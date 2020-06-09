All apartments in Williamsville
80 Wellington Court
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:14 PM

80 Wellington Court

80 Wellington Court · (716) 523-8508
Location

80 Wellington Court, Williamsville, NY 14221

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 8/1 - Beautifully updated 2 Bedroom, 1 full bath, 1,008 Sq ft. 1st floor condo with 1 car detached garage in Fabulous location just a short walk to the heart of the village and the Lehigh Memory Trail.Williamsville schools. New Stainless steel appliances, carpet, paint and modern lighting throughout. Ceramic tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom. Air conditioning as well as in unit laundry room with washer/dryer unit. Sorry - No Pets. Amenities included: basic cable, water/sewer, lawn maintenance, refuse removal, snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Wellington Court have any available units?
80 Wellington Court has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80 Wellington Court have?
Some of 80 Wellington Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Wellington Court currently offering any rent specials?
80 Wellington Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Wellington Court pet-friendly?
No, 80 Wellington Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Williamsville.
Does 80 Wellington Court offer parking?
Yes, 80 Wellington Court does offer parking.
Does 80 Wellington Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80 Wellington Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Wellington Court have a pool?
No, 80 Wellington Court does not have a pool.
Does 80 Wellington Court have accessible units?
No, 80 Wellington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Wellington Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 Wellington Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Wellington Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 80 Wellington Court has units with air conditioning.
