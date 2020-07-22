228 Apartments for rent in Crafton, PA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Crafton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
20 Bell Ave. 3
20 Bell Avenue, Crafton, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
Matilda - Property Id: 306086 Beautiful 700 Sq. ft. apartment with classic details like the Living room fireplace (non-working). Covered private porch to view the quiet & safe neighborhood. Lots of natural light.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
27 RICHMOND STREET LOFT
27 Richmond Street, Crafton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
THE LOFT AT 27 - Property Id: 250569 BEAUTIFUL LARGE LOFT APARTMENT OVERLOOKING PARK.PRIVATE DRIVE 2 BEDROOM LARGE LIVING SPACE..WHOLE HOUSE AIR CONDITIONING...NEW STOVE, NEW WASHER AND DRYER....
Results within 5 miles of Crafton
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
34 Units Available
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1465 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
16 Units Available
Northshore
Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
1154 sqft
Luxury apartments in Pittsburgh's North Shore neighborhood, close to shops and restaurants, just off I-279 HOV. Features include a heated pool and fitness center. Each unit has its own laundry facilities and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
45 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,008
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1125 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Penn Station and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Apartments feature amenities like hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Luxury community includes parking, valet service and gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
13 Units Available
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1363 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
72 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$780
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
907 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
22 Units Available
Banksville
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1028 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
32 Units Available
Troy Hill
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1542 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
4 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Venue
625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$2,835
1890 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Venue in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Encore on 7th
100 7th St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The sights, the sounds, the culture, the tradition; The Encore on 7th indulges, explores and exemplifies everything downtown Pittsburgh has to offer.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
27 Units Available
Northshore
Heinz at 950 North Shore
950 Progress St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1240 sqft
Heinz at 950 North Shore is Pittsburgh’s newest luxury lofts and apartments. We offer spacious one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 443 to 1,793 sq. ft. that are designed for your lifestyle, comfort, and convenience.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
5 Units Available
Avalon
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$980
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1134 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
67 Units Available
South Shore
Glasshouse Pittsburgh
160 East Station Square Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1284 sqft
Call Pittsburgh's South Shore your new home. At Glasshouse Pittsburgh, weve got amazing views, meticulous service and luxurious amenities, all within an 8 minute walk to Downtown.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 14 at 03:04 PM
2 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community
319 Third Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$997
355 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Keystone Flats is a student housing community. For more information, please contact the community.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 7 at 02:43 PM
$
3 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
908 PENN AVE
908 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
510 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Pittsburgh living in a historic building. Apartments have original brick walls with updated kitchens and nine-foot ceilings. Private laundry in all units. All tenants have access to the rooftop lounge and Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 7 at 02:40 PM
$
9 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
PENN GARRISON LOFTS
915 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
940 sqft
Penn Garrison Lofts offer fine urban living in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh, PA. There are a variety of floor plans from studios to penthouses to fit your lifestyle.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
323 Smith Way 1
323 Smith Way, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
Newly Remodeled 2BR / 1 Bath in Mt.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
99 Parker Dr Unit 11
99 Parker Dr, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Remodeled 2BR apartment situated in the neighborhoods of Mt.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
413 Longridge Dr
413 Longridge Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Home in Mt. Lebanon - Property Id: 320483 Centrally located stone charmer in the heart of Mt.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5266 Steubenville Pike B
5266 Steubenville Pike, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Robinson Twp 2 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 290333 In the heart of Robinson Township just minutes from wherever you want to be, this bright and roomy duplex makes quick work of your wish list ! Full sized appliances, first floor bath, nice

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
306 Eutaw St
306 Eutaw Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1500 sqft
Available 07/30/20 Renovated Ranch House, Garage, Game Room - Property Id: 319247 This beautifully renovated ranch house is located on a Quiet street with lots of available on street parking for your guests.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
110 Newburn Dr Apt 5
110 Newburn Dr, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$895
Beautiful one bedroom apartment w/ * Hardwood floors throughout * Central Air * Fully equipped kitchen appliances * Fantastic natural light throughout apartment $895 base + $35 parking + $100 gas and electric = $1125 (RLNE5935764)

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5802 Steubenville Pike
5802 Steubenville Pike, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 NEW KITCHEN! Charming and warm duplex in Robinson on Route 60 - Prime location, close to I-79, airport and Robinson Shopping, Shell Plant in Beaver County.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Crafton, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Crafton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

