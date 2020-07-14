Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

What a find! Old West Apartments offers both a traditional apartment community and a senior 62 apartment community! Both communities are located in Downtown Fort Pierre where you are just blocks away from the Missouri River, Bad River, Stanley High School, and Fort Pierre Post Office. The Old West senior 62 and persons with disabilities community offers one level apartment homes that feature controlled entry, off-street parking with plug-ins, a community patio, and coin-operated laundry on-site. The Old West traditional apartment community offers both 2 & 3 bedroom apartments that include all window coverings and feature electric appliances, air conditioning, and coin-operated laundry on-site. Call us today for more information or to schedule to tour!