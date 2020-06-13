Apartment List
/
OH
/
hamilton
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 AM

47 Apartments for rent in Hamilton, OH with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
West Hamilton
27 Units Available
Carriage Hill Apartment Homes
1344 Carriage Hill Ln, Hamilton, OH
1 Bedroom
$778
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$893
734 sqft
Carriage Hill is conveniently located in Historical Hamilton, Ohio, and is the perfect spot for anyone who is looking for convenience and easy access to the I-275 corridor for the Cincinnati, Middletown or Dayton Metropolitan area.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
1404 Western Avenue,
1404 Western Avenue, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$845
874 sqft
1404 Western Avenue, Available 06/29/20 1404 Western Ave 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Come stop by our 2BR/1BA cape cod home located on the West Side of Hamilton.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
1113 Franklin Street,
1113 Franklin Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
1113 Franklin Street, Available 07/17/20 1113 Franklin St 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view our cute and cozy 2BR/1BA ranch home located on the West Side of Hamilton.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Hamilton
1 Unit Available
1124 South Twelfth Street,
1124 12th Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1072 sqft
1124 South Twelfth Street, Available 07/17/20 1124 South Twelfth 2BR/1BA (East Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss it at this price! 2BR/1BA two story home located on the East Side of Hamilton features a front porch, fenced yard, partial

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
2078 Sunset Drive
2078 Sunset Drive, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
Large updated 2BR/2 bath condo w/ new flooring, paint, carpet, blinds & light fixtures on first floor. New DW & micro in kitchen w/ lg pantry. Ceiling fans in BRs.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
528 Millikin Street,
528 Millikin Street, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1216 sqft
528 Millikin 3BR/2BA (Hamilton) - Come see our Newly Renovated 3BR/2BA home located in Hamilton. This home has an updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, updated flooring, spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, has a full basement.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
1211 Franklin Street,
1211 Franklin Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
614 sqft
1211 Franklin St 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - Apply today for this cozy 2BR/1BA home for rent on the West Side of Hamilton. This one-story ranch has laminate flooring, mud room from back door, full unfinished basement, large back yard and patio area.
Results within 1 mile of Hamilton
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Fairfield Pointe Apartments
2400 Albemarle Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairfield Pointe offers contemporary amenities in a lush location, with 1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments. Units come with carpets, fireplaces and climate control. Car wash station, BBQ area and package-receiving services.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2657 Rochester Avenue,
2657 Rochester Avenue, Butler County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1440 sqft
2657 Rochester Avenue, Available 06/26/20 2657 Rochester Ave 3BR/1.5BA (Fairfield Twp) - **Coming Soon** Come check out our Newly Renovated 3BR/1.5BA home located in Fairfield Township.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1194 Beissinger Road,
1194 Beissinger Road, Butler County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1275 sqft
1194 Beissinger Road, Available 07/03/20 1194 Beissinger Rd 3BR/2.5BA (Hanover Twp) - **Coming Soon** Stop in to view our Recently Renovated 3BR/2.5BA split level home located in Hanover Twp.
Results within 5 miles of Hamilton
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
Springdale
6 Units Available
Carriage Court
11580 Olde Gate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$960
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1040 sqft
Close to I-75, these cable-ready homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs, and spacious closets. The pet-friendly community has dry sauna, a swimming pool, and a clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Beckett Ridge
10 Units Available
Preserve at Beckett Ridge
2515 Fox Sedge Way, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$887
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1378 sqft
Picturesque location north of Cincinnati, just minutes from upscale dining, shopping and entertainment. Residents can take advantage of walking trails, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Renovated units include private balconies/patios, walk-in closets and central A/C.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Olde West Chester
43 Units Available
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
Studio
$1,098
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,153
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1167 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
30 Units Available
Camelot East
1400 Sherwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$729
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$866
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated units with one, two or three bedrooms. Black appliances, hardwood plank flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and breakfast bars. Short drive to shopping, dining and Jungle Jim's International Market.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
CobbleStone Grove
1 Westwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$764
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$821
924 sqft
Welcome To Cobblestone Grove Apartments In Fairfield Ohio Cobblestone Grove is not simply an apartment community; it is a lifestyle choice.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Beckett Ridge
13 Units Available
Landings at Beckett Ridge
8251 Landings Blvd, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,085
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-75 and within the Lakota Local School District. On-site amenities are numerous and include lighted tennis courts, a clubhouse with a full kitchen, and a pool. High ceilings provided.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Forest Park
Contact for Availability
Kensington Park Apartments
11651 Norbourne Dr, Forest Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$754
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1313 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Park Apartments in Forest Park, Ohio! The Kensington Park apartments community was designed with your lifestyle in mind.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
5129 Springleaf Drive
5129 Springleaf Dr, Butler County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2338 sqft
Lovely home with wood floors throughout! Enter into the spacious living room which is just off the eat-in kitchen. Kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances including double oven.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1750 North Staunton Drive,
1750 North Staunton Drive, Fairfield, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2050 sqft
1750 North Staunton Drive, Available 06/26/20 1750 N Staunton Dr 4BR/2.5BA (Fairfield) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our beautiful, 4BR/2.5BA, home located in Fairfield.
Results within 10 miles of Hamilton
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Woodlawn
29 Units Available
Fieldstone At Glenwood Crossing
10637 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,016
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1325 sqft
Spacious layouts with easy access to Cincinnati. Luxury finishes including crown molding, plush carpeting, and designer paint. Community amenities include green space, picnic area, and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Mount Healthy Heights
42 Units Available
The Parkton
2300 Waldenglen Cir, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$844
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated and located in the heart of Cincinnati, Ohio resides The Parkton. These freshly updated apartment homes and townhomes are in a prime locale with easy access to freeways and an excellent variety of great shopping and dining venues.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
37 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
Studio
$895
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,197
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1119 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Woodlawn
11 Units Available
The Commons
10645 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1022 sqft
Charming apartments just a short walk from the Trillium Trails Wildlife Preserve. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Community racquetball court and pool. Tenants may rent out guest suite.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
7 Units Available
Indian Trace II
5131 Red Cloud Court, Oxford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$825
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
935 sqft
Indian Trace offers affordable apartments for families and students looking for the perfect place to call home in the college town of Oxford. All apartment homes feature two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hamilton, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hamilton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Hamilton 1 BedroomsHamilton 2 BedroomsHamilton 3 BedroomsHamilton Apartments under $800
Hamilton Apartments with BalconyHamilton Apartments with GarageHamilton Apartments with GymHamilton Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hamilton Apartments with ParkingHamilton Apartments with PoolHamilton Dog Friendly ApartmentsHamilton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OH
Oxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHForest Park, OHBeckett Ridge, OHErlanger, KYSpringboro, OHFort Thomas, KY
Burlington, KYDayton, KYForestville, OHLawrenceburg, INElsmere, KYKenwood, OHBellevue, KYCold Spring, KYFort Wright, KYSouth Lebanon, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

West Hamilton
East Hamilton

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami University-HamiltonGateway Community and Technical College
Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College