Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2027 Green Ridge Street

2027 Green Ridge Street · (855) 351-0683
Location

2027 Green Ridge Street, Dunmore, PA 18512
Dunmore

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
ATTENTION STUDENTS :

Looking for student housing just minutes away from Marywood University? Look no further!

This gorgeous apartment unit is just 1.3 miles away from Marywood, and 2 miles from GCSOM, The University of Scranton, and Lackawanna College, and major hospitals!

This unit features a completely modern design, open space, brand new appliances, tile floors, an updated bathroom, and a large driveway for parking!

Ohh did we mention CENTRAL AIR? Yup, that is right -- central heating and cooling.

Come check out the amazing unit to call your new nest!

Side note: Tall humans .... might be a little tight for you... the ceilings are on the shorter side.
We just wanted to let you know this upfront before you get a tour.

NJF Managent only provides leasing services for this unit.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2027-green-ridge-st-scranton-pa-18509-usa-unit-1/4645318e-1d37-43c2-89eb-74f18821c4da

(RLNE5839020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2027 Green Ridge Street have any available units?
2027 Green Ridge Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2027 Green Ridge Street have?
Some of 2027 Green Ridge Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2027 Green Ridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
2027 Green Ridge Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 Green Ridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 2027 Green Ridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunmore.
Does 2027 Green Ridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 2027 Green Ridge Street does offer parking.
Does 2027 Green Ridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2027 Green Ridge Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 Green Ridge Street have a pool?
No, 2027 Green Ridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 2027 Green Ridge Street have accessible units?
No, 2027 Green Ridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 Green Ridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2027 Green Ridge Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2027 Green Ridge Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2027 Green Ridge Street has units with air conditioning.
