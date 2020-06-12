Apartment List
/
TX
/
abilene
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:34 PM

39 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Abilene, TX

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
Summer Wind
1000 S Clack St, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$715
950 sqft
Summer Wind Apartment Homes is a great place to choose an apartment in Abilene, TX.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Buck Creek Area
9 Units Available
The Residence at Heritage Park
2789 E Lake Rd, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
991 sqft
A large grotto-style pool, 24 hour gym and Sandy volleyball court provide residents with plenty of on-site entertainment. Apartments in this complex feature large closets, covered parking and built-in microwaves for ultimate convenience.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
16 Units Available
The Landing
5450 Texas Ave, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$755
845 sqft
Convenient location close to the Mall of Abilene and Dyess Air Force Base. Fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and skylights. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
River Oaks-Brookhollow
7 Units Available
Royale Orleans
2701 Southwest Dr, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$785
1046 sqft
Welcome home to a fully-appointed apartment with a gourmet kitchen, private patio or balcony, and on-site covered parking and clothing centers. Ideal location just minutes from Mall of Abilene and downtown Abilene.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
North E. Hwy 80
6 Units Available
Riatta Ranch
1111 Musken Rd, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$792
917 sqft
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Parking available. Community highlights include a pool, volleyball court, and business center. Close to Abilene Zoo and Abilene Christian University. Easy access to I-20 for convenient transportation.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Original Town North
1 Unit Available
934 Cedar Street
934 Cedar Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$695
641 sqft
Pardon our mess as we finish up on this remodel! Fresh paint, beautiful vinyl floors throughout, brand new windows, and your own carport! Located just off North 10th so it makes it close to Hendrick, HSU, ACU, shopping, & entertainment.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Original Town North
1 Unit Available
856 Mulberry St
856 Mulberry Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1011 sqft
856 Mulberry St Available 07/01/20 New Listing - 2 Bedroom/1 Bath - for lease - This delightful cottage is going to go fast! Updated 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath, single family home located in the Original Town North area of Abilene! All new roof, floors,

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6425 Jennings
6425 Jennings Drive, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
6425 Jennings - Located right behind Dyess and has a country feel! 2 bedrooms 1 bath with separate dining area! Fresh white paint and vinyl plank throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sayles Boulevard Area
1 Unit Available
1273 Meander St
1273 Meander Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
963 sqft
Meander - Property Id: 293280 2 bedroom 1 bath. Large living room, eat in kitchen, bonus and laundry room. Freshly painted throughout. New laminate flooring, patio. Fenced back yard. Central heat & air. Ceiling fans. Car port. Quiet neighborhood.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sears Park Area
1 Unit Available
2410 Clinton St
2410 Clinton Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
484 sqft
2 bedroom/ 1 bath - for lease - Available NOW! - Affordable and cozy, this 2 bed 1 bath single family residence is located near HSU University. Fully renovated with all new paint, flooring, fixtures, appliances, and granite countertops.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Original Town South
1 Unit Available
1041 Pecan St
1041 Pecan Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
954 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom/1 Bath - for lease - Available NOW - Newly remodeled and updated, 2 bedroom/1 bath single family home located in the Original Town South neighborhood in Abilene, TX.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Abilene Heights Area
1 Unit Available
1402 Westheimer Rd. #222
1402 Westheimer Road, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
971 sqft
Fantastic Condo Near ACU - Fresh paint, some updated, a really great property. 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Not available until June 1. No pets. No smoking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5644295)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westwood Richland
1 Unit Available
2024 N. Willis - Apt #2
2024 North Willis Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$475
1000 sqft
AFFORDABLE - 1 bedroom 1 bath with Kitchen in Triplex unit. No smoking No Pets Allowed (RLNE3925931)

