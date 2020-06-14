Apartment List
/
NJ
/
harrison
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:19 PM

264 Apartments for rent in Harrison, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Harrison renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,885
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
$
Harrison
33 Units Available
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,902
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,058
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,836
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
West Belmar
23 Units Available
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 03:49am
Harrison
17 Units Available
Steel Works
1200 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,015
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,578
1018 sqft
Brand new industrial-style apartment residences that feature chef-inspired kitchens, a gym with a spin studio, an outdoor movie screen and in-unit laundry. Minutes to NYC via The Path, in the heart of Harrison's Riverbend District.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Harrison
8 Units Available
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,710
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1154 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
$
Harrison
24 Units Available
Vermella Harrison
1100 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,635
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1291 sqft
Luxurious living near Passaic River in a community with bocce ball and putting green. Apartments feature designer kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and air conditioning. Skyline views available. Complex is conveniently located near the Essex Freeway.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Harrison
1 Unit Available
113 HARRISON AVE
113 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1388 sqft
Contemporary condo with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, washer/dryer in unit, open floor plan and more. Commuters dream. 14 minute walk toHarrison?s Path Station and trendy commons.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Harrison
1 Unit Available
202 SUSSEX ST
202 Sussex St, Harrison, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful and well-kept a 3-bedroom, 2 bath home on 2 levels of amazing living space. Hard wood floors throughout the main level. Laundry room with washer and dryer included.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Harrison
1 Unit Available
311 WILLIAM ST
311 William St, Harrison, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Newer construction and well maintained in a desirable section of Harrington. Close to shopping centers and schools. Commuters paradize - Easy commute to NY City, NJIT and Rutgers.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Harrison
1 Unit Available
206 South 6th Street 2
206 6th St, Harrison, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
Be the first to live in the is gorgeous apartment. - Property Id: 221243 BE THE FIRST TO LIVING IN THIS GORGEOUS APPARTMENT!! 3 beds and 2 full baths. Master bedroom has on- suite.
Results within 1 mile of Harrison
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Newark Central Business District
29 Units Available
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,127
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1057 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Newark Central Business District
52 Units Available
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,726
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1124 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of Newark, Eleven80 has everything for those with the most discerning tastes. Each light-filled residence features large floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Vermella West
113 Passaic Avenue, Kearny, NJ
Studio
$1,695
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GO BIG, GO WEST. When you combine lavish amenity spaces, comfort of convenience, sleek features, and industrial elements, you get Vermella West - A swank- new development along the Passaic waterfront in the Kearny, NJ.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Vermella Crossing
302 Bergen Ave, Kearny, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,760
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1227 sqft
Well-appointed interiors with 360-degree views of the city and lake. Fitness center with cardio and weight training. Grilling area. Balconies, designer kitchens, and energy efficient appliances. In-unit washer and dryers.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
267 Martin Luther King
267 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1 sqft
This historic row house, located in the James Street Historic district has be completely renovated and features 4 luxury apartments. Each unit is 2 bedrooms and one bathroom.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45pm
North Ironbound
1 Unit Available
55 Lentz Avenue - 1
55 Lentz Ave, Newark, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,490
2200 sqft
Completed renovated building, located in the prestigious Ironbound section, First floor is a huge unit Mother and daughter with 4 Bed@3 Bath- 2 zone AC, with Parking and Use of the basement for storage Completed renovated building located in the

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
North Ironbound
1 Unit Available
54-62 HOUSTON ST
54-62 Houston Street, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
750 sqft
1 bedroom/ 1bathroom unit located on the 3rd floor. Granite counter tops, wood floors, in unit laundry.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
North Ironbound
1 Unit Available
233 FERRY ST
233 Ferry Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Renovated 2BR 1BA apt on 3rd floor in Ironbound Section! Hardwood floors, central AC/Heat, appliances included. Close to shopping, restaurants & transportation. Blocks from Penn Station. Commuter's Dream!!

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Mount Pleasant - Lower Broadway
1 Unit Available
215-broad ST
215 Broad St, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Multi level townhouse. Renonated within the last few years. Three bedrooms. Master bedroom with balcony and full bath. Four baths. Two full baths. Two half baths. Three (3) showers. Dishwasher,double door stainless steel refrigator, and gas stove.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Newark Central Business District
1 Unit Available
5 Warren
5 Warren Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Remodel modern apartment walking distance to the Path for easy commute to NYC. This apartment features bright open floor plan combo living/dining and kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
North Ironbound
1 Unit Available
114-116 FERRY ST
114-116 Ferry Street, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
580 sqft
Approximately 580 Sq Ft, 1 BR apt in the heart of the Ironbound! 4 blocks from Newark Penn Station & minutes from Newark Airport.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Newark Central Business District
1 Unit Available
540 BROAD ST
540 Broad St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,930
639 sqft
In the Heart of Downtown New Landmark residence! Now Leasing the Walker House! Full service luxury building in the heart of historic Downtown Newark! Short walk to the path and NJ Transit. Brand new never lived in apartments.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:45pm
North Ironbound
1 Unit Available
55 Lentz Avenue - 2
55 Lentz Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1500 sqft
Completed renovated building located in the prestigious Ironbound Section, Modern new units, Spacious Completed renovated building located in the prestigious Ironbound Section, Modern new units, Spacious
Results within 5 miles of Harrison
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
31 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,012
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Harrison, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Harrison renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Harrison 1 BedroomsHarrison 2 BedroomsHarrison 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHarrison 3 BedroomsHarrison Accessible ApartmentsHarrison Apartments with Balcony
Harrison Apartments with GarageHarrison Apartments with GymHarrison Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHarrison Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHarrison Apartments with Parking
Harrison Apartments with PoolHarrison Apartments with Washer-DryerHarrison Dog Friendly ApartmentsHarrison Pet Friendly PlacesHarrison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJ
Linden, NJWoodbridge, NJRutherford, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJMadison, NJCaldwell, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College