Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly basketball court bike storage business center car wash area internet access playground tennis court

Newly upgraded apartments near Germantown, Collierville, and tucked away just outside downtown Memphis, TN. The Preserve at Forest Creek features newly renovated 1, 2, and 3-bedroom luxury apartment homes located near Germantown, Collierville, and just outside downtown Memphis, TN. The Preserve is tucked away off Forest Hill Irene Road and conveniently near the Carriage Crossing shopping mall and Centennial Commons shopping center with an abundance of shopping, dining, and entertainment options to satisfy anyone. Our apartments have a designer kitchen with custom cabinets and pantry, wood-style plank flooring, dishwasher and microwave, laundry room with full-size washer and dryer, tiled entryway, private balcony or patio, spacious bathrooms with oversized soaking tubs, as well as stainless steel appliances and a gas fireplace in select units. Residents come home to a gated community, resort-style pool and sundeck, poolside lounge and grills, outdoor stone fireplace, 24-hour fitness ...