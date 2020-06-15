13 N 2ND ST

Amenities
13 N 2ND STREET, SAINT CLAIR - 3-Bedroom, 1.5-Bath Row Home available in Saint Clair, Schuylkill County.
Special features include a detached garage and a large yard.
The Tenant pays all utilities. The heat source is oil.
PETS? Sorry, no pets allowed.
Saint Clair Area School District
APPLICATION PROCESS
1) $35 application fee per person
2) Credit & background report ran
3) Total verifiable income must be 3-4 times the rent amount
4) Minimum First, Last and Security Deposit required
5) Online application available at www.ahpm.biz
Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in.
Call: Jeanine Cassano 484-202-6684
