Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM

99 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Mifflin, PA

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in West Mifflin offers a variety of choices and price point... Read Guide >

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
6923 Wilson St
6923 Wilson Street, West Mifflin, PA
1 Bedroom
$945
Pets accepted! Cozy Ranch Available for Immediate Occupancy.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
2 Units Available
McKeesport - White Oak
Shaw Manor Apartments
604 Shaw Avenue, McKeesport, PA
1 Bedroom
$599
700 sqft
Tenant is responsible for electric, water and sewage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3227859)
Last updated July 23 at 06:34 AM
15 Units Available
Southside Flats
The Flats at Southside Works
2635 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
930 sqft
The Flats @ SouthSide Works offers modern city living within walking distance of all the shopping, dining and fun that SouthSide Works has to offer.
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
15 Units Available
Shadyside
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Last updated July 23 at 06:15 AM
45 Units Available
Baldwin
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$635
555 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
24 Units Available
Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,448
685 sqft
Illuminate your life at Chroma Apartments in Highlands Ranch, where modern spaces complement a full spectrum of amenities for active lifestyles.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
794 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Southside Flats
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,462
653 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
761 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
5644 Hempstead Road
5645 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,211
633 sqft
Community provides garage parking, bike storage and on-site laundry facilities. Units include high-speed internet access, balconies and a full range of appliances. Located in the Squirrel Hill district adjacent to Davis Playground and Hobart Street.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Wightman Street Apartments
2135 Wightman St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,127
572 sqft
Close to Magee Field, the Carnegie Museum and Monongahela River, this community offers on-site bike storage, covered parking, laundry facilities in the building. Units have up to four bedrooms and a full range of appliances.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Squirrel Hill South
5644 Hempstead Road
5644 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
640 sqft
Residents of this community have access to on-site laundry and covered parking at this pet-friendly community. Units have balconies/patios, a full range of appliances and high-speed internet access. Just minutes from Schenley Park and I-376.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
27 Units Available
Whitehall
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
719 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
9 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
803 sqft
Near Frick Park and public transportation. This community is also minutes from the university. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lounge area, and a pet-friendly space. Short-term leasing available. Non-smoking community.
Last updated July 22 at 11:19 AM
2 Units Available
Clairton
Payne Hill
511 Payne Hill Road, Jefferson Hills, PA
1 Bedroom
$935
619 sqft
Our "Apartment Excellence Award" winning community, located in peaceful Jefferson Hills, delivers a remarkable palette of choices to suit your lifestyle. Each townhome has been designed for optimum convenience.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Munhall
The Waterfront
611 East Waterfront Drive, Munhall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
723 sqft
Waterfront location with beautiful views and access to the Waterfront shopping districts. Spacious floor plans, washer/dryer in unit and luxurious finishes like crown molding and high ceilings.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
768 sqft
At The Gateway at Summerset you can escape the hustle and bustle of the city without ever leaving Pittsburgh.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Laurel Village Apartments
1000 Penn Center Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$940
806 sqft
Units feature dishwashers, custom kitchens and state-of-the-art appliances. Located close to shops, restaurants and hospitals. Community includes covered carports, a party room and a swimming pool.
Last updated July 16 at 02:08 PM
10 Units Available
Oak Hill
475 Garner Court, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
612 sqft
Welcome to Oak Hill Apartments. Spacious floor-plans complete with sought-after amenities offer an exclusive view of the city tailored to fit your lifestyle.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Oakland
3236 Niagara Square
3236 Niagra Square, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment in Oakland! Perfect for a student or young professional! Quiet 1 BR with washer and dryer in unit! Great location, walking distance to local universities and nationally ranked hospitals! Property Highlights: - 1 off-street

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Carrick
227 Maytide St Apt 1
227 Maytide Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
1032 sqft
Unit Apt 1 Available 08/01/20 Convenient Location: Spacious & newly renovated - Property Id: 150491 Make great use of this expansive,1,030 Sq/Ft, newly renovated 1-bedroom apartment in an urban neighborhood in Pittsburgh.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Regent Square
315 Barnes St Floor 3
315 Barnes Street, Wilkinsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
Fully furnished 3rd floor one-bedroom/one-bathroom apartment! Fantastic Location! 3-story Victorian home located on a quiet street just outside of Regent Square.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Shadyside
5801 Walnut Street Unit 2
5801 Walnut Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
Beautiful 1 bedroom in a fantastic location! One block from all your favorite Walnut st shops, bars and restaurants! Close to Bakery Sq and Oakland Universities.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside Flats
2220 Sarah St
2220 Sarah Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
Amazing 1 Bed/1 Bath with Private Garden! - This cozy 1 bedroom/1 bathroom sits right in the heart of the Southside but feels like an island getaway.
What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in West Mifflin, PA

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in West Mifflin offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in West Mifflin, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

