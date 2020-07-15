/
studio apartments
21 Studio Apartments for rent in Carnegie, PA
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
73 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$780
405 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
Results within 5 miles of Carnegie
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 AM
1 Unit Available
Crafton Heights
1255 Chartiers Avenue - 1
1255 Chartiers Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$550
375 sqft
This unit is eligible for section 8 ***Please Read The Entire Add*** Schedule a showing: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1255-chartiers-avenue---1?p=TenantTurner Virtual Tour: https://ths.
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
957 Castle Shannon Blvd
957 Castle Shannon Boulevard, Castle Shannon, PA
Studio
$1,200
Lovely private 4 room, 1st floor office located in a free standing updated Victorian house. Features include powder room, wet bar, decorative fireplaces, hardwood floors, & off-street parking. Convenient to T stop.
Results within 10 miles of Carnegie
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
Southside Flats
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,317
579 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Last updated July 15 at 12:17 AM
20 Units Available
Lower Lawrenceville
Arsenal 201
3922 Foster St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,218
487 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy-efficient appliances and in-wall USB ports. The mixed-use living space promotes a walkable lifestyle, as does proximity to shopping and public transit.
Last updated July 14 at 03:04 PM
2 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community
319 Third Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$997
355 sqft
Keystone Flats is a student housing community. For more information, please contact the community.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
45 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,007
525 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Penn Station and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Apartments feature amenities like hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Luxury community includes parking, valet service and gym.
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
4 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Venue
625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$2,835
1890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Venue in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Central Lawrenceville
Foundry at 41st
4107 Willow St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,323
532 sqft
Minutes from Market Square and Arsenal Park, this community offers gorgeous views of the Allegheny River. It also provides residents with off-street parking, controlled access and on-site laundry. Units include large closets and Juliet balconies.
Last updated July 15 at 12:37 AM
9 Units Available
Northrup Court Apartments
135 Fern Hollow Road, Coraopolis, PA
Studio
$649
288 sqft
Northrup Court invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Northrup Court provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Coraopolis.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
32 Units Available
Strip District
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,310
520 sqft
The Yards at 3 Crossings is Pittsburgh’s freshest riverfront apartment residence stocked with the amenities you are looking for … and then some.
Last updated July 15 at 12:19 AM
24 Units Available
Eighth and Penn
731 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,150
515 sqft
Designed by master architects and built with premium materials, finishes, and amenities, our downtown Pittsburgh apartments offer an impressive amount of space.
Last updated July 3 at 02:04 AM
10 Units Available
Oak Hill
475 Garner Court, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,100
361 sqft
Welcome to Oak Hill Apartments. Spacious floor-plans complete with sought-after amenities offer an exclusive view of the city tailored to fit your lifestyle.
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
6 Units Available
North Oakland
Old King Edward
4603 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$800
295 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Old King Edward in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
5 Units Available
North Oakland
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,025
745 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at King Edward Apartments in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
4 Units Available
North Oakland
Wellington
245 Melwood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$815
301 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wellington in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Hazelwood
235 Renova St
235 Renova Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$945
Two Bedroom SFD in Hazelwood - Brand New Flooring Throughout! - Two Bedroom SFD in Hazelwood - Brand New Flooring Throughout! This property is a single family dwelling (SFD) in Hazelwood.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Oakland
144 North Dithridge Street Unit #606
144 North Dithridge Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,145
North Oakland - CMU - Studio Apartment (Furnished. - UTILITIES INCLUDED) - Dithridge Towers - Studio Apartment on the 6th Floor. Unit is furnished with 2 beds, dining room set, couch, chairs, and tables. Large Closet space.
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 AM
1 Unit Available
Carrick
1150 Brownsville Road - Commercial
1150 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$700
840 sqft
********In effort to protect all parties involved. All showing attendees for this property MUST bring their own N95 Mask and sanitary gloves in order to tour our properties at this time.
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1900 Washinton Rd
1900 Washington Road, Washington County, PA
Studio
$1,500
1400 sq-ft at $10.70 a sq-ft, a very good value for this location. Includes all utilities. Prime location for commercial lease in a prime area of Peters Twp. Red light location across from Waterdam Plaza. Route 19 is a major commercial thoroughfare.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Bloomfield
4907 friendship ave pittsburgh
4907 Friendship Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$750
4907 friendship ave pittsburgh Available 08/01/20 4907 Friendship - Cozy studio apt in Bloomfield right across from West Penn hospital. Hardwood floors, washer dryer in basement and 1 off street parking space. utilities included (RLNE5914147)
