Apartment List
/
NY
/
mineola
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:10 AM

101 Apartments for rent in Mineola, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Garden City
12 Units Available
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,378
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1136 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mineola
4 Units Available
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,295
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,780
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Mineola
1 Unit Available
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Mineola
1 Unit Available
226 Garfield Avenue
226 Garfield Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath 2nd Floor Mineola Apartment. Completely Renovated, Granite Kit with SS appliances. Pull-down Attic for Storage and Washer Dryer. ! Car Driveway Central AC and Heat. Use of the Yard With Patio.
Results within 1 mile of Mineola

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Garden City
1 Unit Available
100 Hilton Avenue
100 Hilton Avenue, Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
Move-in ready. Completely renovated unit features open kitchen w/high end stainless appliances & new, efficient vent for cooktop, marble baths, hardwood floors, custom moldings & recessed lighting.
Results within 5 miles of Mineola
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,755
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Garden City
17 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,709
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,297
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,732
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Great Neck
16 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,620
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Garden City
13 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,655
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,526
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,580
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Roslyn
1 Unit Available
1415 Old Northern Boulevard
1415 Old Northern Boulevard, Roslyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,999
Village Gem! Restored and Renovated Enchanting 1900 Colonial with 4 New Apartments. This Apartment is 1N that boast Wood Floors, Open kitchen and Family Room, Modern White Cabinets and Quartz Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Bellerose Floral Park
1 Unit Available
253-26 85th Road
253-26 85th Road, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Lovely renovated apartment on 2nd Floor. Located on tree-lined, quiet street in SD #26. Features EIK with Quartz Countertops & Brand New Appliances. Large Living Room, 2 Spacious Bedrooms, Full Bath with tub & shower stall.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
34 Bayview Court
34 Bayview Court, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Rental in the heart of Manhasset. Open Kitchen/Dining, Hardwood Floors, Finished Basement, Laundry, Screened Porch, Patio, Close to Town, LIRR and Manhasset High School.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Salisbury
1 Unit Available
1983 Salisbury Park Drive
1983 Salisbury Park Drive, Salisbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
Gorgeous Fully Renovated Expanded Ranch Is Located In The Desirable Salisbury Park Across From The Scenic Golf Course And Has East Meadow Schools! Brand New Kitchen With High-End Appliances Incl A Viking Stove-Top, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Bosch

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Bellerose Floral Park
1 Unit Available
84-32 Little Neck Parkway
84-32 Little Neck Parkway, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Excellent condition 2 bedroom apartment with open concept living, Bright eat in kitchen, new floors throughout, large deck overlooking the backyard, new washer/dryer in the unit, conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, 5 minutes to Cross

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
1616 Lowell Avenue
1616 Lowell Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1233 sqft
Whole House Rental Located in the Village of New Hyde Park. This Cape Home Has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room and Eat-In Kitchen.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Glen Oaks
1 Unit Available
254-18 74 Avenue
254-18 74th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Beautiful 3 bedroom H model apartment, currently being used as a two bedroom.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
2000 Royal Court
2000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
1940 sqft
North Hills. Fabulous Penthouse residence previously a model unit. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath corner residence, South East exposure. Features windows all around. Private balcony off the living and dinning room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Roslyn
1 Unit Available
21 Lumber Road
21 Lumber Road, Roslyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,350
1332 sqft
Brand New Soho-Style 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Apartment With Village Views. Floor To Ceiling Windows, Spacious Living Areas.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Flower Hill
1 Unit Available
102 Boulder Road
102 Boulder Road, Flower Hill, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,700
Spacious expanded ranch in the heart of Flower Hill. 5 Bedroom,3 full Bath includes Master suite, LR W/Frpl,FDR,Kitchen with Separate Bfast Nook, LG Family Rm,Private Backyard W/ patio.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
6000 Royal Court
6000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
2078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at its best in this corner 2 bed, 2.5 bathroom residence with a den.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
26 Locust Place
26 Locust Place, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
Lovely 1st floor apartment. New kitchen, new bath, fireplace, finished basement. Deck in the rear. Parking spot in the garage and 1 in driveway.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North Hills
1 Unit Available
109 Dove Hill Drive
109 Dove Hill Drive, North Hills, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,650
2700 sqft
Estates II - Desirable North Shore Gated Community With 24/7 Security. Living Room With High Ceilings & Door To Back Patio, Formal Dining Room, Spacious Eik, 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Private Quiet Location. Pool, Tennis, Gym & Clubhouse.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Westbury
1 Unit Available
135 Post Avenue
135 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rental Subject to Condo Rules & Regulations , No Pets, 1 Car Parking ONLY. I bedroom Condo apt 6th floor with Terrace, Doorman building, parking,laundry room, rec room, heat,gas, basic cable/internet included.
City Guide for Mineola, NY

Mineola was originally known as The Branch, thanks to the post office located here. In June of 1858, the town's name was officially changed to Mineola, derived from the original settling Algonquin Indians' word Meniolagamika, which translates to "a friendly or pleasant village."

Mineola is located in the Town of Hempstead in Nassau County, New York. This Long Island "friendly village" (as it's lovingly referred to by its proud inhabitants) is a town with rich United States original settlement heritage. As locals will quickly point out to you, it is not to be confused with the town in Texas with the same name. Believe it or not, the Texas town was in fact named by a homesick, Wild West, frontier-busting railroad pioneer who longed for his native Mineola, New York, home. The main thoroughfares that serve the area today, Jericho Turnpike and Old Country Road, take on deep historical significance dating back to the original settlers. Today, Mineola maintains a significant status in that it serves as the venue for the County Seat administration center, where all legal and official county business is conducted on a daily basis. The town also serves as the home to Winthrop University Hospital and Trauma Center, the county's largest and oldest established hospital (originally founded and known as Nassau Hospital), which is a nationally acclaimed award-winning medical facility. According to the US Census Bureau's 2010 statistics, there were 18,799 people, 7,473 households and 4,954 families residing in the village. Does that sound like a lot for a village? Well, it kind of is, but these inhabitants all make the time to come together every once in a while to celebrate their shared heritage. The Mineola Fair, which is held in May on Armed Forces Day, is Mineola's largest annual event. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Mineola, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mineola renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Mineola 1 BedroomsMineola 2 BedroomsMineola 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMineola 3 BedroomsMineola Apartments with Balcony
Mineola Apartments with GarageMineola Apartments with GymMineola Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMineola Apartments with ParkingMineola Apartments with Pool
Mineola Apartments with Washer-DryerMineola Dog Friendly ApartmentsMineola Pet Friendly PlacesMineola Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTValley Stream, NY
Long Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NYEast Garden City, NYGreat Neck, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NY
Cedarhurst, NYLawrence, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NYNorth Hills, NYOld Westbury, NYByram, CTFreeport, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology