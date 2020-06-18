2027 Green Ridge Street

Amenities
ATTENTION STUDENTS :
Looking for student housing just minutes away from Marywood University? Look no further!
This gorgeous apartment unit is just 1.3 miles away from Marywood, and 2 miles from GCSOM, The University of Scranton, and Lackawanna College, and major hospitals!
This unit features a completely modern design, open space, brand new appliances, tile floors, an updated bathroom, and a large driveway for parking!
Ohh did we mention CENTRAL AIR? Yup, that is right -- central heating and cooling.
Come check out the amazing unit to call your new nest!
Side note: Tall humans .... might be a little tight for you... the ceilings are on the shorter side.
We just wanted to let you know this upfront before you get a tour.
NJF Managent only provides leasing services for this unit.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2027-green-ridge-st-scranton-pa-18509-usa-unit-1/4645318e-1d37-43c2-89eb-74f18821c4da
(RLNE5839020)