Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction parking

Unit Amenities stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking lobby new construction package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Open by appointment only.A commuters dream! Why drive? Leave your car at the complex in your assigned parking spot! The Woodcliff Lakes Train station is a 10-minute walk from the property! Running on the Pascack Valley line it takes just over an hour to reach New York Penn Station. Offering a brand new construction to Woodcliff Lakes. Featuring custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, private lobby entrance, tiled bathrooms and kitchens and much more!