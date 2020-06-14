/
1 bedroom apartments
97 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bellevue, PA
Bellevue
564 Maryland Ave Apt 43
564 Maryland Avenue, Bellevue, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
**Available June 1** ****MOVE IN SPECIAL - FREE June Rent**** Allegheny City Realty is pleased to present this 1BR / 1 BA apartment located in Bellevue Borough.
Results within 1 mile of Bellevue
Avalon
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
1 Bedroom
$915
832 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community
9 Ocenas Ave
9 Ocenas Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
Functional and convenient 1BR/1 Bath in Bellevue! This first-floor apartment features hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with dishwasher, off-street parking, and more! Property Highlights: - ATTACHED GARAGE Parking Spot & Off-Street Driveway Spot
McKees Rocks
327 Shingiss Street - 1
327 Shingiss Street, McKees Rocks, PA
1 Bedroom
$700
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 327 Shingiss Street - 1 in McKees Rocks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Bellevue
Club at North Hills
700 Duncan Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
699 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with full appliance set, walk-in closets and wood burning fireplaces. Residents can enjoy the community clubhouse, heated pool, basketball and tennis courts, and gym. Located just east of Route 19.
Troy Hill
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
793 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,138
786 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Penn Station and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Apartments feature amenities like hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Luxury community includes parking, valet service and gym.
Duquesne Heights
Grandview Pointe
1411 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
765 sqft
We don't just rent apartments; we provide a better living experience. Centrally located atop Mount Washington, Grandview Pointe combines a prestigious address with luxury living.
Fairywood
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$905
544 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
Northshore
Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
704 sqft
Luxury apartments in Pittsburgh's North Shore neighborhood, close to shops and restaurants, just off I-279 HOV. Features include a heated pool and fitness center. Each unit has its own laundry facilities and private patio/balcony.
Strip District
Edge 1909
1909 Waterfront Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,314
806 sqft
Great location in the Strip District close to museums, shops and restaurants. Community features a club room, dog park and panoramic views. Units have white quartz countertops, high ceilings and solar shades.
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
799 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Banksville
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
714 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Venue
625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
580 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Venue in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
South Shore
Glasshouse Pittsburgh
160 East Station Square Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
823 sqft
Call Pittsburgh's South Shore your new home. At Glasshouse Pittsburgh, weve got amazing views, meticulous service and luxurious amenities, all within an 8 minute walk to Downtown.
Northshore
Heinz at 950 North Shore
950 Progress St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
527 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Heinz at 950 North Shore in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Clark Building
717 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
630 sqft
A 1920s building with modern apartments in Pittsburgh. The Clark Building has apartments with modern kitchens, energy-efficient AC and heating, and expansive windows. Controlled entry, fully equipped fitness center, roof deck lounge area.
Eighth and Penn
731 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
752 sqft
Designed by master architects and built with premium materials, finishes, and amenities, our downtown Pittsburgh apartments offer an impressive amount of space.
Downtown Pittsburgh
908 PENN AVE
908 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
510 sqft
Downtown Pittsburgh living in a historic building. Apartments have original brick walls with updated kitchens and nine-foot ceilings. Private laundry in all units. All tenants have access to the rooftop lounge and Wi-Fi lounge.
Downtown Pittsburgh
201 Stanwix
201 Stanwix St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
580 sqft
Modern apartment building with high-end interiors. Overlooking Gateway Center Park in Pittsburgh, close to Gateway Metro Station and Market Square shops and restaurants. Residents have access to fitness center and off-street parking.
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Residences at the Alcoa Building
611 William Penn Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Luxury apartments in downtown Pittsburgh near the Three Rivers and I-579. Units have high ceilings and stone counters. Hardwood floors. Community amenities include shuffleboard, pool table and 24-hour gym.
Manchester
1439 Juniata St Unit B
1439 Juniata Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment in the North Side! Great location! Only minutes from Downtown, Allegheny General Hospital and Nova Place. Easy access to the Parkway, Rt. 279, Rt. 51 and Rt 28.
Westwood
1917 Dale St
1917 Dale Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$700
1/2 Duplex near Greentree - Property Id: 296905 Features: Personal entrance. Central Air conditioning - Personal Clothes washer and dryer- Stove and Refrigerator.
East Allegheny
500 Lockhart St Unit 209
500 Lockhart Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Unit Unit 209 Available 08/01/20 St. Peters Residence is in the Deutschtown Historic District in the 23rd Ward of the City of Pittsburgh and is comprised of an 18,500-square foot vacant church building. (Still Under Construction Available Aug.
