom with stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer. 2 living areas, parky and tile floors. Large yard. Nice home. No Smoking. (RLNE2730890)

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chimney Rock Area
1 Unit Available
46 HARBOUR TOWN
46 Harbour Town, Abilene, TX
Fairway Oaks Area - Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath, downstairs master bedroom, nice kitchen, small office, and rear entry garage. Wylie Schools, no smoking. (RLNE1958485)

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Chimney Rock Area
1 Unit Available
3818 Westchester Drive
3818 Westchester Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1859 sqft
Family home with lots of living space in a nice area. Formal living and dining plus a spacious den. Close to Dyess AFB and shopping.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Abilene Heights Area
1 Unit Available
2450 Madison Avenue
2450 Madison Avenue, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2123 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2450 Madison Avenue in Abilene. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Far Southside
1 Unit Available
7318 Clariece Drive
7318 Clariece Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
979 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST. WYLIE SCHOOL DISTRICT Come Beautiful home in desirable neighborhood with 3 bedrooms with a full bath and a half bath off the Master bedroom.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Chimney Rock Area
1 Unit Available
2302 Ians Court
2302 Ians Court, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1865 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Newer Construction located in the heart of South Abilene in highly sought after Legacy Village. Open concept kitchen, living, & dining area with lots of storage.

June 2020 Abilene Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Abilene Rent Report. Abilene rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Abilene rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Abilene Rent Report. Abilene rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Abilene rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Abilene rents held steady over the past month

Abilene rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Abilene stand at $659 for a one-bedroom apartment and $875 for a two-bedroom. Abilene's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Abilene, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Abilene rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Abilene, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Abilene is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Abilene's median two-bedroom rent of $875 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Abilene.
    • While Abilene's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Abilene than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Abilene.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

