17 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Warwick, RI

Cowesett
21 Units Available
Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes
42 Cedar Pond Dr, Warwick, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1175 sqft
Lush green community set on 80 rolling acres. Located just 20 minutes from Providence and 10 minutes from TF Green Airport. Units have new windows, spacious closets and private patio/balcony.
Apponaug
1 Unit Available
4156 Post Road
4156 Post Road, Warwick, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
974 sqft
Welcome to Greenwich Bay Townhomes! Not only is the location of this townhome fantastic, but it is also bright and spacious. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 and a half bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen, sunroom, front deck, central air, and a 1 car garage.
1 Unit Available
75 Glenn Drive
75 Glen Drive, Kent County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1140 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in extraordinarily maintained condo complex looking for a long term tenant. Freshly painted. Spacious living area on first floor. Eat in kitchen. Half bath. Two full bedrooms upstairs with full bath. Finished basement.
Downtown Providence
31 Units Available
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Downtown Providence
54 Units Available
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Downtown Providence
17 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Watchemocket
9 Units Available
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment
Federal Hill
1 Unit Available
547 Broadway
547 Broadway, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
Unique 2 Bed 2 Bath right on Broadway - Property Id: 279035 We have a very large two bedroom apartment that is very loft like right on Broadway in Providence.
Riverside
1 Unit Available
114 Worcester Avenue
114 Worcester Avenue, East Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1088 sqft
Welcome home to 114 Worcester Ave! A rare opportunity to rent one side of this beautifully maintained Duplex.
Watchemocket
1 Unit Available
130 Taunton Avenue
130 Taunton Avenue, East Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
930 sqft
LOOK HOW FAR WE'VE COME!! Pardon some of the dust...
College Hill
1 Unit Available
371 S Main Street
371 South Main Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
This is your chance to live on the third and fourth floors of an 18th century warehouse. This beautiful home is next door to the newly opened Plant City Restaurant and is directly across the street from the new pedestrian bridge.
1 Unit Available
20 Reservoir Avenue
20 Reservoir Avenue, Bristol County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1224 sqft
Gorgeous town house close to Downtown Bristol and Metacom Avenue. 2 beds with large closets, 1.
Watchemocket
1 Unit Available
600 North Broadway Avenue
600 North Broadway, East Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1191 sqft
Welcome to this spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom luxury condo ideally located near the Henderson Bridge and the East Side of Providence.
Federal Hill
1 Unit Available
17 Hewitt Street
17 Hewett Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1206 sqft
Amazing opportunity to rent a 2009 Built, 2 bed 2.5 bath luxury townhome ideally situated in the heart of Federal Hill & close to all amenities & public transportation.
Smith Hill
1 Unit Available
903 Providence Pl
903 Providence Place, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1088 sqft
Downtown luxury living with utilities included. 2 bedroom first floor condo with street access. Water, gas, electricity included. Sorry, no pets.
Wanskuck
1 Unit Available
35 Tappan Street
35 Tappan Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed, 1.5 bath, approx. 1100 sq feet of living space, townhouse style apartment for rent. All new laminate floors, new gorgeous kitchen cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, and granite kitchen counter tops.
1 Unit Available
81 Seafare Lane
81 Seafare Ln, Newport County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1652 sqft
Available Now for yearly rental! This stylish condominium at Seafare boasts gleaming hardwood floors, updated kitchen with open living & dining area, first floor master bedroom and full bath.
Warwick Apartments with GarageWarwick Apartments with GymWarwick Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWarwick Apartments with ParkingWarwick Apartments with Pool
