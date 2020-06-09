80 Wellington Court

Amenities

Available 8/1 - Beautifully updated 2 Bedroom, 1 full bath, 1,008 Sq ft. 1st floor condo with 1 car detached garage in Fabulous location just a short walk to the heart of the village and the Lehigh Memory Trail.Williamsville schools. New Stainless steel appliances, carpet, paint and modern lighting throughout. Ceramic tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom. Air conditioning as well as in unit laundry room with washer/dryer unit. Sorry - No Pets. Amenities included: basic cable, water/sewer, lawn maintenance, refuse removal, snow removal.