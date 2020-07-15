/
2 bedroom apartments
12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Old Forge, PA
80 Marimar St
80 Marimar, Old Forge, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
Listed by The Hub Real Estate Group LLC (570) 489-2563, Pat Rogan (570) 906-4344: Phase III Apartments now leasing! Pictures shown are from a previous phase. New Apartments will be very similar in style.
903 Sibley Ave
903 Sibley Ave, Old Forge, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Stephen Michael Rignanesi (570) 362-3190: Ranch-style apartment with parking at your front door! Washer/Dry hookups in unit. Brand new carpeting throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Old Forge
Downtown Scranton
220 Linden Street
220 Linden Street, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1091 sqft
310 Available 08/01/20 This apartment features 1 modern bathrooms, 1 nice sized bedrooms, $1,500 a month.
Hyde Park
622 N Main Apt. 3
622 South Main Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, ROBERT REDGIL (570) 561-3868: Modern second floor 2 bedroom apartment located near downtown Scranton ,commercial West Scranton area. and expressway.
Dupont
244 EVERHART ST
244 Everhart St, Dupont, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1250 sqft
Listed by NASSER REAL ESTATE, INC. (570) 342-4115, Tara Roche Nardone (570) 499-0306: Immaculate 2 Bedroom 1 Full Bath located in the Dupont Borough, Pittston School District. Quiet Neighborhood. Unit comes with 2 designated parking spots.
Results within 10 miles of Old Forge
Hill Section
316-322 Taylor Avenue - BM
316 Taylor Ave, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
747 sqft
Students & Professionals welcome Renovated, Steps from Campus and Hospital All utilities included except cooking gas and electric
240 E Grove Apt 1 St
240 E Grove St, Clarks Green, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
700 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: Modern 2 bedroom apartment within walking distance to all of the conveniences of downtown.No pets and credit check required.
Dunmore
2027 Green Ridge Street
2027 Green Ridge Street, Dunmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1658 sqft
ATTENTION STUDENTS : Looking for student housing just minutes away from Marywood University? Look no further! This gorgeous apartment unit is just 1.
Bull's Head
1500 N Main Ave
1500 North Main Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: Nice second floor apartment with updates kitchen. Parking in back and easily located to all major roads and shopping centers.
Hill Section
1047 Clay Ave
1047 Clay Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1124 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Alicia Stanton (570) 614-9255: Beautiful, bright, spacious 2nd floor apartment with spectacular view of the city. Hardwood floors throughout! Office/Den could be used as 3rd bedroom.
Providence
608 Depot St
608 Depot Street, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
750 sqft
Apartment in Green Ridge - Property Id: 139563 Nice apartment in quiet neighborhood close to downtown, Medical School. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139563 Property Id 139563 (RLNE5926967)
Greenridge
1515 Meylert
1515 Meylert Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1400 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Jason Heimrich (856) 469-1195: 2 bed 1 bath. Half Double. Tenant pays all utilites.