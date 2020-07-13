Apartment List
119 Apartments for rent in Wilkinsburg, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wilkinsburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kelly West
549 South Trenton Avenue
549 South Trenton Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 3BR Townhouse w/Garage & Central Air (Regent Square) - • Renovated 3BR townhouse in Regent Square.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7247 Beacon Hill Drive
7247 Beacon Hill Drive, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7451 Light House Point
7451 Lighthouse Pt, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Available for a lease to begin right away! This first floor apartment features a private patio with large sliding glass doors, a master suite with bathroom attached, and abundant storage space throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7264 Beacon Hill Drive
7264 Beacon Hill Drive, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
This first floor apartment features a private patio with large sliding glass doors, a master suite with bathroom attached, and abundant storage space throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7524 Penn Bridge Court
7524 Penn Bridge Court, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.
Results within 1 mile of Wilkinsburg

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1705 Nevada Street
1705 Nevada Street, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1705 Nevada Street Available 09/01/20 Renovated 2BR Townhouse w/Garage & Central Air! - * Recently renovated 2 Bedroom house! Refinished hard wood floors on the 1st floor, newer wall to wall carpeting in the bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
147 LaCrosse Street
147 Lacrosse Street, Edgewood, PA
1 Bedroom
$830
850 sqft
147 LaCrosse Street Available 08/04/20 1BR | Lovely Suburban Location with quick Bus Access! - * Large 1BR apartment on tree lined street. Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
739 Gaywood Dr
739 Gaywood Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom home in Penn Hills/Blackridge neighborhood. Conveniently located near the I-376 corridor.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
27 McKelvey
27 Mckelvey Avenue, Edgewood, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
SPACIOUS 2nd FLOOR Apartment with GARAGE - Property Id: 234988 CARPET IS PULLED AND HARDWOOD BEING REFINISHED! IN THIS DARLING 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH WITH GARAGE + BASEMENT.

1 of 13

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
Verona
7930 Thon Dr,
7930 Thon Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1572 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed/1.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
9226 Valley Street
9226 Valley Street, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1218 sqft
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad.
Results within 5 miles of Wilkinsburg
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
15 Units Available
Shadyside
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,523
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,332
1405 sqft
Fantastic views of the Allegheny River. Within walking distance to area restaurants and near Route 28. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, garage, and playground. Courtyard area.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
East Liberty
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,640
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1077 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
1500 Eagle Ridge Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$980
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1003 sqft
Spacious apartments with cathedral ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and oversized wood decks or patios in a private wooded setting convenient to I-376. Property offers two lighted tennis courts and twin heated swimming pools with a waterfall.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
East Liberty
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,482
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
1155 sqft
At The Gateway at Summerset you can escape the hustle and bustle of the city without ever leaving Pittsburgh.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
39 Units Available
The Flats at Fox Hill
1120 Fox Hill Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1190 sqft
Welcome home to The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments, located in Monroeville, Pennsylvania! The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments offers relaxing and inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with many great amenities including a refreshing
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
9 Units Available
North Oakland
Old King Edward
4603 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$800
295 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,105
490 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1411 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Old King Edward in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
13 Units Available
North Oakland
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
North Oakland
Bayard Manor
4600 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
610 sqft
4600 Bayard Street, apt.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,575
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Southside Flats
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,327
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,447
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,152
1157 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,575
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
996 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wilkinsburg, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wilkinsburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

