Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM

132 Apartments for rent in Grove City, OH with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Broadway Station
3443 Park St, Grove City, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Station in Grove City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
10 Units Available
The Groves at 665
6049 Rings Ave, Grove City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
1077 sqft
This complex houses four highly unique 2-bedroom townhomes and apartments. Located near the newly built Mt. Carmel Hospital, downtown Columbus, I-71 and Route 665, as well as several excellent schools and shopping areas.
Results within 1 mile of Grove City
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Stonebridge
25 Units Available
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$865
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
917 sqft
It’s time to love where you live! Located in Grove City, OH, Collier Park Apartment Homes offer a variety of must-have features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:08am
$
Holt-Alkire
6 Units Available
Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1272 sqft
Redwood Grove City is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Holt-Alkire
1 Unit Available
4668 Cadmus Drive
4668 Cadmus Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1248 sqft
Available Immediately. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo has new flooring throughout and also has a new stove and refrigerator. The lower level has a spacious living room with an eat-in dining area, laundry room, and half bath.
Results within 5 miles of Grove City
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$876
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,147
1608 sqft
Townhome-style homes featuring upscale living and ample space. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, year-round pool, and a playground. Homes feature modern appliances and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
27 Units Available
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,084
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1204 sqft
River & Rich offers one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and townhouse style apartments. Find your perfect fit and discover the perks of living at River & Rich. Immerse yourself in the neighborhood. Walk to nearby restaurants, brew pubs, and art galleries.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Holt-Alkire
12 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1519 sqft
Find the luxury and comfort you've been looking for in your newly remodeled apartment home here in scenic Southwest Columbus, OH! Avalon Oaks offers a range of spectacular apartment features and amazing community amenities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vasser Village
5 Units Available
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$846
1105 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in Vassor Village and only moments from Lincoln Park and Barack Park. There's a clubhouse, gym and pool that residents get to enjoy. Apartments have stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
National Pike Little Farms
4 Units Available
Bolton Estates Apartments
5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Lincoln Village, OH
1 Bedroom
$730
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
855 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
National Pike Little Farms
7 Units Available
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1160 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. You’ll love the look of our newly renovated apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
9 Units Available
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$605
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$641
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$770
933 sqft
Just moments from the Southwest Square Shopping Center and McCoy Park, this community offers residents a fitness center, on-site laundry, playgrounds and a pet-friendly atmosphere. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpeting.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cherry Creek
1 Unit Available
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$730
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
1 Unit Available
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
864 sqft
Lindendale Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated May 21 at 04:02pm
Brewery District
21 Units Available
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,140
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1074 sqft
Brewers Yard Apartments is a unique community within the heart of the Brewery District. Come home to a place where the city is your neighbor and everything around you reflects the way you have always wanted to live.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
1442 Hackworth Street
1442 Hackworth Street, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1750 sqft
Hamilton Schools Move in ready 3 bed 2.5 bath home. This home has hardwood floors in living, and bedrooms, fresh paint throughout, master bedroom with bath and walk in closet.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Vasser Village
1 Unit Available
504 Sheldon Avenue
504 Sheldon Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1064 sqft
Pre Lease the left side of this beautifully updated duplex just east of Merion Village for a Late June-Early July Move In. Relax on your covered front porch overlooking well-landscaped front yard & charming brick street with sidewalks.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2795 Dolby Dr.
2795 Dolby Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
925 sqft
Three bedroom house FOR RENT - Welcome to 2795 Dolby, a three bedroom, one bath home located on Columbus's South side. Large backyard with a storage shed, fenced in back yard and patio. Eat in kitchen (tenant must supply appliances).

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Reeb-Hosack
1 Unit Available
78 Barthman Ave
78 Barthman Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1206 sqft
Newly Updated Townhouse ?With 3 Bedrooms - The kitchen offers large granite counters, tile backsplash, tons of cabinets, and room for dining. The decorative fireplace adorns the large living room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
345 Dana Avenue
345 Dana Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1523 sqft
Franklinton Area Single Family House - Situated directly across the street from the United Schools Network Grades 1-6 Playground. It has a fully fenced, 3-lot yard, beautiful front porch and 2-car garage.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
89 N Yale Ave
89 Yale Avenue, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,249
1320 sqft
Just Renovated Single-Family Home in Franklinton! - Please visit www.NewCityOhio.com for complete details and information! NO SECTION 8. Come see our new renovation in Franklinton just a couple miles from downtown.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
158 Dakota Ave
158 Dakota Avenue, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
1800 sqft
Renovated Single Family Home in Franklinton - Visit www.NewCityOhio.com for more information about this brand new renovation in Franklinton! No Section 8.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
116 Hawkes Ave
116 Hawkes Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1460 sqft
116 Hawkes Ave Available 07/01/20 COMPLETELY RENOVATED - EVERYTHING'S NEW...EVERYTHING! - You can be one of the first to live in this completely renovated single family Franklinton home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Merion Village
1 Unit Available
257 Southwood Ave
257 Southwood Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Beautifully redone property in Merion Village. Well taken care of and walking distance to tons of local businesses. Info: Rent: $1250 Deposit: $1250 Sqft: 1000 Bed: 3 Bath: 1.
City Guide for Grove City, OH

"But there has to be more than just proximity to a major city and good access to make families want to move to a community. A city must also be a memorable hometown to both longtime residents and newcomers. Grove City rises to the challenge." (-Best Hometowns 2013, Ohio Magazine)

Located just a hop, skip, and jump away from the bustling metropolis of Columbus, Grove City does the bedroom community thing really well. You get the benefits you expect from being close to a midwestern metropolis, along with a nice dollop of old-time charm. Compared to the nearby areas, Grove City is lower cost, seems to breed hotel rooms, and is pretty darn Mayberry-ish (look it up, young 'uns). See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Grove City, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Grove City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

