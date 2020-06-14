/
1 bedroom apartments
99 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bethel Park, PA
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
53 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5331 Main St Rear
5331 Main Street, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$550
3 ROOMS AND A BATH ATOP A 2 CAR GARAGE. - Property Id: 297460 FOR RENT BETHEL PARK SMALL APT. ABOVE A 2 CAR GARAGE 3 ROOMS AND A BATH REFRIDGE AND STOVE WASHER AND DRYER ALL REMODELED 2 YEARS AGO $550 PLUS UTIL. $250.
Results within 1 mile of Bethel Park
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Park Place of South Park
1700 Patrick Pl, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$815
762 sqft
Close to South Park Game Preserve. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans featuring open living-dining space, ample storage and fully equipped kitchens. Tenants' amenities include a swimming pool, laundry and covered picnic area.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
31 Units Available
Lindenbrooke
600 Royal Dr, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$760
650 sqft
With manicured lawns and carefully planned landscaping to greet you, expect something extraordinary at our Apartment Excellence and Best of the Best award winning community. Here, you'll find city conveniences with the serenity of country living.
Results within 5 miles of Bethel Park
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
Torrente
2565 Boyce Plaza Rd, Upper St. Clair, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
822 sqft
Experience the best in luxury living with breathtaking creek and woodland views offering plenty of privacy, not often found in apartment living. Our unique Upper St.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Whitehall
26 Units Available
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
719 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
78 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$905
491 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
Baldwin
51 Units Available
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$605
555 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
53 Units Available
Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,468
685 sqft
Illuminate your life at Chroma Apartments in Highlands Ranch, where modern spaces complement a full spectrum of amenities for active lifestyles.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Banksville
31 Units Available
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
714 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southside Slopes
1 Unit Available
2734 S 18th St Unit C
2734 South 18th Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$895
Ultra-convenient multi-floor 1BR/1 Bath apartment in the South Side Slopes! This cozy 1BR offers plenty of space in the main living area on the first floor, and features a large bedroom downstairs.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
10 Pointview Rd Unit B
10 Pointview Road, Brentwood, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment in Brentwood! The unit is in a fantastic location! 15-20 minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
437 Winton St Unit 1
437 Winton St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$845
Beautiful, quiet, and pet friendly 1BR/1 Bath apartment with off street parking in Mt.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
110 Newburn Dr Apt 2
110 Newburn Drive, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$895
Fabulous 1 bedroom aparment. Convenient to Atria's and public transportation. Walkable neighborhood. Close to Beverly Shoppes and entertainment.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
108 Newburn Dr Apt 7
108 Newburn Dr, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$935
Mt. Lebanon. CLose to the "T". Updated one bedroom and one bathroom apartment.
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
114 Werner St
114 Werner Street, Bridgeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
A wonderful 1 bedroom apartment is available immediately in Bridgeville. This apartment is close to Interstate 79 and South Point. Includes all utilities except cable. Pets are welcome with monthly fee.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Mt. Oliver Boro
1 Unit Available
133 Stamm Avenue - 1A
133 Stamm Avenue, Mount Oliver, PA
1 Bedroom
$500
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 133 Stamm Avenue - 1A in Mount Oliver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
317 Kearsarge
317 Kearsarge Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
Wow what a location! Nicely updated walk - up efficiency apartment Just a block from the shops on Virginia or another block + to Grandview! Easy access to the incline or bus means easy access to Station Square, easy transfer to Oakland, T- access
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Pleasant Hills
1 Unit Available
100 Garden Gate Dr
100 Garden Drive, Pleasant Hills, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
The Atwood located in the Pleasant Hills section of Pittsburgh, PA offers residents a location that is less than 10 miles from downtown Pittsburgh.
Results within 10 miles of Bethel Park
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
East Liberty
12 Units Available
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,537
702 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Bloomfield
1 Unit Available
Gross Street
341 Gross Street Apt. 202, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
551 sqft
1BR available June 1 in Bloomfield - Utilities included in rent (water, sewer, garbage) In the heart of Pittsburgh's "Little Italy" neighborhood of Bloomfield, 341 Gross Street is affordable convenience.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
752 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
42 Units Available
Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln, Canonsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
884 sqft
Prime location just off of I-79. Luxurious apartments include granite counters, ice maker, in-unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Community offers tenants 24-hour gym, clubhouse, and conference room.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
East Liberty
12 Units Available
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
631 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
