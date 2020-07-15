/
furnished apartments
43 Furnished Apartments for rent in Swissvale, PA
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
7120 McClure Ave #1
7120 Mcclure Avenue, Swissvale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1585 sqft
Unit #1 Available 08/01/20 Furnished 1st Floor Large Apt -Utilities Included - Property Id: 139767 A FURNISHED, UTILITIES INCLUDED first-floor apt with lots of closet space. Two bedrooms each have a queen-sized bed.
Results within 1 mile of Swissvale
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1068 sqft
Near Frick Park and public transportation. This community is also minutes from the university. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lounge area, and a pet-friendly space. Short-term leasing available. Non-smoking community.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Franklin
600 Ross Ave Unit #1
600 Ross Ave, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Apartment in the Heart of Wilkinsburg!!! Completely Furnished directly across the street from the Pennsylvania Train Station! Former office space converted into luxury apartment! Property Highlights: - Fully
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Regent Square
315 Barnes St Floor 3
315 Barnes Street, Wilkinsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
Fully furnished 3rd floor one-bedroom/one-bathroom apartment! Fantastic Location! 3-story Victorian home located on a quiet street just outside of Regent Square.
Results within 5 miles of Swissvale
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
17 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,743
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
Southside Flats
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,312
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1157 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
East Liberty
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,492
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
14 Units Available
Shadyside
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
5 Units Available
North Oakland
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,025
294 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1303 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at King Edward Apartments in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
East Liberty
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,403
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with in-unit washers, private balconies, and gourmet kitchens. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center, bike storage, and a business center, among other amenities. Located in East Liberty.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenfield
3818 Alexis St
3818 Alexis Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$450
Available 08/01/20 One Room in Greenfield Close to CMU and Downtown - Property Id: 155696 Perfectly situated in the Greenfield near Oakland and Downtown. Available now for Oct 1st. Looking for male tenants.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
North Oakland
144 North Dithridge Street Unit #606
144 North Dithridge Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,145
2 Bedrooms
Ask
North Oakland - CMU - Studio Apartment (Furnished. - UTILITIES INCLUDED) - Dithridge Towers - Studio Apartment on the 6th Floor. Unit is furnished with 2 beds, dining room set, couch, chairs, and tables. Large Closet space.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
West Oakland
214 Dunseith St
214 Dunseith Street, Pittsburgh, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Furnished, 5-bedroom house blocks from Pitt (Med, Dental, Nursing, pharmacy schools) and Carlow University.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
South Oakland
3326 Juliet Street
3326 Juliet Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1790 sqft
Beautiful Home for Rent - Available July 15. Fully furnished 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home available in Oakland. Corner lot. Driveway. Great location near universities and hospitals. Refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer/dryer included.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Shadyside
700 Ivy St Unit 4
700 Ivy St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Check out this ideally located and furnished 3BR/1Bath apartment in the heart of Shadyside! Just a block from Walnut St and close to S Negley, and Fifth Ave.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
South Oakland
520 Belgreen Pl
520 Belgreen Place, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Remodeled end unit brick townhouse within walking distance to universities , bus stops, museums, Upmc hospitals,... a short drive to downtown Pittsburgh, restaurants , entertainments, southside, waterfront, north side and sport centers.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Squirrel Hill North
146 N WOODLAND ROAD
146 North Woodland Road, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
A STUNNING ONE LEVEL CONDO IN N. WOODLAND ROAD COMPLEX IS LOCATED IN THE MOST DESIRABLE AREA OF SHADYSIDE; YOU'LL BE GREETED WITH CLASS & SOPHISTICATION OF THIS EXQUISITE CONDO;THE ELEVATOR OPENS TO A SPACIOUS LR. & DR.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Point Breeze North
7155 Thomas Blvd
7155 Thomas Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
FURNISHED & STOCKED: Elegant Executive Furnished Flat, 1st Floor Original Duplex; Arts & Crafts COMPLETELY RENOVATED, Rental QUOTE based on 1 year lease, $2600+utilities OR $3000 corporate rental package includes utilities, internet, and required
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
South Oakland
3264 Niagara Sq
3264 Niagra Square, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
This is two bedroom condo located in the heart of Oakland, it is walking distance to all universities. Two bedrooms and One bath are on the second floor, and open living/dining area with kitchen on the bottom floor.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
5912 Bryant Street, Apt Rear, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
5912 Bryant Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Squirrel Hill South
2353 Tilbury Ave
2353 Tilbury Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2254 sqft
Available 08/08/20 Furnished 3-bedroom apartment in Squirrel Hill - Property Id: 317544 Fully furnished and newly renovated, 3 br/1 ba house with central A/C on Tilbury Ave, very close to CMU, Pitt, Giant Eagle, Starbucks, and lots of
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenfield
3918 Coleman St
3918 Coleman Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1212 sqft
Greenfield Fully Furnished 3 BR 1.5 Bath House - Property Id: 317283 Fully FURNISHED, immaculate, semi-detached 3BR/1.5 BA house in Greenfield. Beautiful eat-in-kitchen with granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Squirrel Hill South
2118 Murray Ave
2118 Murray Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Available 08/08/20 Furnished 3b2.5b apartment in Squirrel Hill - Property Id: 317428 PLACE YOU MUST SEE! VERY SAFE AND CONVENIENT LOCATION! Fully furnished with in-unit laundry and central A/C, 3 br/2.5 ba house near Squirrel Hill.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Bloomfield
4916 Cypress St Front
4916 Cypress Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$600
2500 sqft
Two Bedrooms Available in Shared Family house - Property Id: 152211 Two Rooms are available with Furniture at this renovated 4BR/3BA family house. 15 minutes bus to CMU or Pitt. 5 minutes walk to CMU shuttle stop.
