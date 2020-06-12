/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
143 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Goose Creek, SC
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
St. James at Goose Creek
900 Channing Way, Goose Creek, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1097 sqft
St. James at Goose Creek has everything you need to live comfortably in Goose Creek, SC. Let our offerings amaze you! Enjoy 9-ft. ceilings, fireplaces, fully-equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
16 Units Available
Hallmark at Timberlake
1000 Hallmark Dr, Goose Creek, SC
2 Bedrooms
$845
969 sqft
Hallmark at Timberlake, located in the heart of Goose Creek, South Carolina, proudly offers the economically luxurious apartment lifestyle that you have been looking for.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Planters Walk
1 Unit Available
82 Indigo Ln
82 Indigo Lane, Goose Creek, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1017 sqft
Patio home In Crowfield Planters Walk - Corner unit with lots of shade and privacy. Remodeled kitchen with all appliances just over a year old. Skylight in master bath adds lots of light. Large walk-in closet in master.
Results within 1 mile of Goose Creek
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
22 Units Available
Mosby Ingleside
3730 Ingleside Blvd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1115 sqft
Stunning marsh views in a retreat-like setting. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, smart home technology, and fantastic views. On-site pool, workout area, and clubhouse. Near area parks and schools.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
32 Units Available
Palmetto Exchange
3340 Shipley Street, Ladson, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1072 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Palmetto Exchange offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
23 Units Available
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1188 sqft
Raise your standard of living at Elevate at Brighton Park. Experience luxury style in a charming suburban setting with our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Summerville, South Carolina.
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
6 Units Available
Ashton Woods
9525 Highway 78, Ladson, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
949 sqft
Embrace the natural beauty of Ashton Woods! At Ashton Woods, we provide a serene escape from reality. It is time to take advantage of all that we have to offer! Discover uniquely designed floor plan options created with your personal needs in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
139 Units Available
Channel at Bowen Apartments
1000 Channel Marker Way, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1059 sqft
This brand-new community features a yoga studio, media room, swimming pool, and gym. Units are equipped with hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Community is convenient to shopping along North Rhett Avenue.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Ladson
71 Units Available
Reserve at Crowfield
1000 Crowfield Reserve Ln, Ladson, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1156 sqft
Welcome to Reserve at Crowfield, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Ladson, SC.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
2 Units Available
Channel Park
1002 Channel Marker Way, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1062 sqft
Located in a walkable village area. Luxury apartments featuring granite countertops, gourmet kitchens and open floor plans. On-site amenities include a cardio and fitness center, yoga room, pool, media room and internet cafe.
Results within 5 miles of Goose Creek
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Daniel Island
35 Units Available
Daniel Island Village
455 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1356 sqft
Pet-friendly, with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The green community features a pool, a gym and a courtyard. On the banks of the Cooper and Wando rivers, and near the Atlantic Ocean.
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
Daniel Island
12 Units Available
Wharf 7
515 Robert Daniel Dr, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1180 sqft
Excellent location off of I-526. Units offer residents extra storage, ice maker, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community features include clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and media room.
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
Park Circle
13 Units Available
Factory at Garco
4993 O'hear Avenue, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1119 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Factory at Garco in North Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
21 Units Available
Plantation Flats
2181 Dunlap St, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$910
947 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an onsite pool, concierge, tennis court and gym. The units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. North Pointe Plaza and Northwoods Merchant Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
ARIUM North Charleston
2225 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
937 sqft
This luxury community offers an onsite clubhouse, tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units have washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and walk-in closets. The nearby Northwoods Mall also offers dining, shopping and entertainment options.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Park Circle
84 Units Available
Link Apartments Mixson
4501 Mixson Ave, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1062 sqft
Convenient location in Mixson with community swimming pool, BBQ area and fitness center. Units are spacious with modern touches and large windows; washer and dryer are included.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
26 Units Available
Audubon Park
1700 Eagle Landing Blvd, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1030 sqft
Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle you deserve at Audubon Park Apartment Homes in Charleston, South Carolina. Nestled around Goose Creek Reservoir in Hanahan, we are quietly secluded in the northwest suburb of North Charleston.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
31 Units Available
Dwell at Greenridge
7910 Crossroads Dr, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$999
950 sqft
The living spaces at Dwell at Greenridge Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won't find in any other apartments for rent in North
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
40 Units Available
Parks at Nexton
2000 Front St, Summerville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1200 sqft
Located just off I-26 for convenient commuting, and close to some of the best restaurants and shopping in Summerville. Modern units feature walk-in closets, in-home w/d and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
20 Units Available
Bryant at Summerville
325 Marymeade Dr, Summerville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
992 sqft
Welcome to Bryant at Summerville, the premier apartments in Summerville, South Carolina, where you'll find an oasis of luxurious living. Bryant at Summerville has everything you've been looking for including location, lifestyle, and amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
30 Units Available
Arrogate Village
195 North Creek Drive, Summerville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1150 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Daniel Island
24 Units Available
Talison Row
480 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1071 sqft
Hardwood flooring, granite countertops, and walk-in closets are just some of the features of these modern homes. Common amenities include bike racks, a business center, and game room. Close to Charleston Historic District.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
39 Units Available
Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
Just off I-26 and near the military base and shopping. A resort-style community with gated access, a pool, outdoor fireplace and cardio-fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
40 Units Available
Sweetwater
170 Rebellion Farms Pl, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1185 sqft
Great location, just minutes from downtown. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and fire pit.
