2 bedroom apartments
20 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dunmore, PA
Dunmore
1 Unit Available
2027 Green Ridge Street
2027 Green Ridge Street, Dunmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
ATTENTION STUDENTS : Looking for student housing just minutes away from Marywood University? Look no further! This gorgeous apartment unit is just 1.
Dunmore
1 Unit Available
412 5th St
412 5th Street, Dunmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Margaret Hennemuth (570) 587-7000: Attention Renters ! This second floor apartment is amazing !!!! Clean with an eat-in kitchen, 2 large bedrooms & a living/dining that will WOW you.
Dunmore
1 Unit Available
112 E Elm St
112 East Elm Street, Dunmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
988 sqft
Listed by Coldwell Banker Town & Country Properties Moscow (570) 842-9531, HEATHER L KISHEL (570) 842-9531: Great second floor apartment! 2 bedrooms and office/den, eat-in kitchen and lots of light. Nice location.No pets, no smoking.
Results within 1 mile of Dunmore
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
533 Quincy
533 Quincy Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Jason Heimrich (856) 469-1195: 2 bed 1 bath. 3rd floor apartment. Newly renovated studio apartment. All utilities included except garbage paid by tenant.
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
1047 Clay Ave
1047 Clay Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1124 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Alicia Stanton (570) 614-9255: Beautiful, bright, spacious 2nd floor apartment with spectacular view of the city. Hardwood floors throughout! Office/Den could be used as 3rd bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Dunmore
Downtown Scranton
1 Unit Available
220 Linden Street
220 Linden Street, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1091 sqft
310 Available 08/01/20 This apartment features 1 modern bathrooms, 1 nice sized bedrooms, $1,500 a month.
South Side
1 Unit Available
529 Brook Street, Single Family Home
529 Brook Street, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1150 sqft
This house will be available in JULY! Please excuse the photos! This house is actively being remodeled and updated photos will be added.
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
1217 Hampton
1217 Hampton Street, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
Listed by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Preferred Properties (570) 585-1500, Christina A Bauserman (570) 212-0188: Nice two bedroom apartment. Tenant pays all utilities. Private driveway parking large enough for two cars. 2 bedrooms upstairs.
West Mountain
1 Unit Available
554 S Keyser Ave
554 South Keyser Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1678 sqft
Listed by C21 Jack Ruddy Real Estate (570) 344-6724, Frani Mancuso (570) 575-1082: This immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath town home includes a gas fireplace, dining room, eat- in kitchen, and hardwood floors and lots of storage.
1 Unit Available
26 abington gardens
26 Abington Gardens Drive, Chinchilla, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1102 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, ALICE PETERS (570) 954-1900: Three floors of living space. Modern cabinets with granite countertops. Many upgrades. Lower level family room has gas fireplace. Air Conditioning. Great view from deck.
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
1107 Lafayette St
1107 Lafayette Street, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
692 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Adam Davis (570) 587-7000: 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 2 Story Apartment located in a very convenient location.
Bull's Head
1 Unit Available
1500 N Main Ave
1500 North Main Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: Nice second floor apartment with updates kitchen. Parking in back and easily located to all major roads and shopping centers.
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
622 N Main Apt. 3
622 South Main Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, ROBERT REDGIL (570) 561-3868: Modern second floor 2 bedroom apartment located near downtown Scranton ,commercial West Scranton area. and expressway.
Downtown Scranton
1 Unit Available
529 Bogart, Unit 301 Pl
529 Bogart Pl, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1293 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: Excellent luxury 2 bedroom condo in downtown Scranton. One of a kind building in the area balancing historic detail with comfortable, contemporary urban living.
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
541 N Hyde Park Ave
541 N Hyde Park Ave, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
550 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: Beautiful updated apartment. 2 Bedrooms, HW floors, modern kitchen, off street parking, little deck and Gas and Water included.
Results within 10 miles of Dunmore
1 Unit Available
511 - 513 Washington Avenue, Apt 7 - 7
513 Washington Avenue, Jermyn, PA
2 Bedrooms
$675
675 sqft
2 bedrooms, 2nd floor apartment, ready for an immediate move in. Applianced with refrigerator and gas stove, W&D Hook ups. Off street parking in the back yard. Laminate hard wood floor through out. Heat is a combination of gas and electric.
Taylor
1 Unit Available
1000 Walnut St
1000 Walnut Street, Taylor, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Listed by NASSER REAL ESTATE, INC. (570) 342-4115, Michael Bouselli (570) 479-0810: Newly Re-modeled 2 Bedroom Apartment for rent in Taylor.
1 Unit Available
17 Johnson Rd
17 Johnson Road, Lackawanna County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
710 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Brooke Gentile Beier (570) 614-3776: This spacious apartment features a beautiful kitchen-living room combo with a fireplace, and your own patio. Master has big walk in closet. Separate storage room.
Dupont
1 Unit Available
244 EVERHART ST
244 Everhart St, Dupont, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1250 sqft
Listed by NASSER REAL ESTATE, INC. (570) 342-4115, Tara Roche Nardone (570) 499-0306: Immaculate 2 Bedroom 1 Full Bath located in the Dupont Borough, Pittston School District. Quiet Neighborhood. Unit comes with 2 designated parking spots.
1 Unit Available
80 Marimar St
80 Marimar, Old Forge, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
Listed by The Hub Real Estate Group LLC (570) 489-2563, Pat Rogan (570) 906-4344: Phase III Apartments now leasing! Pictures shown are from a previous phase. New Apartments will be very similar in style.