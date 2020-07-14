All apartments in Fort Pierre
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

Old West Apartments

215 N Deadwood St · (605) 250-6877
Location

215 N Deadwood St, Fort Pierre, SD 57532

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

109 · Avail. now

$589

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 466 sqft

2 Bedrooms

10 · Avail. Aug 8

$695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Old West Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
What a find! Old West Apartments offers both a traditional apartment community and a senior 62 apartment community! Both communities are located in Downtown Fort Pierre where you are just blocks away from the Missouri River, Bad River, Stanley High School, and Fort Pierre Post Office. The Old West senior 62 and persons with disabilities community offers one level apartment homes that feature controlled entry, off-street parking with plug-ins, a community patio, and coin-operated laundry on-site. The Old West traditional apartment community offers both 2 & 3 bedroom apartments that include all window coverings and feature electric appliances, air conditioning, and coin-operated laundry on-site. Call us today for more information or to schedule to tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Water
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $350 per pet
fee: $150
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
limit: 1
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot. Off Street Parking with Plug-ins. Assigned parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Old West Apartments have any available units?
Old West Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $589 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $695. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Old West Apartments have?
Some of Old West Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Old West Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Old West Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Old West Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Old West Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Old West Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Old West Apartments offers parking.
Does Old West Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Old West Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Old West Apartments have a pool?
No, Old West Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Old West Apartments have accessible units?
No, Old West Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Old West Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Old West Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Old West Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Old West Apartments has units with air conditioning.
