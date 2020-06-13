/
3 bedroom apartments
285 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mineola, NY
Mineola
1 Unit Available
90 Main St
90 Main Street, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
This is commercial space, rear space, it is for medical office, retail store, fast food, full basement, face to mineola station parking, near Hospital , courts, post office, shopping, restaurants and more.
Mineola
1 Unit Available
94 Main Street
94 Main Street, Mineola, NY
Living Room, Eat-In-Kitchen, 4 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath. Close To Shopping, Restaurants and LIRR.
Mineola
1 Unit Available
138 Jerome Avenue
138 Jerome Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Updated Apartment with Eat-In Kitchen, Formal Living Room, Spacious Bedrooms, Laundry Room, Yard Space, Driveway Parking, Close TO LIRR, Close to Shopping and Much, Much More.
Mineola
1 Unit Available
226 Garfield Avenue
226 Garfield Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath 2nd Floor Mineola Apartment. Completely Renovated, Granite Kit with SS appliances. Pull-down Attic for Storage and Washer Dryer. ! Car Driveway Central AC and Heat. Use of the Yard With Patio.
Mineola
1 Unit Available
220 Pershing Parkway
220 Pershing Parkway, Mineola, NY
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom whole house rental. Fenced in yard. Use of driveway. Use of yard. Washer Dryer allowed. Close to LIJ Hospital, Winthrop Hospital and Northwell Health Manhasset. Close to Hofstra and Adelphi University.
Mineola
1 Unit Available
33 Wisteria Avenue
33 Wisteria Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Totally Updated 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath - Welcome to Wisteria Avenue. Please see video tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. click on "search rentals". This classic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial has been totally updated.
Mineola
1 Unit Available
248 Mckinley Pky
248 Mckinley Parkway, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
Large Eat in kitchen, Living Room, 3 small bedrooms, Full bath Two car garage plus storage room in 4 family house
Results within 1 mile of Mineola
Searingtown
1 Unit Available
72 Hamilton Drive
72 Hamilton Drive, Searingtown, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 72 Hamilton Drive in Searingtown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Albertson
1 Unit Available
109 Dorset Avenue
109 Dorset Avenue, Albertson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Great Corner home, bright and airy, just painted, wood floors newly finished, lots of storage, great location with a walk to Railroad.
Herricks
1 Unit Available
19 Emmett Street
19 Emmett Street, Herricks, NY
Newly Renovated, New Appliances, New Bathrooms, New Carpet in Bedrooms, Hardwood Floors. ***Does not include Garage.
Results within 5 miles of Mineola
East Garden City
17 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,732
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Great Neck
16 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,140
1461 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
East Garden City
13 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,580
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Elmont
1 Unit Available
19 Interstate Street
19 I Street, Elmont, NY
A gorgeous colonial, all newly renovated with a beautiful decor. New kitchen with new appliances, new bathrooms, new windows, molding, doors hardware and new flooring.
Albertson
1 Unit Available
15 Chaffee Avenue
15 Chaffee Avenue, Albertson, NY
Herricks Schools, Full House Rental, Colonial, Wood Floors, EIK, Formal LR/DR, Nice Size Family Room. Walk to LIRR, Schools, Stores, Close to ALL!
Bellerose Floral Park
1 Unit Available
80-01 249 Street
80-01 249th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1836 sqft
Walk-in Basement with open layout. Above, 3 bedrooms, totally renovated with hardwood floors, new kitchen with s/s appliances and granite countertops. Located on prime location, close to all shops, schools and public transportation.
Elmont
1 Unit Available
129 Meacham Avenue
129 Meacham Avenue, Elmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Walk Up apartment, Eat in Kitchen, Living Room, Bedroom, Bedroom, Bedroom, One Full bath,
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
61 Durham Road
61 Durham Road, North New Hyde Park, NY
Detached house with 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, garage and backyard. New Hyde Park middle schools and high schools. N-22 and N-25 buses. Short drive to shopping plaza, supermarkets, parks, medical centers and more.
Westbury
1 Unit Available
18 Broadmoor Lane
18 Broadmoor Lane, Westbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Location, Location, Location! Close to LIRR Westbury or Carle Place, Close to Costco, Target, Trader Joe's, and many major retailers. 3 Huge Bedrooms, Eik, Full Bath, Carle Place School, 25 Minute To City.
North Hills
1 Unit Available
30 Aldgate Drive
30 Aldgate Drive East, North Hills, NY
Magnificent 'B' Model On Approx 1/2 Acre With Master Suite On Main Level. Modern Custom Spacious Eik W/Top Of The Line Appliances, New Baths, All New Moldings, And Hw Flrs. Spacious Lr/Dr. W/Fpl, O'size Family Rm W/Bar.
Roslyn Heights
1 Unit Available
26 Sycamore Lane
26 Sycamore Lane, Roslyn Heights, NY
Full house rental...Easy living at its finest! Lovely renovated expanded ranch in prime Roslyn Country Club S Section.
Searingtown
1 Unit Available
107 Deepdale Pkwy
107 Deepdale Parkway, Searingtown, NY
Herricks School District! Spacious 4 bedrooms 3 baths. Newly constructed 2nd floor and extended family room with high ceilings. Three blocks from Herricks elementary school. Close to LIRR train station. Easy commute to New York City-Penn station.
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
1867 Aaron Ave
1867 Aaron Avenue, East Meadow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1339 sqft
Desirable, well-kept home,Cape Style 3 beds,1.5 bath, full basement great school district, move-in ready! Virtual showings available.
Roslyn Heights
1 Unit Available
15 Harding Avenue
15 Harding Avenue, Roslyn Heights, NY
Brand New Construction, This Exquisite Home Features 4 Bedrooms, 4.5 Bath, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen With Granite Countertops And Top Appliances, Full Finished Basement With Separate Entrance, High Ceiling.
