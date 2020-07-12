212 Apartments for rent in Carnegie, PA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Carnegie apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
713 Washington Ave
713 Washington Avenue, Carnegie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Very Spacious 2 BR / 2 Bath House in Carnegie with off street parking! Great Location! 10 Minutes West of Downtown Pittsburgh and 10 minutes East of the Robinson Twp Mall, popular restaurants, and more! Walking distance to restaurants and other
Results within 1 mile of Carnegie
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
74 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$780
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
907 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
170 Promenade Street Unit 5
170 Promenade St, Crafton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Unit Unit 5 Available 08/17/20 Great 2 BR/1 Bath Apartment in Crafton! Conveniently located near Downtown Pittsburgh, I-79, I-376 and Route 65. Close to Foster Plaza, Crafton Ingram Shopping Center and Robinson Mall.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2445 Old Greentree Rd Unit 3A
2445 Old Greentree Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2.5 BR / 2 Bath Condo in Greentree. Katherine Manor is located on the Scott Twp/Mt. Lebanon line. Located 1/4 mile from Scott Town Center. PAT bus service steps from the parking lot.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
152 Arla Drive
152 Arla Drive, Green Tree, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
WOW Cape cod featuring updated eat in kitchen, s/s appliances, granite counter tops, under counter lighting. Hardwood flooring 1st and second floor Newer carpet lower level and walk out to yard. 1st floor bedroom or den.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2275 SWALLOW HILL ROAD
2275 Swallow Hill Road, Allegheny County, PA
Studio
$2,300
2750 SQ FT OF PREMIUM EXECUTIVE OFFICE SPACE AVAILABLE IN BOURSE OFFICE COMPLEX. AMPLE PARKING-IDEAL LOCATION. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND EASY ACCESS TO AIRPORT AND DOWNTOWN.
Results within 5 miles of Carnegie
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1363 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
Banksville
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1028 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
37 Units Available
Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,468
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1185 sqft
Illuminate your life at Chroma Apartments in Highlands Ranch, where modern spaces complement a full spectrum of amenities for active lifestyles.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
57 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
35 Units Available
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1465 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
14 Units Available
The Ashby at South Hills Village Station
1100 Village Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,448
1330 sqft
Just minutes from the movie theater and across from South Hills Village. Smoke-free community with car wash area and eco-friendly landscaping. Gourmet kitchens, smart thermostats and energy-efficient appliances.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
2 Units Available
Duquesne Heights
Grandview Pointe
1411 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,816
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1224 sqft
We don't just rent apartments; we provide a better living experience. Centrally located atop Mount Washington, Grandview Pointe combines a prestigious address with luxury living.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5802 Steubenville Pike
5802 Steubenville Pike, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 NEW KITCHEN! Charming and warm duplex in Robinson on Route 60 - Prime location, close to I-79, airport and Robinson Shopping, Shell Plant in Beaver County.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5800 Steubenville Pike
5800 Steubenville Pike, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming and warm duplex in Robinson on Route 60 - Prime location, close to I-79, airport and Robinson Shopping, Shell Plant in Beaver County.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
518 Natchez
518 Natchez Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
518 Natchez Available 08/01/20 518 Natchez - Great row house in Mt Washington with Stainless Steel appliances, finished basement, washer dryer, a deck with 2 off street parking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5780875)

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Manchester
1307 Allegheny Ave Unit #3
1307 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Beautiful Fully Furnished 2BR/ 1 Bath Apt. in the North Side! Fantastic Location! You are situated .25 miles away from Pittsburgh’s “T” train station to take you downtown for free.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
104 Newburn Dr Apt 5
104 Newburn Dr, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mt. Lebanon: 104 Newburn Drive 2, Bedroom 1 Bathroom Fabulous 1 bedroom unit w balcony. Convenient to Atria’s and public transportation. Walkable neighborhood. Close to Beverly Shoppes and entertainment.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
375 Broadmoor Avenue
375 Broadmoor Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1300 sqft
3 Bedroom 1/2 duplex in Sunset Hills area of Mt. Lebanon, across from school. Fenced in backyard

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
104 Laclede Street
104 Laclede Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1408 sqft
This home is managed by GenStone Management, helping you succeed in your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
3309 Bethel Church Road
3309 Bethel Church Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1911 sqft
4 Bedroom Home located in Bethel Park. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove and eat-in countertop. 1 oversized garage. Private rear patio, Close to everything. 'T' and South Hills Village.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
McKees Rocks
111 Ella St Unit 1
111 Ella Street, McKees Rocks, PA
3 Bedrooms
$750
Spacious yet cozy 3BR/1 Bath first-floor apartment in McKees Rocks! Property Highlights: - Eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space - Mix of hardwood and carpet throughout - Beautiful, fenced in private courtyard - Garage for one car included -

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
129 Baywood Avenue
129 Baywood Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
$1000 month! First time rented lovely Garden Apartment.600 square.ft. Recently remodeled.Ideally located in the heart of Mt.Lebanon. Walking distance to T. Station and uptown.Tenant only pays elec&cable. No pets. No smoking.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brookline
169 London Towne Drive
169 Londontowne Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
169 London Towne Drive Available 08/01/20 Brookline - Large and Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhouse with Finished Basement and Garage - CITY LIVING WITH SUBURBAN FEEL! This updated, modern townhouse is a hidden gem only 5 minutes to the city! Fresh updates
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Carnegie, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Carnegie apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