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westwood Richland
1 Unit Available
4607 N. 2nd - 4607
4607 North 2nd Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
1470 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom Condo in Plaza Estates - Great 2 bedroom Condo with covered parking and deck. Located in Plaza Estates! Large living area and additional living area that could be used for multiple purposes with new carpet and ceramic tile.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cobb Park Area
1 Unit Available
1022 Merchant St
1022 Merchant Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$550
700 sqft
2 bedroom Duplex - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3613911)

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
South Treadaway Area
1 Unit Available
1601 Palm Street
1601 Palm Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1260 sqft
Freshly painted 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with tile floors throughout except in bedrooms. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and main thoroughfares. Stove and fridge provided. Water and lawn care included in monthly rent.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
5350 Pueblo Drive
5350 Pueblo Drive, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
720 sqft
NEW, NEW, NEW! Just about everything is NEW in this darling 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with central heat & air. Fresh paint throughout, new vinyl plank flooring, new ceiling fans, new stove and fridge just to name some of the updates.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Over Place Area
1 Unit Available
1650 S 15th Street
1650 South 15th Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
784 sqft
Oh. so cute! Two large bedrooms, a formal dining area a seperate utility room. Kitchen has refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
South Treadaway Area
1 Unit Available
2802 Palm Street
2802 Palm Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1274 sqft
Owner Agent; 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage home. Complete update a few years ago. New kitchen with custom cabinets and all the kitchen appliances. Tile flooring in kitchen and utility; refurbished hard woods in living and bedrooms.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Over Place Area
1 Unit Available
1974 Marshall Street
1974 Marshall Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
862 sqft
Charming 2 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage home in the heart of Abilene! Hardwood flooring in living and bedrooms. Large backyard and cozy front porch ready for a rocking chair! Jackson, Madison and Cooper schools.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Westwood Richland
1 Unit Available
400 N Jefferson Street
400 North Jefferson Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$649
966 sqft
CUTE & COZY 2 BR GROUND LEVEL APARTMENT, ALL ELECTRIC, CEILING FANS, CENTRAL HEAT-AIR, STOVE, FRIDGE, DISHWASHER, BREAKFAST BAR, WASHER-DRYER HOOKUPS, PRIVATE FENCED PATIO.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
5401 Laguna Drive
5401 Laguna Drive, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$739
865 sqft
Very nice 2 BR 2 BA upstairs condo, all electric, ceiling fans, central heat-air, stove, fridge, dishwasher, washer-dryer hookups, covered patio, assigned parking.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
5402 S 7th Street
5402 South 7th Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$699
863 sqft
Very nice 2 BR 1 Ba downstairs condo, all electric, ceiling fans, fireplace, stove, fridge, dishwasher, washer-dryer hookups, covered patio, assigned parking. Residents will also pay an additional $26 per month for water & street maintenance fees.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Red Bud Area
1 Unit Available
3065 Crossroads Drive
3065 Crossroads Drive, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1158 sqft
Adorable and cozy 2 bedroom! Tucked away under the shade of trees. This one is a must see! No pets property Tenants are responsible for maintaining shrubs and flower beds only. Owner is responsible for yard

June 2020 Abilene Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Abilene Rent Report. Abilene rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Abilene rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Abilene Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Abilene Rent Report. Abilene rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Abilene rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Abilene rents held steady over the past month

Abilene rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Abilene stand at $659 for a one-bedroom apartment and $875 for a two-bedroom. Abilene's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Abilene, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Abilene rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Abilene, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Abilene is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Abilene's median two-bedroom rent of $875 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Abilene.
    • While Abilene's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Abilene than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Abilene.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Abilene 1 BedroomsAbilene 2 BedroomsAbilene 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAbilene 3 BedroomsAbilene Apartments with Balcony
    Abilene Apartments with GarageAbilene Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAbilene Apartments with ParkingAbilene Apartments with Pool
    Abilene Apartments with Washer-DryerAbilene Dog Friendly ApartmentsAbilene Luxury PlacesAbilene Pet Friendly Places

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    River Oaks Brookhollow
    North E. Hwy 80

    Apartments Near Colleges

    McMurry University
    Abilene Christian University