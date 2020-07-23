Apartment List
NY
/
poughkeepsie
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
10 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Poughkeepsie, NY

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Poughkeepsie offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
24 S BRIDGE - APT 1 ST
24 South Bridge Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
This refurbished apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 1-bedroom with office space located on Bridge Street with walkable amenities just a couple blocks from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and multiple City Parks.

1 Unit Available
160 ACADEMY ST
160 Academy Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
WELL-MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH END UNIT IN EXECUTIVE TOWERS, A HIGH-RISE BUILDING WITH DOORMAN SERVICE JUST MINUTES FROM ROUTE 9, SHOPPING, HOSPITALS, TRAINS & COLLEGES.
Results within 1 mile of Poughkeepsie

1 Unit Available
9 Squires Gate
9 Squires Gate, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1324 sqft
Bright and beautiful town home in Commons at Cedar community. Two bedroom 2.5 bath end unit has updated bathrooms and kitchen with granite counters and maple cabinets. Unfinished basement has laundry and additional storage.

1 Unit Available
2740 SOUTH RD E6
2740 South Rd, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH SECOND FLOOR CONDO W/HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED. LARGE KITCHEN/DINING ROOM COMBO W/BALCONY ACCESS. WASHER & DRYER IN-UNIT. CONVENIENT LOCATION JUST MINUTES FROM IBM, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, TRAINS & MID-HUDSON BRIDGE.

1 Unit Available
28 SUNSTONE DR
28 Sunstone Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1455 sqft
Completely renovated, Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome available August 5th. Over-sized living room, and dining area which opens to private patio overlooking lovely maintained grounds.
Results within 5 miles of Poughkeepsie

1 Unit Available
Fairview
3 HOOK RD
3 Hook Road, Fairview, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
923 sqft
MOVE RIGHT IN TO THIS SECOND FLOOR, WELL MAINTAINED TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED. RENTAL UNIT HAS AN ONSITE LAUNDRY ROOM & STORAGE AREA IN THE BLDG PLUS ITS AMENITIES INCLUDE USE OF THE INGROUND POOL AND PLAYGROUND.

1 Unit Available
1344 ROUTE 44
1344 Route 44, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
Pets will be assessed on a case by case basis

1 Unit Available
165 OVERLOOK ROAD
165 Overlook Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1862 sqft
Introducing the brand new LAGRANGE FARMS AT OVERLOOK community with rental units available starting 1/1/20.
Results within 10 miles of Poughkeepsie

City Guide for Poughkeepsie, NY

Situated between New York City and Albany in the Hudson River Valley is a town called Poughkeepsie — or, the “Queen of the Hudson River” if you’re so inclined. The largest city in the metro area and the county seat of Dutchess County, Poughkeepsie has served as a hometown for famous American families (Astors, Vanderbilts) throughout history and today is home to 32,000 happy New Yorkers. Coveted for its location, arts, and low cost of living — especially by NY standards — Poughkeepsie has all ...

The beauty of apartments for rent in Poughkeepsie, aside from the plethora of available units, is that they are usually in a park-like, serene setting. Whether you are in search of a studio or a luxury apartment, Poughkeepsie won’t let you down — and you’ll still have money left over to ride the Hudson River Line into NYC on the weekends.

Studio apartments in Poughkeepsie range from $800 - $850, one bedrooms from $850 - $975, and two bedrooms from $1,000 - $1,200. Along with great amenities (pool, playground, baseball fields, parking, Wi-Fi, clubhouse, dishwasher) many Poughkeepsie apartments, like Village Crest, come with utilities included (such as hot water and heat). Most apartments in Poughkeepsie are also pet-friendly once you pay a deposit and pass a pet interview. Rates vary so check with the leasing office.

A move-in deposit for your new Poughkeepsie rental is typically equivalent to one month’s rent. However, the market here is competitive and communities are constantly running specials ($300 off rent, no move-in fee, etc.), so find the best deal and jump on it!

For all you renters looking for something special in Poughkeepsie (luxury apartments, furnished apartments), this info is for you. Luxury apartments in Poughkeepsie, such as the highly coveted Mountain Brook Apartments, will feature everything from private parking and hardwood floors to a gym, in-unit washer & dryer, doormen, and oversized closets. Furnished apartments in Poughkeepsie are a little bit harder to come by and seem to be more readily available downtown.

Becoming a Poughkeepsie native puts you in reach of so many exciting adventures. An active city, there is no shortage of sporting events, recreational opportunities, and local art and music to keep life interesting. Find your Poughkeepsie apartment today and discover why residents proudly proclaim “I love NY!” See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Poughkeepsie, NY

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Poughkeepsie offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Poughkeepsie offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Poughkeepsie. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

