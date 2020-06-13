132 Apartments for rent in Grove City, OH with balcony
"But there has to be more than just proximity to a major city and good access to make families want to move to a community. A city must also be a memorable hometown to both longtime residents and newcomers. Grove City rises to the challenge." (-Best Hometowns 2013, Ohio Magazine)
Located just a hop, skip, and jump away from the bustling metropolis of Columbus, Grove City does the bedroom community thing really well. You get the benefits you expect from being close to a midwestern metropolis, along with a nice dollop of old-time charm. Compared to the nearby areas, Grove City is lower cost, seems to breed hotel rooms, and is pretty darn Mayberry-ish (look it up, young 'uns). See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Grove City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.