Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:03 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Wilkes-Barre, PA with hardwood floors

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Wilkes-Barre
1 Unit Available
41 Stanley Street, Single Family Home
41 Stanley Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
7 Bedrooms
$1,600
6000 sqft
This BEAUTIFUL house will be available JULY 15, 2020! This a MASSIVE 6,000 square-foot single house with 7 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. The house is located in a quiet neighborhood of Wilkes-Barre. * Only 0.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Wilkes-Barre
1 Unit Available
253 Park Avenue, Single Family Home
253 Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
This charming house will be available July 1, 2020! This a 3 bedroom, 2 bath single house in a quiet neighborhood of Wilkes-Barre.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Wilkes-Barre
1 Unit Available
155 West River Street, Suite B-1
155 W River St, Wilkes-Barre, PA
1 Bedroom
$765
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful apartment will be available in July! This is a one bed, one full bath suite in Wilkes-Barre.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Wilkes-Barre
1 Unit Available
22 Terrace Street, Suite C-1
22 Terrace St, Wilkes-Barre, PA
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW! The entire apartment has been freshly painted throughout - walls, ceilings and trim. All doorknobs, handles, appliances and hard surfaces have been cleaned thoroughly and sanitized.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Wilkes-Barre
1 Unit Available
155 West River Street, Suite A-3
155 West River Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This apartment is available now! This is a one bed, one full bath suite in Wilkes-Barre.
Results within 5 miles of Wilkes-Barre

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
46 Simon Block Avenue
46 Simon Block Avenue, Luzerne County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1180 sqft
This charming house will be available July 15, 2020! This a 3 bedroom, 1 bath single house in Hanover Township, Luzerne County.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Forty Fort
1 Unit Available
76 Oak Street - Rear B
76 Oak Street, Forty Fort, PA
2 Bedrooms
$700
650 sqft
This two bedroom apartment features tile in the bathroom and kitchen as well as refinished hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms. It also includes a garage with lots of room for storage as well as a washer/dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Wilkes-Barre

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
30 Richard Drive
30 Richard Drive, Luzerne County, PA
Studio
$1,350
1500 sqft
Modern spacious townhouse in Bluff Pointe. Beautifully appointed with hardwood floors and wall to wall. LR, DR or Family Room. Modern Cherry Kitchen. 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths. Parking for 2 cars

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
600 Milwaukee Ave
600 Milwaukee Avenue, Old Forge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3000 sqft
Listed by The Hub Real Estate Group LLC (570) 489-2563, Pat Rogan (570) 906-4344: Giant end unit town home available in Maple Leaf Village! This is an upscale luxury town home community located in Old Forge, Pennsylvania.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Wilkes-Barre, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wilkes-Barre renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

