Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:20 PM

23 Apartments for rent in Hamilton, OH with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hamilton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:06pm
West Hamilton
27 Units Available
Carriage Hill Apartment Homes
1344 Carriage Hill Ln, Hamilton, OH
1 Bedroom
$778
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$891
734 sqft
Carriage Hill is conveniently located in Historical Hamilton, Ohio, and is the perfect spot for anyone who is looking for convenience and easy access to the I-275 corridor for the Cincinnati, Middletown or Dayton Metropolitan area.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
1040 Franklin Street,
1040 Franklin Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$645
667 sqft
1040 Franklin Street, Available 07/03/20 1040 Franklin 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** This cute and cozy bungalow home is 2BR/1BA newly renovated with hardwood floors, updated kitchen with dishwasher, disposal and range hood and updated

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
1404 Western Avenue,
1404 Western Avenue, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$845
874 sqft
1404 Western Avenue, Available 06/29/20 1404 Western Ave 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Come stop by our 2BR/1BA cape cod home located on the West Side of Hamilton.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
304 South B Street,
304 B Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1348 sqft
304 South B Street, Available 07/03/20 304 South B St 2BR/2BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** You're going to blink and it will be gone! Priced to rent this beautiful large 2BR/2BA two story home located on the West Side of Hamilton.
Results within 5 miles of Hamilton
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Beckett Ridge
10 Units Available
Preserve at Beckett Ridge
2515 Fox Sedge Way, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$887
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1378 sqft
Picturesque location north of Cincinnati, just minutes from upscale dining, shopping and entertainment. Residents can take advantage of walking trails, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Renovated units include private balconies/patios, walk-in closets and central A/C.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Olde West Chester
41 Units Available
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
Studio
$1,092
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,146
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1167 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1750 North Staunton Drive,
1750 North Staunton Drive, Fairfield, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2050 sqft
1750 North Staunton Drive, Available 06/26/20 1750 N Staunton Dr 4BR/2.5BA (Fairfield) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our beautiful, 4BR/2.5BA, home located in Fairfield.

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
5129 Springleaf Drive
5129 Springleaf Dr, Butler County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2338 sqft
Lovely home with wood floors throughout! Enter into the spacious living room which is just off the eat-in kitchen. Kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances including double oven.

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Springdale
1 Unit Available
483 W Kemper Road
483 West Kemper Road, Springdale, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
783 sqft
You will enjoy this newly renovated rental property. New kitchen cabinets with granite counter top. New bathrooms. Refurbished hard wood floors, throughout 1st floor. Freshly painted interior. Very cozy. 2 minutes to get to I-275.
Results within 10 miles of Hamilton
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Wetherington
26 Units Available
Liberty Center
7560 Blake Street, Liberty Center, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,170
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1277 sqft
Luxury apartments at Liberty Center boast porcelain wood flooring, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled showers. Services include concierge and 24-hr security, in-house wellness program and secured parking. Commuters benefit from the nearby I-75.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
15 Units Available
Savoy at the Streets of West Chester
6120 Village Center Ave, Olde West Chester, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,338
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1273 sqft
New luxury apartments with lots of updates, including the 7,000-square-foot Resident Retreat. High ceilings, custom two-tone painting, and chef-ready kitchens in every apartment. On-site athletic center and resort-like pool.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
38 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
Studio
$895
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,197
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1119 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Mount Healthy Heights
41 Units Available
The Parkton
2300 Waldenglen Cir, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$844
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated and located in the heart of Cincinnati, Ohio resides The Parkton. These freshly updated apartment homes and townhomes are in a prime locale with easy access to freeways and an excellent variety of great shopping and dining venues.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Sharonville
Contact for Availability
McCauly Crossing
10135 Crossing Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,099
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1300 sqft
A gated community with a sparkling pool, volleyball courts and a fishing lake, close to downtown Cincinnati. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Lockland
7 Units Available
Anna Marie Apartments
300 Hillside Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
641 sqft
Welcome to Anna Marie Apartments, a small three-story brick community in the Lockland neighborhood of Cincinnati. Here you'll enjoy a country-like setting but easy access to everything the city has to offer.
Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
2 Units Available
Tall Timber Apartments
7378 Timber Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$949
720 sqft
Tall Timber is excellently located and the perfect place for anyone who wants to live on the outskirts of Cincinnati, but with all of the convenient amenities that you would expect from an urban perspective.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Sharonville
1 Unit Available
10915 Fernhill Drive,
10915 Fernhill Drive, Sharonville, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1908 sqft
10915 Fernhill 4BR/1.5BA (Sharonville) - Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/1.5BA home for rent in Sharonville, Ohio.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mount Healthy
1 Unit Available
1425 Van Fleet Ave
1425 Van Fleet Avenue, Mount Healthy, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1085 sqft
1425 Van Fleet Ave Available 06/15/20 Mt Health cul-de-sac - Nice cape cod on a dead end street. Large yard. Hardwood floors; fresh and clean. Full basement for storage or extra room. (RLNE5184047)

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North College Hill
1 Unit Available
1833 Sterling Ave
1833 Sterling Avenue, North College Hill, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1332 sqft
North College Hill near the playground - Cozy 4 BR/2A cape cod on quiet street. Fabulous neighbors, fenced in yard. Hardwood floors and basement are nice touches. WWW.WhamProperties.com for a FREE rental app. (RLNE3498508)

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Greenhills
1 Unit Available
14 Chalmers Ln
14 Chalmers Lane, Greenhills, OH
2 Bedrooms
$765
Clean 2 bed/1 bath townhouse with several parks & village shopping center in walking distance. Lots of closets & storage. Hardwood floors. Laundry hook-ups, Large deck, No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2002013)

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
1419 Ambrose Avenue
1419 Ambrose Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
Newly remodeled two family with each unit having brand new kitchen appliances, water heater, & heating. Gorgeous interior with awesome hardwood floors.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Northbrook
1 Unit Available
3156 Glenaire Dr
3156 Glenaire Drive, Northbrook, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1368 sqft
This home has sparkling hardwood floors, fluffy carpet in the bedrooms, newer appliances in the kitchen, lots of yard space, an extra sitting room, the list goes on! Open house dates: Sunday, 3/15 12:30-1:30 Tuesday 3/17 1:30-2:15 Thursday 3/19

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
926 Cedar Drive
926 Cedar Drive, Oxford, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2576 sqft
Permit and pricing based on 4 students. Semester lease is $3,600 per person per semester, unfurnished. Options available for part or fully furnished. Monthly family lease possible. Call / e-mail for details.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hamilton, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hamilton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

