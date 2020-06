Amenities

Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: Totally updated second floor apartment on Wyoming Ave Forty Fort. This upscale apartment features an ultra modern kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. Subway tile bath. 2 bedrooms on the second floor and 2 more bedrooms or storage rooms on the third level with a laundry room (formerly the maids quarters). Large front yard and driveway offering plenty of parking.