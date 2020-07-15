/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:00 AM
27 Studio Apartments for rent in Aspinwall, PA
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Aspinwall
209 Western Ave Unit 4
209 Western Ave, Aspinwall, PA
Studio
$675
Top floor refinished studio apartment in Aspinwall. Close to the Aspinwall business district and Waterworks shopping center with plenty of shops, restaurants, and a gas station. Easy access to Rt. 28 and the Highland Park Bridge.
Results within 5 miles of Aspinwall
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 12:17 AM
20 Units Available
Lower Lawrenceville
Arsenal 201
3922 Foster St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,218
487 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy-efficient appliances and in-wall USB ports. The mixed-use living space promotes a walkable lifestyle, as does proximity to shopping and public transit.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 12:01 AM
13 Units Available
Shadyside
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
East Liberty
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,635
512 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Central Lawrenceville
Foundry at 41st
4107 Willow St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,323
532 sqft
Minutes from Market Square and Arsenal Park, this community offers gorgeous views of the Allegheny River. It also provides residents with off-street parking, controlled access and on-site laundry. Units include large closets and Juliet balconies.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Shadyside
Fifth Avenue Apartments
6401 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$992
325 sqft
Located within walking distance of area's hotspots, public transportation, and near Mellon Park. On-site pet relief area and outdoor space. Non-smoking buildings. Each home includes a balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
18 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,570
586 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,570
539 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
East Liberty
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,403
611 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit washers, private balconies, and gourmet kitchens. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center, bike storage, and a business center, among other amenities. Located in East Liberty.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
6 Units Available
North Oakland
Old King Edward
4603 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$800
295 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Old King Edward in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
5 Units Available
North Oakland
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,025
294 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at King Edward Apartments in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
4 Units Available
North Oakland
Wellington
245 Melwood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$815
301 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wellington in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Friendship
225 Roup Ave Unit 24
225 Roup Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$725
Beautiful Second-Floor Studio in Friendship! City bus stop less than one block away! Walking distance to Coffee Shops, Grocery Stores, Restaurants, and MORE! Property Highlights: - Tenant only pays Electric!! - Garage parking spot available (fees
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Oakland
144 North Dithridge Street Unit #606
144 North Dithridge Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,145
North Oakland - CMU - Studio Apartment (Furnished. - UTILITIES INCLUDED) - Dithridge Towers - Studio Apartment on the 6th Floor. Unit is furnished with 2 beds, dining room set, couch, chairs, and tables. Large Closet space.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
352 Freeport Rd
352 Freeport Road, Blawnox, PA
Studio
$625
Here’s a chance to secure main street level retail/office space in a prime location. 1st floor space is perfect for office/retail, professional service, legal/insurance/accounting practice or salon. 525 square feet available space.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Bloomfield
4907 friendship ave pittsburgh
4907 Friendship Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$750
4907 friendship ave pittsburgh Available 08/01/20 4907 Friendship - Cozy studio apt in Bloomfield right across from West Penn hospital. Hardwood floors, washer dryer in basement and 1 off street parking space. utilities included (RLNE5914147)
Results within 10 miles of Aspinwall
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
Southside Flats
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,317
579 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 03:04 PM
2 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community
319 Third Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$997
355 sqft
Keystone Flats is a student housing community. For more information, please contact the community.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
45 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,007
525 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Penn Station and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Apartments feature amenities like hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Luxury community includes parking, valet service and gym.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
4 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Venue
625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$2,835
1890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Venue in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
32 Units Available
Strip District
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,310
520 sqft
The Yards at 3 Crossings is Pittsburgh’s freshest riverfront apartment residence stocked with the amenities you are looking for … and then some.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 12:19 AM
24 Units Available
Eighth and Penn
731 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,150
515 sqft
Designed by master architects and built with premium materials, finishes, and amenities, our downtown Pittsburgh apartments offer an impressive amount of space.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 3 at 02:04 AM
10 Units Available
Oak Hill
475 Garner Court, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,100
361 sqft
Welcome to Oak Hill Apartments. Spacious floor-plans complete with sought-after amenities offer an exclusive view of the city tailored to fit your lifestyle.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Hazelwood
235 Renova St
235 Renova Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$945
Two Bedroom SFD in Hazelwood - Brand New Flooring Throughout! - Two Bedroom SFD in Hazelwood - Brand New Flooring Throughout! This property is a single family dwelling (SFD) in Hazelwood.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PANew Castle, PAWilkinsburg, PAAmbridge, PASwissvale, PAWest Mifflin, PAMount Oliver, PABrentwood, PA