furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:33 AM
22 Furnished Apartments for rent in Upper St. Clair, PA
2440 Washington Rd
2440 Washington Road, Upper St. Clair, PA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Massive 5BR/4.5 Bath home in revered Upper St. Clair! While great for entertaining, this set-back home also allows plenty of privacy to do your own thing.
Results within 5 miles of Upper St. Clair
Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln, Canonsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1390 sqft
Prime location just off of I-79. Luxurious apartments include granite counters, ice maker, in-unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Community offers tenants 24-hour gym, clubhouse, and conference room.
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$780
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
907 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
Banksville
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1028 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
Results within 10 miles of Upper St. Clair
Troy Hill
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1542 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
North Oakland
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$825
294 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1303 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at King Edward Apartments in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Duquesne Heights
Grandview Pointe
1411 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments; we provide a better living experience. Centrally located atop Mount Washington, Grandview Pointe combines a prestigious address with luxury living.
Southside Flats
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,347
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,617
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
1157 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Downtown Pittsburgh
Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community
319 Third Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$911
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Keystone Flats is a student housing community. For more information, please contact the community.
Downtown Pittsburgh
301 Fifth Ave Unit 618
301 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful Piatt Place 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo located in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh. Close to Market Square, stadiums, restaurants and all that downtown Pittsburgh has to offer.
Manchester
1307 Allegheny Ave Unit #3
1307 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful Fully Furnished 2BR/ 1 Bath Apt. in the North Side! Fantastic Location! You are situated .25 miles away from Pittsburghs T train station to take you downtown for free.
West Oakland
214 Dunseith St
214 Dunseith Street, Pittsburgh, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,625
Available 08/01/20 Furnished, 5-bedroom house walking distance from Pitt (Med, Dental, Nursing, pharmacy schools) and Carlow University. Perfect for Students!! Highlights: - All utilities (Wi Fi, Electric, gas, water, sewage, garbage) included.
Allegheny West
827 N Lincoln Ave Apt 1
827 North Lincoln Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Fully Furnished 2 BR / 2 Bath in the North Side! Flexible lease options : 3 months - $2000/month , 6 months - $1900/month , 12 months - $1850/month Ideal Location! You can walk to all the Stadiums, Casino, Stage AE, and countless bars,
Southside Flats
2331 E Carson St
2331 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Gorgeous 3 BR/1 Bath in the South Side Flats with 2 OFF-STREET PARKING SPACES INCLUDED!! Located on the upper side of Carson Street - close to the gym, grocery stores, bus stop, and all the best restaurants as well as easy access to all areas of the
Manchester
1439 Juniata St Unit B
1439 Juniata Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment in the North Side! Great location! Only minutes from Downtown, Allegheny General Hospital and Nova Place. Easy access to the Parkway, Rt. 279, Rt. 51 and Rt 28.
Downtown Pittsburgh
1420 Centre Ave
1420 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
952 sqft
1420 Centre Ave Available 07/01/20 Let City View be your oasis! - Let City View be your oasis. Our downtown Pittsburgh apartments offer you an escape from the bustling city life while being in the middle of it all.
Greenfield
1045 Flemington St
1045 Flemington Street, Pittsburgh, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
1578 sqft
Available 08/08/20 Spacious house near Murray Ave - Property Id: 291699 Fully furnished, 5 br/2 ba house, near Murray Ave, very close to CMU, Pitt, Giant Eagle, Starbucks and lots of restaurants! -- 5 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathroom.
Southside Flats
1210 E carson st
1210 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1210 E Carson st - Sprawling 2nd floor apt above Dave's Music mine right across from 12th st park. Partially furnished with original hardwood floors, sky lights and plenty of storage all in a central location close to everything. (RLNE5808923)
South Oakland
3326 Juliet Street
3326 Juliet Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1790 sqft
3326 Juliet Street Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Home for Rent - Available July 15. Fully furnished 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home available in Oakland. Corner lot. Driveway. Great location near universities and hospitals.
North Oakland
144 North Dithridge Street Unit #606
144 North Dithridge Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
Ask
North Oakland - CMU - Studio Apartment (Furnished) - Dithridge Towers - Studio Apartment on the 6th Floor. Unit is furnished with 2 beds, dining room set, couch, chairs, and tables. Large Closet space.
Downtown Pittsburgh
941 Penn Ave
941 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,945
Cultural District 8th floor luxury condo w/ city skyline views! Nearly 2,000 sf with 12'+ ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, gourmet kitchen, pantry & high-end appliances, granite counter tops, & large floor plan.
Allegheny West
908 Beech Avenue
908 Beech Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
698 sqft
Former 1895 Electric Shop + Parking • 2 floors • Fully furnished • Onsite parking for 1 vehicle and guest pass for street parking for 1 vehicle • 1.4 miles walk to downtown, 0.4 mile walk to Heinz Field, 1 mile walk to PNC Park, 0.
