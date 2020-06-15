All apartments in St. Clair
Find more places like 13 N 2ND ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Clair, PA
/
13 N 2ND ST
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

13 N 2ND ST

13 South 2nd Street · (717) 295-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13 South 2nd Street, St. Clair, PA 17970

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13 N 2ND ST · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
13 N 2ND STREET, SAINT CLAIR - 3-Bedroom, 1.5-Bath Row Home available in Saint Clair, Schuylkill County.

Special features include a detached garage and a large yard.

The Tenant pays all utilities. The heat source is oil.

PETS? Sorry, no pets allowed.

Saint Clair Area School District

APPLICATION PROCESS
1) $35 application fee per person
2) Credit & background report ran
3) Total verifiable income must be 3-4 times the rent amount
4) Minimum First, Last and Security Deposit required
5) Online application available at www.ahpm.biz

Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in.

Call: Jeanine Cassano 484-202-6684

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5781325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 N 2ND ST have any available units?
13 N 2ND ST has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13 N 2ND ST have?
Some of 13 N 2ND ST's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 N 2ND ST currently offering any rent specials?
13 N 2ND ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 N 2ND ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 13 N 2ND ST is pet friendly.
Does 13 N 2ND ST offer parking?
Yes, 13 N 2ND ST does offer parking.
Does 13 N 2ND ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 N 2ND ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 N 2ND ST have a pool?
No, 13 N 2ND ST does not have a pool.
Does 13 N 2ND ST have accessible units?
No, 13 N 2ND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 13 N 2ND ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 N 2ND ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 N 2ND ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 N 2ND ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13 N 2ND ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Allentown, PALancaster, PAReading, PAPottstown, PAWilkes-Barre, PALebanon, PABloomsburg, PA
Colonial Park, PAEmmaus, PAMacungie, PAMillersville, PALeola, PAShillington, PA
Hummelstown, PABreinigsville, PAAmity Gardens, PAHershey, PAKingston, PASummit Hill, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
Millersville University of PennsylvaniaMuhlenberg College
Alvernia University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity